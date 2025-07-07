Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme Lands Safely on 4K Blu-ray and Digital in July

The Phoenician Scheme wasn’t one of Wes Anderson’s best films as far as box office is concerned, but the reviews have generally been positive, and the film is comfortably Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. That said, it’s a safe bet that Wes Anderson’s faithful fans will be adding the film to their Blu-ray collections alongside the new Criterion Collection box set. You can do that starting today right here on Amazon, where the film is available to pre-order on 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray, both with digital copies.

The Phoenician Scheme Blu-ray will make a smooth descent to your doorstep on July 29th, though with Anatole “Zsa-zsa” Korda on board, don’t be surprised if your delivery driver tosses your package from a moving truck. Note that you’ll be able to watch it on digital platforms as early as July 8th if you don’t want to wait. Special features on the Blu-ray releases will include the following:

The Phoenician Scheme 4K Blu-ray + Blu-ray + Digital / Arrives July 29th

Behind THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME The Cast The Airplane Marseille Bob’s Zsa-zsa’s World



Synopsis: The Phoenician Scheme follows Anatole “Zsa-zsa” Korda (Benicio del Toro; Sicario) – ruthless, unscrupulous, one of the richest men in Europe – who is constantly fighting for his life. During the final stages of a vast, decades-long, career-defining business project, Korda survives a sixth assassination attempt and must appoint a successor: his long-estranged daughter Liesl (Mia Threapleton; Shadows) – a nun. With personal tutor Bjorn (Michael Cera; Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) in tow, the trio set off on a globetrotting adventure to achieve Korda’s epic mission.

The Wes Anderson Archive: Ten Films, Twenty-Five Years The Criterion Collection 4K UHD Blu-ray Box Set

If you’re unfamiliar, The Criterion Collection The Wes Anderson Archive: Ten Films, Twenty-Five Years box set is a 20-disc Blu-ray box set for collectors that includes 4K restorations created under the supervision of Anderson himself. He clearly had a hand in designing the packaging, which comes complete with ten illustrated books that are presented in a deluxe clothbound edition. You’ll also find over 25-hours of special features on 10 of the 20 discs in the set. You can order it here on Amazon for $349.99 with a release date set for September 30th.