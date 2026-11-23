Thanks to rapid technological acceleration, the ’80s was a fantastic decade for science fiction. The development of personal computing and major leaps in filmmaking techniques created the perfect storm for filmmakers imagining other worlds or looking into the future. The ’80s boom expanded beyond the simple space settings that directors in the 1970s started with and branched out into a wide range of subgenres.

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There are far too many stellar ’80s sci-fi films to mention in this article, including Blade Runner, The Terminator, RoboCop, Brazil, The Fly, E.T., Akira, Back to the Future, and many, many more. But a few in particular have stuck with me, whether for their nostalgic “cassette futurism” practical effects, their scathing social commentary, or their reality-bending logic. The following films were so mind-blowing on first watch that I’d sell an arm and a leg (or a pair of magic sunglasses) to watch them for the first time again.

3) Videodrome

Directed by David Cronenberg, Videodrome is a proto-cyberpunk classic that stars James Woods as Max Renn, the president of a sleazy cable TV station who discovers a mysterious broadcast airing extreme torture and murder videos. As he investigates the signal, he begins experiencing strange and grotesque hallucinations of the flesh. Rewatching this film for the first time would mean getting to re-experience the incredible twist, when Max realizes, a little too late, that the broadcast itself alters the viewer’s brain.

It’s incredible how accurately Videodrome prophesied our current media landscape dominated by infectious media, aptly named “viral” videos, as well as our addiction to (and almost physical fusion with) tech like our phones, which most of us keep on our person at all times. Today, the lines between reality and media are blurred, and in 1983 Cronenberg foreshadowed it using some of the most impressive practical effects ever seen on screen. The surrealist body horror showcases a grotesque blending of tech with human flesh, like in the iconic shots of the bulging television screen or Max’s stomach opening into a VCR slot. When Woods utters the final line, “Long live the new flesh,” it still sends a shiver down my spine.

2) They Live

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Directed by John Carpenter and starring wrestler “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, They Live is a stinging social satire that follows a homeless drifter named Nada after he finds a pair of special sunglasses that reveal that the world’s ruling class are actually skull-faced aliens who control humanity through hidden subliminal messages. On the surface, They Live seems like a classic conspiracy thriller, but the surprises are what make it such a great first watch. “I have come here to chew bubble gum and kick ass, and I’m all out of bubble gum” speaks for itself. They Live also includes one of the most iconic on-screen brawls, taking up six minutes of the 94-minute runtime.

Yet what makes the film such a great viewing experience is that it goes even deeper than its absurdity suggests, touching on the growing class disparity between the 1% and everyone else. It’s revealed that the aliens are the only ones thriving and enjoying the luxuries of modern life. Rather than mounting a sinister attack on Earth, they are simply taking advantage of its resources and a seemingly impressionable, complacent human population. The final takeaway is that they live, and we don’t.

1) Altered States

Ken Russell’s trippy 1980 sci-fi movie Altered States tells the tale of Harvard scientist Eddie Jessup (William Hurt), who uses sensory deprivation tanks and hallucinogenic substances to explore altered states of consciousness. His experiments spiral out of control when he begins experiencing physical, evolutionary regressions. Inspired in part by Dr. John C. Lilly’s real sensory deprivation research, the film was ahead of its time in both its subject matter and its use of effects. Upon release, critics were mixed, with many troubled by the sheer absurdity of the third act. But its unhinged ending is exactly why it would be so fantastic to see it for the first time again.

The excellence of the script (adapted by Paddy Chayefsky from the novel of the same name) is that the story begins rooted in actual research and slowly becomes more psychedelic, mirroring the experience of a real trip. It ultimately goes so over-the-top that it’s logically ridiculous, though it’s never played for humor, and is still pretty horrifying today. In true Russell style, it embraces esoteric imagery, like the multi-eyed goat, and other blasphemy. But perhaps the most surprising thing of all is how it sticks the emotional landing. After Eddie returns to human form, he shares a very loaded, but touching embrace with his wife. Whether on a first or tenth watch, this mind-blowing odyssey is sure to make you question reality and leave you thankful for your human connections.

Which ‘80s sci-fi movie would you want to watch again for the first time? Let us know in the comments below.