7 Underrated Cyberpunk Movies You’ve Probably Forgotten About

Cyberpunk mixes high-tech with a crappy quality of life, usually set in dystopian futures where mega-corporations run the show and society is drowning in inequality and chaos. Popular films like RoboCop, The Matrix, Blade Runner, Elysium, and even the upcoming Neuromancer series are all part of this unique and beloved side of sci-fi. By diving into topics like corporate control, transhumanism, and rebellion against oppressive systems, cyberpunk not only entertains but also makes you think about the modern world and the tech that’s already starting to make waves today. The genre holds a mirror to our present-day concerns and projects them into bleak futures.

While some of these works have become classics, others have definitely flown under the radar over time. It’s a genre with a bit of a niche audience, even though some films have played a huge part in history. Still, it’s totally worth checking out the ones that got underrated over time. Here are seven cyberpunk films that deserve way more recognition.

Videodrome

A mix of horror and cult status, the cyberpunk Videodrome (1983) was directed by David Cronenberg and is a brilliant piece of social commentary. The story follows Max Renn (James Woods), a TV producer obsessed with finding cutting-edge programming, who gets tangled up in a highly disturbing pirate broadcast signal. As he dives deeper into this experience, the line between reality and illusion blurs, triggering hallucinations and physical mutations – a reflection of the relationship between the human body and technology.

The film takes a more experimental approach, mainly because it blends body horror elements with a critique of the media’s power. While this might seem more common today (look at The Substance, for example), at the time of its release, it was mostly seen as just a visual shock product, without much recognition of its thematic depth. Videodrome tackles issues that have become central to the genre, and not for nothing can it be considered timeless, even comparable to what audiences see in Black Mirror, for instance. It’s a bold invitation to reflect on the dangers and ambiguities of technological progress and definitely deserves to be rediscovered.

Strange Days

Released just before the famous The Matrix franchise, Strange Days (1995) is arguably one of the most underrated films among cyberpunk fans. Directed by Kathryn Bigelow and written by the legendary James Cameron, the story is set in the final days of 1999 in Los Angeles, where technology allows people to record and experience other people’s sensory and emotional experiences. The plot follows Lenny Nero (Ralph Fiennes), a former cop who has turned into an illegal dealer of these immersive recordings. When he stumbles upon a recording of a brutal murder, he gets dragged into a whirlwind of conspiracies, violence, and corruption that challenges his perception of reality.

This is probably one of those films that should have stood alongside the great sci-fi titles, but it was treated differently, likely due to poor marketing and perhaps even a lack of understanding from viewers. The movie was ahead of its time in exploring the idea of shared sensory experiences and the manipulation of memory through technology. On top of that, Strange Days has a strong noir aesthetic and a dystopian city setting on the brink of the new millennium, which creates an intense atmosphere. While it wasn’t widely recognized at the time, its themes still resonate deeply with modern cyberpunk stories.

Sleep Dealer

Directed by Alex Rivera, Sleep Dealer (2008) embodies the core of cyberpunk, as it went largely unnoticed by both audiences and critics, possibly due to its modest budget and bold narrative. Set in a dystopian future where borders are closed, and technology allows workers to remotely operate machines located in other countries, the story follows Memo Cruz (Luis Fernando Peña), a young Mexican fascinated by technology who dreams of leaving his village to work in the high-tech factories of the north. Using a homemade radio, he accidentally intercepts communications that raise suspicion, leading to the destruction of his home by a remote bombing, forcing him to flee.

Winner of the Sundance Film Festival, the film offers a visionary take that avoids conventional movie clichés and big-budget blockbusters. Considering the time it was released, Sleep Dealer fits perfectly within the cyberpunk universe, telling a story that anticipates discussions now crucial in today’s world, such as the rise of technology and increasing global interconnectivity. The movie is an essential work for understanding the challenges, warnings, and dilemmas of a future that feels closer than ever.

Ready Player One

Directed by the great Steven Spielberg, Ready Player One (2018) isn’t exactly the most underrated film out there, but in certain cyberpunk circles, it might be, mainly because it adopts a more adventurous and optimistic tone, stepping away from the usual dark side of the genre. The story is set in 2045, in a dystopian world marked by scarcity and environmental collapse, where most of the population escapes to the OASIS – a virtual universe. Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) embarks on a hunt for an “Easter egg” hidden by the creator of the OASIS, sparking a journey that could change the control of the virtual world and, by extension, the fate of society.

For many, it’s not a film that comes to mind right away, but it touches on crucial, timeless themes like the duality between reality and virtuality, the power of technology to transform lives, and the search for identity in a digitally mediated world. Ready Player One is one of those more entertaining cyberpunk plots, and despite its mixed reviews, it stands as one of Spielberg’s best recent works, definitely deserving to be seen by sci-fi fans.

eXistenZ

While many films opt for linear, easily digestible plots, eXistenZ (1999) offers an experience that demands more attention to detail and a willingness to open one’s mind. Directed by David Cronenberg, the film follows Allegra Geller (Jennifer Jason Leigh), a renowned game designer who creates a new, highly immersive virtual reality game. During a test session, she is attacked, and in order to protect her creation, she flees with Ted Pikul (Jude Law), a young marketing technician who becomes her ally. As they dive deeper into the game to check if it’s been corrupted, their journey leads them to question the very nature of reality itself.

This is another one of those underrated films because people have simply forgotten about it (partly due to The Matrix being released in the same year, along with the director’s visceral aesthetic and philosophical approach). However, the story is a landmark in cyberpunk, as it goes beyond typical themes to explore what it really means to “live.” There are films that were made way ahead of their time, and now is the perfect time to rediscover them – eXistenZ is definitely one of them.

Johnny Mnemonic

For those who enjoyed watching Keanu Reeves in a cyberpunk movie, Johnny Mnemonic (1995) is another great option to repeat the dose. Directed by Robert Longo, the story is set in a dystopian future where Johnny (Reeves) is a data courier, transporting sensitive information stored in his brain via a memory implant. When this device becomes central to a conspiracy involving powerful corporations and the criminal underworld, he must fight to protect both the information and his life, navigating a city full of advanced technology and deep social inequality.

Despite its strong conceptual potential, the film ended up being considered underrated due to criticisms of its execution, which mixed special effects that were considered exaggerated and, today, may feel dated (even though they tried to reflect the cyberpunk universe). Johnny Mnemonic should be viewed as a masterpiece, regardless of the limitations of its production, as it goes far beyond what we typically see in stories of this genre. It presents a futuristic vision of the information economy, digital overload, and the fusion of man and machine. It’s undeniably an audacious forerunner in sci-fi.

Upgrade

Upgrade (2018) is often seen as a movie that doesn’t stand out among the more renowned films in the sci-fi subgenre, but despite its action-oriented approach, it can charm an audience looking for a mix of genres. Directed by Leigh Whannell, the story follows Grey Trace (Logan Marshall-Green), a mechanic who is left paralyzed after a robbery that also kills his wife. In his quest for revenge and rehabilitation, he agrees to have an experimental artificial intelligence chip called STEM implanted, which not only restores his mobility but also enhances his physical and mental abilities.

If you’re looking for an innovative story with active and intense fight scenes, then this is the movie for you. Upgrade explores how technology can fundamentally change everything, including identity and autonomy, raising key themes within the cyberpunk genre. What’s striking about this film is that it doesn’t rely on excessive special effects. Instead, it tells a story in its purest form, focusing on a strong plot and the main character’s determination, proving that you don’t need flashy visuals to make a powerful impact.

