Unfortunately, not every good movie becomes popular, and there are many reasons why that happens. But when it comes to sci-fi, that’s a bit of a shame, given how much the genre has to offer and how interesting it could be to see these stories reach a wider audience. Maybe you’ve come across some movies that flew under the radar, discovered titles almost nobody talks about, or found others that somehow seem to have disappeared from everyone’s memories. But there’s a rare group of lesser-known ones that have earned surprisingly high scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

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If you’re looking for something different to watch in the genre, especially movies that have won over quite a few viewers, we’ve put together 4 picks you might end up loving. They offer something for different tastes, but there’s bound to be at least one that catches your interest.

4) Serenity

image courtesy of universal pictures

Anyone who watched the iconic Firefly, which is now set to rise from the ashes with its revival, probably knows Serenity. But for the most part, it’s not the kind of movie that immediately comes to mind when people talk about sci-fi. Still, its excellent audience score shows just how much potential this universe has left to explore. Serving as a continuation of the show, it follows Malcolm Reynolds (Nathan Fillion) and his crew, who make a living taking on small jobs aboard the Serenity until they find themselves caught up in a conspiracy. But their situation changes when they have to protect River Tam (Summer Glau), a young woman with special abilities who’s being hunted by the government and may hold information that could put the entire Alliance at risk.

We get space chases, political intrigue, and confrontations with dangerous creatures. Even so, the movie’s greatest asset is still the chemistry between the characters, which is one of the main reasons the original series became a cult classic. Even as the story grows in scale, Serenity remains focused on its crew and the relationships between its members. It also makes great use of its blend of sci-fi and Western elements without feeling like it’s trying to imitate another franchise or filmmaking style. And for anyone who has never watched the original production, the movie is still worth checking out, as it does a great job of providing enough context to follow the story. Overall, it has plenty to offer fans while being accessible to newcomers, all without losing its own identity. It’s also a pretty great comfort movie, honestly.

3) The Assessment

image courtesy of magnolia pictures

The biggest reason The Assessment is worth watching is that it’s a dystopian film that doesn’t feel all that far removed from reality, which makes everything both intriguing and unsettling. It starts with a question: what if people needed government approval to have children? In this story, we follow Mia (Elizabeth Olsen) and Aaryan (Himesh Patel), a couple living in a society where limited resources have led to strict regulations on reproduction. When they decide to have a child, they must undergo an assessment conducted by Virginia (Alicia Vikander), who moves into their home for some days to observe their behavior and determine whether they’re fit to become parents. They go through a series of tests, but the whole experience is completely messed up.

You know those films that make you uncomfortable, but that’s exactly what makes them so good? That’s the case here, especially as Virginia starts crossing boundaries and putting the couple’s relationship under pressure. The Assessment is not your typical movie about an authoritarian government because its central conflict is much more personal — the focus is on the characters confronting their choices, insecurities, and the way they see their own dynamic. Plus, the performances are outstanding, and you’ll find yourself curious from the beginning about what’s going to happen next. It’s the kind of narrative that makes you think about life and family, and one that stays with you.

2) Delicatessen

image courtesy of ugc distribution

Here’s a sci-fi that most people have probably never heard of, partly because it’s a French production that uses the genre to explore a very specific plot. But just to give an idea of what to expect, one of its directors is Jean-Pierre Jeunet, the same one behind the beloved Amélie. Delicatessen takes us to a post-apocalyptic world where society has been so affected by food shortages that human flesh has become an alternative for survival. But things get crazier because most of the story happens inside a single apartment building, where Clapet (Jean-Claude Dreyfus), the owner of a butcher shop, is also responsible for hiring people to do odd jobs. The catch is that these employees tend to disappear, since the butcher turns them into the product of his establishment.

Despite its macabre premise, this isn’t the kind of . Instead, it leans into dark comedy, with touches of romance and, of course, suspense. The idea is to use the characters’ behavior to show just how far people can go when survival is their only concern. As a result, Delicatessen gives us eccentric figures, insane situations, and humor that comes out of moments that would be absolutely horrifying in any other context. Basically, it’s a film you finish watching and immediately describe as an experience in itself. It’s also great to see a story that moves away from the usual end-of-the-world formula to explore something that’s really a study of human nature.

1) Shin Ultraman

image courtesy of toho

This is where we get to look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe movies from recent years and have a little laugh, because Shin Ultraman is considered one of the best superhero movies by many people. This Japanese production reimagines the title character, who first appeared on TV back in the ’60s, without getting rid of the elements that made him an icon. The story takes place in a world threatened by giant creatures known as S-Class Species and follows a specialized team tasked with fighting these monsters. However, a mysterious alien arrives on Earth and starts taking them on, eventually assuming a humanoid form and becoming known as Ultraman. So a few questions come up: does he really intend to protect humanity, or does he have something else in mind?

It’s great to see a movie in this genre (even if it’s also sci-fi) that actually has something to say, and that’s a big part of what makes Shin Ultraman stand out. While the monster fights are one of the best parts, the film is also interested in how humans react when faced with something they can’t understand or control. This opens the door to plenty of discussion about power, relationships between different species, and humanity’s place when confronted with beings more advanced. At the same time, like Serenity, it doesn’t forget its roots and holds on to much of the charm of the original show. It’s also a pretty cool watch for Godzilla fans, especially those who enjoyed Shin Godzilla, since both share some similarities and references.