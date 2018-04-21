7 Great Movies and TV Shows to Watch on 4/20

Today, April 20th, is the (in)famous stoner “holiday” of 4/20, where marijuana smokers of the world feel encouraged to celebrate and (of course) indulge in their mood-altering substance. Cannabis culture has become an increasing part of our modern reality, with several states in the US now selling marijuana for recreational use.

However, even as marijuana loses its counter-culture status and just becomes part of mainstream culture, that doesn’t mean we can’t still have days like 4/20, which are still geared towards the guilty pleasure of burning one down, and kicking back to enjoy some quality TV/Movie escapism.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In honor of April 20, 2018, we’ve put together a list of things to watch while you’re “feeling the effects.” These aren’t just the usual stoner comedies (though they’re in there too), but rather a collection of titles that will help you have a fun experienced tailored to whatever you’re hoping to get out of your altered state.

Stoner Comedies

Half Baked

Harold and Kumar Trilogy

The Friday Series

Let’s just start off with the standard and traditional movies that people love as on-the-nose picks for 4/20. Half Baked is the pick for going the “traditional route,” but if you’re feeling ambitious, then Harold and Kumar and the Friday series will provide a much more extensive viewing opportunity.

Teen Chill

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Dazed and Confused

Superbad

If you don’t want to go so on-the-nose with it, but still want a viewing experience that honors the spirit of a mellow mood, then there’s nothing better than a nice throwback to recklessness of youth. Ferris Bueller, Dazed and Superbad are all films that invoke the idea that teen spirit smells an awful lot like chronic smoke…

Trippy TV

Legion

Counterpart

If you want to use 4/20 for a good binge opportunity, and want some TV picks that will go well with your smoke, vape, or edible, then here are two great picks.

Legion is the X-Men series that no one saw coming, with Fargo‘s Noah Hawley transforming comic book pulp into one of the trippiest, mind-bending, colorful and all-around awesome TV experiences in recent memory. It’ll make you feel like you’re on drugs watching it sober, so don’t take too much before you jump in!

Starz’ Counterpart sees Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons starring in an intense espionage drama-thriller that has a unique (and trippy) premise: that some years back, our reality split into two mirror dimensions, which maintain an tenuous truce, while still carrying out a cold war of spy games. The show’s uses of dual roles for each cast member, and identity politics will be especially trippy while you’re blazed – the fact that it’s compelling and excellently composed will keep you hooked even after the ‘holidaze’ is over.

New Movie

Super Troopers 2

Hey, they put it out in theaters on 4/20, so it’s pretty clear what kind of audience that filmmakers Broken Lizard is hoping to cultivate. If you’re feeling too cooped up in the house, and are starting to get antsy, this may be the perfect destination for an outing.

Timely TV

Westworld

Getting stoned all day doesn’t necessarily mean you have to be oblivious or out-of-touch (though they tend to go hand-in-hand). If you want to stay up on current events in pop-culture, then the return of HBO’s Westworld is the topic du jour. The show is about a theme park where humanoid robots are exploited for sex and violence – that is, until the robots evolve from the experiences of their misspent lifetimes, and begin to become sentient. The non-linear path of the storytelling and shocking twist reveals will blow your mind, with or without the added intoxicant.

Sessions History

Reefer Madness

Even while laws for decriminalization of marijuana progress in the US, the current administration – led by Attorney general Jeff Sessions – has been trying to roll back the tide. If you want to know where men like Sessions got their first impressions of marijuana culture, then look no further than the classic 1936 anti-pot propaganda film, Reefer Madness!

Epic Binge

Marvel Cinematic Universe Recap

Lost in Space

Altered Carbon

If you simply want enough content to binge from sunup to sundown, here are two good picks. Avengers: Infinity War is hitting theaters next weekend, so it’s time to get through those MCU being-watch recaps you’ve been working on. If you don’t have the desire or means to do that, then two of Netflix’s newest sci-fi-drama series — a reboot of Lost in Space and the anime-flavored adaptation of Altered Carbon. Both are surprisingly good, and are perfect binge opportunities for a day like 4/20.

****

Those are our picks! Do you have any other stoner holiday go-to watches? Or do you not “partake” in the holiday and have no care for it altogether? Let us know in the comments!