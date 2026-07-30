3 Cult 2005 Fantasy Movies that ’00s Kids Made Part of Their Personality And Never Looked Back

The 2000s were a great decade for movies, and many genres seemed to excel with audiences over the ten-year span. One of the most prolific in terms of major theatrical releases was the fantasy genre, of which there were a number of memorable titles that hit screens throughout the ’00s. Interestingly, some of the biggest and best fantasy movies of the era were all released in 2005, with that single 12-month period delivering some exceptional fantasy stories to movie fans around the world. For many children of the ’00s, these movies are more than just memorable: they are positively iconic.

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The following 2005 fantasy movies all proved pretty popular with fans, especially those that grew up in the ’00s. In fact, many of the kids of that era who saw these films actually found them to be seminal titles in many ways, not necessarily for their impact on the genre, but more so for their impact on their impressionable audiences. For some, the impact of these great fantasy movies might have been forgotten, but for many ’00s kids, they once informed an entire part of their identity.

3) Corpse Bride

Corpse Bride is occasionally remembered as one of the best Tim Burton movies, but it has sadly been fairly widely forgotten, particularly in comparison to some of the director’s other movies. The stop-motion fantasy animated movie follows Victor (voiced, of course, by long-time Burton collaborator Johnny Depp), as he prepares for his arranged marriage to Victoria. However, he accidentally leads an undead woman to believe he intends to marry her instead, launching him on a fever-dream journey to the Land of the Dead.

It’s easy to see how Corpse Bride‘s quirky Gothic atmosphere could capture the imaginations of its ’00s kid audience. The dark yet colorful nature of its depiction of love and death gripped many kids of the ’00s, and served as a light entryway into the goth subculture for some. For many, it was their first taste of dark fantasy, and it started a love affair that some still proudly continue more than two decades later.

2) Constantine

When it comes to underrated DC movies, there are few titles as well-loved as Constantine. The 2005 movie starred Keanu Reeves as the titular exorcist and occult expert, and loosely adapted DC’s Hellblazer comic book series. What Constantine lacked in comic accuracy, it made up for in its innovative approach to the comic book genre, especially as it delivered a far darker and more fantastical story that had previously been attempted by other superhero movies.

Many ’00s kids ended up basing their personalities on Keanu Reeves’ John Constantine. A quiet, enigmatic, and somewhat tortured figure, many impressionable members of Constantine‘s audience rightly identified the film’s protagonist as an incredibly cool character, and many felt the need to emulate at least some of his personality traits. Constantine served as a template for many ’00s kids to attempt to be edgy and dark, fashioning themselves after its eponymous hero, who was, admittedly, exceptionally cool.

1) Howl’s Moving Castle

For many children of the ’00s, Howl’s Moving Castle was the movie that opened up a whole new exciting world of fantastical animation. The 2005 Studio Ghibli movie, itself based on Diana Wynne Jones’ novel of the same name, follows Sophie, a young hatmaker who is cursed by a witch and turned into an elderly woman. She seeks the help of the wizard Howl, taking up residence in his moving castle along with several other fantastical characters in pursuit of a way to undo the curse.

For many ’00s kids, Howl’s Moving Castle was the gateway into a world of Japanese animation. As well as being one of the best fantasy movies of all time, it helped many of the younger members of its audience find their way to anime, discovering their love of the genre thanks to its incredible fantasy story. As well as being breathtakingly animated and one of Studio Ghibli’s greatest films, Howl’s Moving Castle was a movie that changed everything for many ’00s kids.

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