6 Best Fantasy Movies of 2025, Ranked

Fantasy is one of the most popular genres of all time, and here are the six best fantasy movies of 2025. Some of the biggest franchises in history are part of the fantasy genre, such as Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, and The Chronicles of Narnia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While some of the biggest films of 2026 will belong to the fantasy genre, such as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Narnia reboot, 2025’s fantasy offerings have been comparatively smaller. However, there are still some great offerings, such as these six.

6) Death of a Unicorn

A24 was behind several fantasy movies this year, with one of the most notable being Death of a Unicorn. Directed by Alex Scharfman, the film stars Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd as a father-daughter duo who go on a weekend business retreat. While on the way, their car hits a unicorn. Their company plans on exploiting the unicorn’s magical properties, although this leads to some unintended consequences.

Death of a Unicorn received mixed reviews upon its release, with it sitting at 52% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, viewers who are looking for a campy and fun fantasy comedy film will have a lot to love. The movie is one of the most unique unicorn stories, and while it may not be perfect, it is definitely one of the better fantasy offerings that 2025 has.

5) Wicked: For Good

The World of Oz returned in 2025 with the release of the second Wicked film, Wicked: For Good. Based on the second act of the original Broadway musical, the film picks up where Wicked left off, chronicling the epic battle between Elphaba and the Wizard of Oz.

While not as good as its predecessor, Wicked: For Good is still a great time. The massive fantasy world grows even bigger as Elphaba explores what Oz has to offer outside of Shiz University. The grander scale gives the fantasy universe an epic tone, even if it contrasts with Oz’s typical lighthearted depiction. Wicked: For Good has a 67% on Rotten Tomatoes and is currently getting a lot of awards season buzz.

4) Good Fortune

Aziz Ansari as Arj and Keanu Reeves as Gabriel in Good Fortune. Photo Credit: Eddy Chen

Although it wasn’t expected, Good Fortune turned out to be a great film, making it one of the best fantasy movies of 2025. The film stars Keanu Reeves as a guardian angel named Gabriel who struggles at his job. Gabriel is assigned to Aziz Ansari’s Arj, an assistant of Seth Rogen’s Jeff, a powerful tech executive. In order to help Arj, Gabriel switches Jeff and Arj’s lives, leading to some terrible consequences.

Good Fortune is directed and written by Ansari, and it is a surprisingly fun fantasy comedy film. The film successfully taps into Reeves’ comedic talents, with the trio of comedians getting a lot of laughs. While the fantasy world isn’t the main focus of the film, it is a great contemporary fantasy story, earning it a 79% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

3) The Legend of Ochi

The Legend of Ochi was an original sci-fi movie distributed by A24, with it being directed by Isaiah Saxon, and starring Helena Zengel, Finn Wolfhard, and Willem Dafoe. The film is set in a remote village where the children are taught to fear a wild animal species known as the Ochi. However, a young girl finds a baby Ochi and decides to help it reunite with its family, sending her on the adventure of a lifetime.

The Legend of Ochi was a box office bomb, making only $4.9 million against a budget of $10 million. However, it was a critical success, earning 75% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s fantastic effects and interesting tone make it a unique experience, with it introducing audiences to a quaint fantasy world.

2) Ne Zha 2

A24 / CMC Pictures

Ne Zha 2 is the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, and it is also one of the best animated movies of 2025. The film follows Ne Zha, a powerful young boy who is feared by the gods and must protect the world from an evil force.

The Chinese film has become known for its beautiful animation, with it featuring some of the most stunning fight scenes ever put to screen. The movie delves into Chinese mythology in order to inspire its epic story and unique character designs, with its 92% on Rotten Tomatoes proving how fantastic it is.

1) KPop Demon Hunters

Image Courtesy of Netflix

The best fantasy movie of 2025 is also one of the most popular: Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters. The film follows a K-pop superstar trio who moonlight as demon hunters, with them protecting the world from evil forces. However, when a demonic boy band shows up and steals their thunder, they must foil the demons’ newest plan.

KPop Demon Hunters is Netflix’s most-watched movie of all time, and the movie has broken all kinds of records. The gorgeous animation, fantastic fight scenes, and iconic songs have made the film one of the best movies of 2025, with it sitting at 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.