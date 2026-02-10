7 Underrated DC Movies and Shows Hiding on HBO Max

The establishment of DC Studios under James Gunn and Peter Safran has fundamentally streamlined the production pipeline for properties based on DC Comics, creating a centralized ecosystem for fans. While the new leadership focuses on building a unified DC Universe, they have also maintained a commitment to high-quality “Elseworlds” projects that operate outside of primary continuity. In both cases, HBO Max has become the definitive home for every major release, ranging from the official DCU debut of Creature Commandos to prestige standalone entries like The Penguin. DC Studios’ theatrical blockbusters, like the 2025 Superman, also transition to the platform shortly after their cinematic runs to anchor its streaming offerings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before this coordinated era, the DC brand was active across various legacy platforms such as the CW, the now-defunct DC Universe service, and Cartoon Network. This fragmented history frequently leads to licensing complications, as Warner Bros. Discovery continues to lease certain titles to other streaming services as a core business strategy. Because of these external agreements, some underrated TV shows like Constantine or Swamp Thing are currently absent from the HBO Max library, forcing viewers to navigate multiple platforms to find their favorite cult hits. However, even within the current library on HBO Max, there are several DC movies and series that have never received the recognition they deserve.

7) Titans

Image courtesy of HBO Max

Despite the polarization caused by its gritty tone and aggressive aesthetic, Titans remains a fascinating experiment in reimagining the transition of Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) into a fully realized adult hero. The narrative follows the former Robin as he attempts to step out of Batman’s shadow, leading a fractured team of young outcasts who are all struggling with their own internal traumas. Throughout its four-season run, Titans also introduced formidable interpretations of legendary antagonists, such as the lethal Deathstroke (Esai Morales), whose tactical brilliance provided a genuine physical and psychological challenge for the ensemble. Finally, the show’s willingness to explore the moral ambiguity of vigilantism allowed for a more mature examination of the Robin mantle and its psychological toll.

6) DC League of Super-Pets

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Often dismissed as a secondary animated project for younger audiences, DC League of Super-Pets is actually a sophisticated tribute to comics that rewards viewers with sharp writing and genuine emotional depth. The story centers on Krypto (voiced by Dwayne Johnson), who must assemble a ragtag team of shelter animals with newfound abilities to rescue the Justice League after they are incapacitated by Lex Luthor (voiced by Marc Maron) and his former lab guinea pig, Lulu (voiced by Kate McKinnon). While the film features the expected slapstick humor, the script utilizes a high-level meta-wit that cleverly critiques the self-seriousness of modern superhero productions. Furthermore, the dynamic between Krypto and the cynical shelter dog Ace (voiced by Kevin Hart) provides a surprising emotional anchor, as their relationship explores poignant themes of abandonment and the inherent burden of unconditional loyalty. This narrative weight is bolstered by a visual aesthetic inspired by Art Deco architecture and the classic illustrations of J.C. Leyendecker, giving the city of Metropolis a painted texture that sets it apart from generic CGI offerings.

5) Stargirl

Image courtesy of The CW

While frequently categorized alongside standard network teen dramas, Stargirl stands as a rare example of a television production that gets better over time. Developed by Geoff Johns, the series follows Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) as she discovers the Cosmic Staff and attempts to rebuild the Justice Society of America in a small Midwestern town. Instead of relying on the repetitive procedural tropes of its The CW, Stargirl prioritizes the concept of generational legacy, exploring how the weight of the past influences the heroes of the future. This thematic focus is enhanced by an exceptional commitment to practical effects and costume design, ensuring that iconic characters like S.T.R.I.P.E. and the various members of the Injustice Society possess a tactile presence on screen. Furthermore, the narrative successfully balances a sense of Silver Age optimism with grounded emotional stakes, particularly regarding the complex relationship between Courtney and her stepfather, Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson).

4) Man of Steel

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

As the foundation for over a decade of DC storytelling, Man of Steel remains a polarizing and often underrated entry in the franchise due to its radical deconstruction of the Superman mythos. Directed by Zack Snyder, the 2013 film reimagined Clark Kent (Henry Cavill) as a literal alien struggling to find his place in a world that fears him. As a result, instead of presenting a fully formed savior, the narrative explores the weight of responsibility and the horrific choices inherent in a first-contact scenario. It’s arguably not a great adaptation of Superman, but as alternative versions of the character go, Man of Steel is highly entertaining. Plus, while critics at the time were alienated by the movie’s somber tone, the sheer cinematic ambition and technical precision of the visual effects remain unmatched in the genre.

3) Harley Quinn

Image courtesy of HBO Max

The animated Harley Quinn series represents a bold departure from traditional superhero storytelling, opting for a hyper-violent and satirical lens that treats the DC Universe as a dysfunctional office comedy. While the show has cultivated a dedicated cult following, it remains niche due to its adult-oriented humor and its status as an animation project rather than a live-action blockbuster. However, the production successfully balances its chaotic energy with a sincere exploration of personal growth and romantic identity between Harley Quinn (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell), an achievement that warrants a bigger audience. By utilizing the vast history of DC lore to mock corporate structures and the ego-driven antics of heroes and villains alike, the series provides a level of meta-commentary that is unparalleled in the genre. Furthermore, the show’s commitment to character development ensures that the humor never undermines the genuine emotional stakes of its protagonists’ search for autonomy.

2) Blue Beetle

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Blue Beetle flopped in theaters, yet the film has aged into a pivotal piece of DC lore. Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, the movie follows Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) as he inadvertently becomes the host for an ancient alien biotechnological relic known as the Scarab. The production successfully avoids the pitfalls of generic origin stories by centering the narrative on the Reyes family unit, ensuring that the stakes remain personal and culturally authentic throughout the adventure. This approach is supported by a vibrant visual style and a practical suit design that captures the technological sophistication of the source material without sacrificing the protagonist’s humanity. On top of that, instead of focusing solely on global threats, the script prioritizes the interpersonal friction between Jaime and his new symbiotic partner, voiced by Becky G. Ultimately, the film’s success in humanizing the superhero experience makes it a refreshing departure from the increasingly convoluted cosmic dramas of the modern era.

1) Birds of Prey

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The theatrical debut of Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) was marred by a disjointed marketing strategy and a cumbersome title that failed to capitalize on the mainstream popularity of its lead character. Despite a high-profile rebranding to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey shortly after its release, the film struggled to find its footing before the global pandemic abruptly ended its cinematic window. This commercial disappointment led to the film being overlooked by general audiences, yet the project remains a high-water mark for practical action and artistic direction. Directed by Cathy Yan, the movie represented a significant evolution for the DC Extended Universe, prioritizing a neon-soaked aesthetic and practical stunt design. In addition, the narrative uses a non-linear structure to mirror the fractured mental state of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) after her toxic relationship with the Joker ends. The result is on eof the best DC movies to ever hit theaters, even though Birds of Prey remains underwatched.

Which DC production currently available on HBO Max do you think is underrated? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!