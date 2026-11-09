DCU Leadership Change Statement Directly References The MCU’s Shared Universe Success

The DCU experienced some truly shocking, franchise-defining news earlier today with confirmation that James Gunn will no longer be at the helm, and now, a brand-new statement regarding the leadership switch-up has curiously included a reference to the MCU. There has, frankly, long been division within the larger DC fanbase regarding who should be leading this massive franchise, with many still holding out hope for the return of the Snyderverse while others were more welcoming of James Gunn’s direction. That ongoing discourse has intensified over the last several months, particularly in light of the complex, drawn out Paramount merger.

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However, after so much back and forth, it had seemed confirmed that Gunn’s role in the DCU was cemented moving forward. It was, therefore, shocking to learn that Gunn is indeed out, as is Peter Safran, the news of which only dropped today. Understandably, this news has shocked fans and those within the industry, and the biggest question seems to be what’s next for the DCU and what this major leadership change will mean. Already, it’s known that former Marvel executive Jeremy Latcham will be stepping in, and now, CEO of Skydance David Ellison has shared a statement suggesting that Marvel connection might mean more than some think (or perhaps want). Check out Ellison’s exact quote below.

Is the DCU About to Massively Borrow From the MCU’s Playbook?

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Taking to his X account with a statement, Ellison said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Jeremy to DC Studios! As part of the founding team behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he helped define the modern superhero movie and powered some of the biggest, most beloved comic book adaptations of our time. We can’t wait to see the stories he’ll bring to life, and how he’ll help build the future of DC for fans everywhere.”

He continued, “James and Peter began a new era for DC Studios, guiding it through a major transformation and bringing audiences fresh chapters of beloved stories, including Superman, Lanterns and Creature Commandos. We’re grateful for the passion and care they brought to this work, and for the lasting mark they’ve left on DC.” While there’s arguably much to be said about this statement, it’s particularly notable that Ellison highlighted Latcham’s work with the MCU and the “modern superhero movie.” Some have already begun to wonder whether this new era of the DCU is going to take a page—or more—from the MCU’s book.

Among other things, that could mean a run at the shared universe structure, although it’s interesting to note that reports have already rolled out regarding how Gunn was working on the DCU’s Justice League. That, in turn, raises questions about how much of Gunn’s original plan will be used and what will be scrapped. Right now, things seem to be very much up in the air for the DCU, but perhaps that’s only because this news is only going public now. Maybe there is a specific plan behind the scenes. For now, we can only wait and see.

Do you have concerns about the future of the DCU potentially borrowing too much from the MCU, or are you excited about this new era (or some combination)? Share your thoughts in the comments.