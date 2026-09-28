Did Lanterns Just Reveal the Sinestro Corps Origin for the DCU? Or Is It Another Misdirect?

Even before Lanterns premiered, there was hope from DC fans that it might go intergalactic. This stood in stark contrast to how the show had been pitched, of course, with James Gunn and his fellow creatives likening the idea behind the series to an Earth-based detective show like True Detective. That said, as the cast started to come together, the theories about what it could be, or at the very least could set up, had fans looking toward the stars. On top of the potential for storylines like Blackest Night maybe being adapted or seeded (so far, it hasn’t), there was confirmation that Sinestro would be making his DCU debut, which naturally put theories in overdrive.

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That said, when Ulrich Thomsen made his debut as Sinestro in Lanterns, it wasn’t under glamorous circumstances, as the show made it clear he’d already attempted his big coup against the Guardians and was now in jail thanks to Hal Jordan, with nary a yellow ring in sight. Last week’s episode made things a little more interesting, though, revealing that Sinestro had escaped from jail and no one knew how or who helped him. This week’s episode of Lanterns makes things even more interesting, as John Stewart makes his way through a portal left behind by Hal Jordan, where he runs into, who else, Sinestro. To make matters even more tantalizing, it’s what’s around Sinestro that has drawn our attention.

Is Sinestro Forging His Own Ring in Lanterns?

When we find Sinestro in this week’s episode of Lanterns, he’s hiding under a cloak and in a desolate forge on what he calls a dead planet. He seems harmless enough, at the very least stranded, but it also seems like perhaps he was placed here specifically for John to find him, a trail set by Hal prior to his death. With that in mind, the location that Sinestro is hiding in has a distinct look, like an old factory or forge, where something might be made. Like, maybe, a yellow power ring?

It’s worth noting that the mid-season trailer for Lanterns reveals some footage of Sinestro that we now know can only be in the season finale, and in that moment comes a couple of pretty pointed lines of dialogue from the antagonist. In one moment, Sinestro says, “Fear can be the most powerful force in the universe,” perhaps hinting at what he’s even doing here (a question Stewart also asks him in the footage!) and setting the stage for the formation of the Sinestro Corps. As fans know, the yellow rings worn by Sinestro and his brethren are powered by the ability to “inspire great fear,” a key difference from Green Lanterns and “overcoming great fear”

These little breadcrumbs sure seem like Lanterns may be setting the stage for Sinestro to begin the formation of his own corps. What’s worth noting about that, though, is it wouldn’t just be some kind of tease for the larger DCU; in fact, it might be the key to solving the final mystery of the show. With Hal Jordan dead, Sinestro might be trying to use the power of fear and his own Corps to revive his protege, perhaps bringing the character back to life as a host for Parallax, an idea that may not sit well with John Stewart. One episode remains of Lanterns, so we’ll see how it all plays out, but right now one thing is for sure: Sinestro isn’t up to anything good, wherever he is.