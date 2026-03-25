3 Lord of the Rings Characters That Kate Winslet Might Be Playing in The Hunt for Gollum

Kate Winslet is confirmed to be starring in the upcoming Lord of the Rings movie, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, but so far, the specific character she is playing remains a mystery. This movie, as the title suggests, will center on a search for the creature Gollum, led by Aragorn and set between The Hobbit and the original Lord of the Rings trilogy. In a franchise where female characters (particularly in terms of those shown on screen) are pretty sparse, that doesn’t leave a ton of options open for Winslet’s character.

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It’s heavily implied that original Frodo Baggins actor Elijah Wood will be reprising his role, and Ian McKellan will be back as Gandalf. Gollum will likewise see the return of Lord of the Rings OG Andy Serkis, who provided the voice and physical movements for motion capture in the previous movies. However, Winslet’s mystery role in the movie has drawn significant online speculation, and many rumors are currently circulating (along with curiosities about who will land the all-important role of Aragorn, stepping into Viggo Mortensen’s massive shoes). Here are three solid possibilities regarding who Winslet may play.

3) Galadriel

One of the first names that was tossed around when Winslet’s casting was announced was Galadriel, one of the most prominent women in the franchise. Galadriel was a major character in the original trilogy, guiding the fellowship on their way following their tragic (apparent) loss of Gandalf in the Mines of Moria and having her own battle with temptation when it came to the One Ring. Galadriel has also been a central character in the ongoing Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Yet, the latter makes it feel unlikely that Winslet will play the fan-favorite elven queen. There’s already quite a bit of Galadriel content out there, not to mention there being multiple Galadriel actresses at this stage of the game. It’s certainly not out of the question, but it would be a bit surprising if this obvious answer ended up being the actual one.

2) Gilraen

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Another popular fan theory regarding Winslet’s role in The Hunt for Gollum is Gilraen, Aragorn’s mother. Given that the movie will reportedly heavily focus on Aragorn, it would make sense for his mother to play a role, even if this is only done in flashback. In terms of timeline, this is also conceivable—in flashback or otherwise. Gilraen does not appear in the original books directly, but she is mentioned in the appendices. Notably, she dies while Aragorn is searching for Gollum, making this a very likely option.

1) Sméagol’s Grandmother

Finally, while many may struggle to see Winslet as a grandmother because she continues to be known for her 90s heartthrob roles in movies like Titanic and is still only 50 years old, one of the most popular fan theories at present is that she will play Sméagol’s (Gollum’s) grandmother. As revealed in the books and the movies, Gollum was once something like a hobbit, named Sméagol. Evidently, after killing his cousin, Déagol, for the One Ring and becoming corrupted by it, Gollum was banished by his people and tossed out by his grandmother.

It’s not difficult to imagine Winslet in a commanding role such as that one, although this doesn’t sound like a particularly major character, and Winslet is rumored to be playing a lead. Winslet’s character in The Hunt for Gollum therefore really remains anyone’s guess, and it may be some time before the truth is revealed, as the movie is currently slated for December 17, 2027.