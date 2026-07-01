Ben Affleck Saved The World 28 Years Ago Today in A Blockbuster That Grossed Over $500 Million

While the summer months have long been blockbuster season at the box office, exactly what those blockbusters looked like has shifted a bit over the years. In recent years, the summer movie season has been dominated by sequels like Top Gun: Maverick, live-action adaptations like Lilo & Stitch, and even pop culture events like Barbie as paired with genuine epics of filmmaking like Oppenheimer (with that specific combo giving us the yet-to-be-replicated Barbenheimer experience). But back in the 1990s, summer blockbusters were different. Sure, we had some massive spectacles like Jurassic Park and animated classics, like the very first Toy Story, and even some great superhero films, like Batman Returns. The real excitement, however, were the sci-fi and action films, complete with big stories and big effects and, 28 years ago today, Ben Affleck saved the world in one such blockbuster that not only made more than $500 million at the box office but remains iconic.

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On July 1, 1998, Armageddon opened in theaters and it was pretty much an instant hit. The film topped the box office its opening weekend and ended up having the third-highest Fourth of July opening weekend ever at that time, with only Men in Black and Independence Day ahead of it. While the film didn’t stay king of the charts for long—Lethal Weapon 4 quickly overtook it for the top spot—it was still a box office juggernaut, becoming the highest-grossing movie at the worldwide box office in 1998 ultimately bringing in an impressive $553 million. To give you just a little context, that would be over a billion dollars in 2026 money. However, while the film was a huge hit, what might be most impressive about it is its enduring popularity despite having a premise that seems even more insane as the years pass.

Ben Affleck and Co. May Have Used a Bomb to Save the World But Armageddon Was Anything But

If for some reason you aren’t familiar with Armageddon, here’s a brief overview. A rogue asteroid the size of Texas is discovered to be on a collision course with Earth and in 18 days, it’s gonna hit and kill everyone and everything. NASA comes up with a plan to drill a hole deep into the asteroid that they can insert and detonate a nuclear bomb in that will, in theory, split the asteroid into two with the pieces harmlessly passing by Earth. But to do this, they can’t just use regular astronauts. Instead, they recruit oil driller Harry Stamper (Bruce Willis) who brings the best of his own employees along to do the job. This includes A.J. Frost (Affleck), who just so happens to be dating Harry’s daughter, Grace (Liv Tyler). The team gets 12 days to train before heading up. Things end up not quite going as planned and it becomes clear that someone is going to have to stay on the asteroid to manually detonate the bomb. A.J. ends up literally drawing the short straw, but in the end, it’s Harry who decides to sacrifice himself to save the world.

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Now, I’m not here to tell you that Armageddon’s premise isn’t bonkers. The idea that a large, near Earth object could end up colliding with the planet and causing mass destruction, yeah, that’s a real thing that is theoretically possible. But even filmmaker Michael Bay admitted that the idea that NASA would send oil drillers into space to nuke an asteroid was unrealistic and NASA even had a little disclaimer in the credits that noted while they cooperated and assisted with the movie it didn’t mean they endorsed it. Don’t look to this movie for science class. What Armageddon has instead is heart and spectacle. It’s fundamentally a story not about the big rock hurtling towards Earth and what we’re going to do about it, but what facing down mortality on the biggest possible scale means and how that impacts our choices, our relationships, and more. At the heart of this film is Harry and A.J. and what is ultimately a sort of father-son relationship and dynamic between the two.

Perhaps even more notable is that, while we typically think of Armageddon as being Affleck’s movie because the film firmly established him as a leading man in big films, it’s really Willis’ movie. We watch as his Harry has to not only deal with the massive task he’s been given to quite literally save the world, but there’s the emotional evolution as well as he comes to not only accept A.J.’s relationship with his daughter but bless it and step up to make the ultimate sacrifice for not only the people he loves but for everyone else. It’s powerful stuff and deeply emotionally resonant for a blockbuster action disaster film. Huge story, great effects (it was nominated for an Oscar for them), genuinely great performances from its cast and especially Willis, and easily one of the best movie songs ever with Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”, these things all come together to make for one of the best action movies of the ‘90s and we celebrate it today.

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