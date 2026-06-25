3 Most Powerful Superman Movie Villains, Ranked

Superman is one of the most powerful characters ever created, and for an almost all-powerful superhero to be interesting, he has to have some all-powerful villains. DC Comics has given Superman an incredibly interesting rogue’s gallery, and while it isn’t as well-known as Batman’s, it contains far more dangerous characters. However, only a few of these Superman characters have been adapted to film, and these three are the most powerful.

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This list will exclusively focus on villains in live-action Superman movies, as the massive list of animated Superman films would cause the live-action villains to be completely precluded from the ranking. On top of that, only villains from Superman movies will be considered, meaning that characters from movies without Superman or characters Superman faced in team-up movies like Justice League won’t be considered. With that being said, here are the three most powerful Superman movie villains, from least powerful to most powerful.

3) Ultraman

Clones of Superman are some of the most common Superman villains in DC Comics, so it makes sense that one would eventually make its way to film. 2025’s Superman, the inaugural film of the DCU, features Lex Luthor as its main villain. His access to inter-dimensional portals, tons of goons, and far more advanced LuthorCorp tech than previous movie adaptations makes him easily the most powerful cinematic Lex, arguably earning him a spot on this list. However, Lex is unfortunately outshone by one of his own creations from the film: Ultraman.

The DCU’s Ultraman is a clone of Superman created from DNA extracted from a strand of his Kryptonian hair. Ultraman is a perfect match for Superman’s physical strength, and due to Lex’s analysis of Superman’s fighting style, Ultraman can perfectly recreate any of the hero’s moves. Ultraman’s big weakness is his lowered intelligence, as he is essentially incapable of doing anything without Lex’s command. While he is all brawn and no brain, his brawn is enough to make him one of the most powerful villains in Superman‘s filmography.

One of the most exciting things about Ultraman is that, in the future, he could move up on this list. 2025’s Superman perfectly sets Ultraman up to return as Bizarro in the future, as his fate after he is sucked into a black hole is left unresolved. If this black hole transports him to the Bizarro universe, Ultraman could become an adaptation of the reverse Superman character. Alternatively, Ultraman could return as the leader of the Crime Syndicate, a team consisting of evil variants of DC superheroes.

2) General Zod

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Outside of Lex Luthor, General Zod is probably the most iconic Superman villain. He has been adapted to film twice, first in 1980’s Superman II and second in 2013’s Man of Steel. The latter of these is the iteration this power ranking is based on, as Michael Shannon’s Zod is far more powerful than Terence Stamp’s.

Zod’s strength level is on par with Clark’s in Man of Steel, as both benefit from the power of Earth’s sun. The rivals have the same powers, with Zod’s strength and willpower being so unstoppable that Clark had to break his neck in order to foil his plan. Plus, Zod’s Kryptonian underlings and technology give him a slight edge over Clark, with his plan to terraform Earth causing massive devastation to Metropolis. While Superman did eventually beat Zod, it was an incredibly close fight, and without Superman, Zod would have been unstoppable.

1) Doomsday

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Finally, the most powerful villain in a live-action Superman movie is Doomsday from 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Lex Luthor is the main antagonist of the Man of Steel sequel, and after his plan to pit Batman and Superman against each other fails, he mixes his DNA with the DNA of Zod to create Doomsday. Being a combination of Zod and Lex, Doomsday is a metaphorical combination of Superman’s two greatest villains while being far more powerful than either one of them.

Doomsday’s Kryptonian DNA gives him a weakness to Kryptonite, but outside of that, he is essentially unbeatable. It takes the combined effort of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman to defeat the monster, making it one of the only Superman villains that Clark couldn’t beat by himself. Plus, Doomsday was actually able to kill Superman during the fight, something that no other cinematic Superman villain can claim.