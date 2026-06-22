7 Most Powerful Versions of Superman Villains, Ranked

Superman is a hero capable of impossible feats thanks to his Kryptonian physiology and yellow sunlight. With a superhero as strong as Superman, his rogues’ gallery comprises some of the most powerful supervillains in the multiverse, from alien tyrants to extra-dimensional gods. However, even with evildoers so absurdly powerful, there’s always room for improvement. Despite already possessing near-unrivaled destructive power, many of Superman’s enemies have found ways to become even greater threats to the Man of Tomorrow. In both the main DC Universe and across the multiverse, there are numerous alternate versions of Superman villains whose power-ups make them practically unstoppable forces of nature.

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Villains are always looking for ways to get stronger so that they can take over the multiverse and destroy Superman.

7) Sinestro Corps Cyborg Superman

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Cyborg Superman may hate Superman with a burning passion, but his feud with the Green Lantern Corps caused him to become a cosmic threat. After fleeing Earth, Cyborg Superman flew to Biot, the homeworld of the android Manhunters. With his technopathy, Cyborg Superman became the Manhunters’ headmaster and upgraded them by using kidnapped Green Lanterns as a power source. However, taking command of an army capable of wiping out all life in a Space Sector wasn’t the end of Cyborg Superman’s power-up. His capabilities were then significantly increased when he was recruited into the Sinestro Corps. His inclusion came with the addition of a Sinestro Corps ring, which allowed Cyborg Superman to create energy constructs of anything he could imagine. The combination of his Kryptonian strength and the Manhunters army made Cyborg Superman among the Sinestro Corps’ strongest members.

6) God of Apokolips Lex Luthor

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When Darkseid died fighting the Anti-Monitor, Lex Luthor took the opportunity to steal his throne. During the Darkseid War, Luthor became stranded on Apokolips. There the locals who are called the Forgotten People, mistook him for their prophesied savior, Superman. Of course, Luthor had no desire to correct them. Under this false pretense, the Forgotten People granted Luthor the Omega Effect and transformed him into the new God of Apokolips. With the power of the boundless Omega Effect at his fingertips, Luthor became the new Darkseid and could fire unstoppable Omega Beams, teleport across the universe, fight on par with a super-charged Superman, and telepathically control an army of Parademons. Luthor would use this overwhelming power in the battle against the Anti-Monitor and Darkseid’s daughter, Grail.

5) Time Trapper Doomsday

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The mindless, savage Doomsday is a monster whose defining ability is to evolve further whenever he dies. In the far future, after dying and being reborn countless times, Doomsday evolved into the all-powerful villain the Time Trapper. Already a preexisting and enigmatic character, the Time Trapper has a long history of being one of the Legion of Superheroes’ most powerful villains. He’s practically unrivaled in his mastery of time manipulation, is the personification of entropy, and is a threat to all timelines. Doomsday inherited all the god-like powers of previous Time Trapper incarnations, including the ability to stop time and rewrite history and reality. It’s also revealed that he’s one of the only beings in existence who possesses the power to contend with King Omega Darkseid.

4) Zone Child Lex Luthor

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Only Lex Luthor would give up omnipotence for the chance of killing Superman. Luthor once found himself bonded to the Zone Child, which is a god-like entity that’s the personification of the Phantom Zone. In this form, Luthor became omnipotent and omniscient. With just a thought, Luthor sent a wave of bliss across the cosmos, creating universal peace. However, the Zone Child made it so that Luthor couldn’t use its power to hurt others. Despite knowing this, Luthor couldn’t stop himself and blinded by his endless hatred and jealousy he tried at once to kill Superman. This cruel act caused him to immediately lose all of his power, and it showed that Luthor’s hatred of Superman is stronger than his love of power and will always be his undoing.

3) God Brainiac

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Brainiac is already one of the smartest beings in DC Comics, but one version of him transcended to godhood. After surviving the multiversal reboot of Flashpoint, the Futures End incarnation of Brainiac traveled beyond the Source Wall and gazed into the infinity that exists beyond the confines of the multiverse. This caused him to become an omnipotent amalgamation of all his incarnations across the multiverse, absorbing their knowledge and power so he could continue collecting cities. In fact, every other version of Brainiac is just an avatar and extension of God Brainiac’s will. God Brainiac exists beyond time and space, can rewrite history, overpower Parallax, and threaten to destroy and reset the infinite multiverse.

2) Undead Mr. Mxyzptlk

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The Fifth-Dimensional Imp Mr. Mxyzptlk is already a being of near infinite power who can manipulate the multiverse with a thought, so the idea of him becoming a bloodthirsty zombie is utterly terrifying. On Earth-55, the Anti-Life Equation spread as a virus, turning infected people into ravenous beasts who killed everything in sight. Not even Mr. Mxyzptlk was immune to its effects. He became a zombie with the powers of a god. Like a rabid animal, Mr. Mxyzptlk went on a cosmic rampage that saw Oa and the Green Lantern Central Power Battery destroyed, depowering the entire Lantern Corps. Although the Spectre managed to kill Mr. Mxyzptlk, the zombified Imp managed to separate the Angel of Vengeance from his human host.

1) True Darkseid

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Darkseid has always been the ultimate big bad of DC Comics, but the scale of his evil and power wasn’t fully understood until Final Crisis. It’s revealed that the Darkseid whom readers followed for decades was a mere avatar who possessed a fraction of the True Darkseid’s power. Existing in the higher dimension Fourth World, True Darkseid is literally the concept of evil itself, with every selfish and cruel deed in the multiverse being the result of his corruptive influence. True Darkseid is so unbelievably powerful that he can kill the almighty cosmic beings known as the Quintessence. Even more impressive is the fact that True Darkseid uses avatars because his mere presence would obliterate the infinite multiverse.

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