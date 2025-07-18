Every Superman Movie, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes Score

Superman lives among the most iconic heroes to ever grace the big screen, and each of the character’s movies has drawn massive amounts of excitement. Christopher Reeve skyrocketed Clark Kent/Superman’s popularity in the film world, headlining four movies across the 1970s and ’80s. Director Bryan Singer and star Brandon Routh teamed up for a 2000s Superman reboot before Henry Cavill took over the esteemed role in the DC Extended Universe throughout the 2010s.

Now, James Gunn has ushered in DC’s newest era with his Superman movie starring David Corenswet. The review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes has given critic scores to eight live-action Superman films. They represent a wide range of scores, from under 20% to almost 90%. The following Superman movies are ranked from worst to best, according to their Rotten Tomatoes critic scores.

8) Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace is the lowest-rated Superman movie on Rotten Tomatoes. The final installment of Reeve’s tenure throws Superman in the middle of a nuclear arms, prompting him to destroy all nuclear weapons on Earth. Despite the movie’s intriguing plot, very few critics enjoyed Superman IV: The Quest for Peace. Described by many as uninspired, cheap-looking, and convoluted, the film spectacularly failed to live up to the standard set by its predecessors. Reeve’s Superman, Gene Hackman’s Lex Luthor, and Margot Kidder’s Lois Lane aren’t nearly as compelling this time, and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace is a total dud.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 14% from 115 reviews

7) Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Although not a Superman solo film, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice features the man of steel in a prominent capacity for the first time since making his DCEU debut. The Zack Snyder-directed movie chronicles a clash between Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne/Batman and Cavill’s Superman influenced by Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor. DC fans were hyped for Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, but well under 50% of critics were impressed by the film. According to reviewers, tonal inconsistencies, pretentious dialogue, and unnecessary CGI-ridden action sequences held Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice back from reaching its full potential. The movie’s attempt at treating superheroes with gravity and thoughtfulness garnered some appreciation, but not nearly enough to outweigh the critiques of its shortcomings.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 28% from 436 reviews

6) Superman III (1983)

Superman III received better ratings than the aforementioned titles, but not by much. In Reeve’s third outing, Superman faces off against wealthy businessman Ross Webster (Robert Vaughn) and his hacker employee Gus Gorman (Richard Pryor). Superman III‘s lack of originality and over-the-top comedy were major issues for most critics, though a small number of reviewers appreciated the movie’s charm. Still a disjointed plot gets in the way of what could have been a solid addition to the franchise. Superman III marks a significant downgrade from its predecessors, as it became clear at this point that the Reeve-led films had lost their appeal to the masses.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 31% from 103 reviews

5) Man of Steel (2013)

Cavill’s introduction as Superman in Man of Steel divided those who watched it. Snyder’s first DCEU movie functions as a traditional origin story for Superman, detailing the destruction of his home planet Krypton and Clark’s management of his role as a hero on Earth. Positive reviews praised Man of Steel‘s riveting action and grounded tone, as well as Cavill’s lead performance. At the same time, unenthused critics argued that the film’s seriousness improperly characterizes Superman and that Man of Steel fails to stand out from other run-of-the-mill superhero tales. Over a decade later, heated debates surrounding Man of Steel continue, so at least it hasn’t totally faded from relevancy like the lower-rated titles on this list.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 57% from 340 reviews

4) Superman Returns (2006)

Routh steps into the role of Superman in Superman Returns, a standalone reboot of the hero’s story. After five years spent off-planet, Superman arrives on Earth to find a changed society and a Lex Luthor still bent on obliterating him. A step in the right direction following past disappointments, Superman Returns earned a “fresh” overall score from Rotten Tomatoes critics. Singer’s superb direction, stunning visuals, and Routh’s portrayal of the main hero are among the many highlights noted by reviewers. Superman Returns was commonly viewed as the exciting start of a new Superman franchise, so it’s a shame that it never received a sequel.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72% from 290 reviews

3) Superman (2025)

Critics have deemed the newest Superman installment one of the best ever made. Gunn’s Superman dives right into a rich world of metahumans, centering on Corenswet’s Superman as he faces heat for interfering in an international conflict. Meanwhile, Lex Luthor schemes to bring him down at any cost. Superman has garnered immense acclaim for its outstanding performances, spearheaded by Corenswet’s Superman, Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult’s Luthor, and more. The movie’s immeasurable heart and comic-book feel have also been identified as prominent strengths. Gunn’s DC Universe is off to an excellent start, as Superman brings a compelling group of characters and a spirited story to the big screen.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83% from 354 reviews

2) Superman: The Movie (1978)

The oldest Superman film rated on Rotten Tomatoes boasts the second-highest critic score. Director Richard Donner’s Superman: The Movie tells the origin story of Clark Kent/Superman with Reeve appearing in the role for the first time. Superman’s arrival on Earth from Krypton, his upbringing in Kansas, romance with Lois Lane, and rivalry with Lex Luthor are all part of the movie, making for a classic, yet thrilling, take on the iconic hero. Critics described Reeve as the perfect Superman and equally praised Hackman’s Luthor and Kidder’s Lane. Moreover, reviewers enjoyed Superman: The Movie‘s humor and action scenes. Superman: The Movie will forever remain a must-watch superhero flick, and its Rotten Tomatoes score proves it.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87% from 119 reviews.

1) Superman II (1980)

Just surpassing Superman: The Movie, its sequel Superman II claims the title of the best Superman movie according to Rotten Tomatoes. The established trio of Reeve, Hackman, and Kidder reprise their roles as Superman strives to defend Earth from a band of Kryptonian villains. Superman II is largely considered as good as, and in some cases better, than its predecessor thanks to its heartwarming tone, exhilarating action, and impressive visuals. The movie grants Clark Kent/Superman a remarkable level of depth and its narrative fleshes out the franchise’s world to an even greater degree than the first movie. The majority of critics were enamored by Superman II, and no other Superman movie has managed to exceed its greatness.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88% from 112 reviews

Superman is now playing in theaters.