7 Superman Villains With Powers That Make No Sense

Superman is DC’s pinnacle of heroism. He fights to save the day from every threat and villain that comes his way. He’s been DC’s number one symbol of heroism for nearly ninety years, and a huge part of that is thanks to his incredible suite of powers. Superman is lauded as having some of the greatest powers in comics, from his unmatched physical strength to his super senses, multiple types of vision, cold breath, flight, and so, so much more. In the Silver Age, Superman could do just about anything he could imagine, and while he has a few more limits now, he’s definitely still one of the strongest characters in DC.

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To go up against the Man of Steel, you need to pack some pretty serious heat. Superman definitely has plenty of villains who can challenge him in any number of ways, from Lex Luthor to General Zod. However, considering he’s been fighting for truth, justice, and a better tomorrow since 1938, a lot of those villains have also been pretty weird. Sometimes, in the quest to create someone who can challenge Superman, writers have made some characters whose powers just make no sense. Today, we’re looking at seven of Superman’s villains whose powers are weird, wacky, or break even DC’s loose rules for reality.

7) The Hat

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Hat and all other magical villains can take this particular spot because magic in DC is not designed to make sense. It’s a very soft magic system whose rules are determined by the moment, but the Hat is especially egregious to me because his powers are even less explained than usual. He pulls anything he wants out of his hat. That’s about it. At least Zatanna has to say her spells backwards, and Doctor Fate has to do big castings with arm movements. The Hat just makes things happen, and I love it as a perfect example of soft magic, but that doesn’t make it any easier to understand what he can do and why.

6) Bizarro

Bizarro is an imperfect clone of Superman and is his opposite in almost every way. He believes that evil is good, and has fire breath and freezing vision. That’s all great, but two big things bother me about Bizarro. Why is he still strong, and why can he fly? All of his other powers are inversions of what Superman can do, yet these two are holdovers. I understand that Bizarro is meant to be a physical challenge to Superman, but still, I think it’d be really interesting to explore a version without these basic abilities. Especially because their fights are usually mostly trading blows, so the reversal doesn’t come up that much. Bizarro is either his opposite or not, but right now, he’s a weird middle ground.

5) Denny Swan

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Speaking of Superman clones, Denny was an ordinary petty criminal when he was transformed with all of Superman’s powers. How? He was struck by a sentient bolt of lightning that contained Superman’s life energy. This was created by Doctor Omen, who siphoned off Superman’s energy from his Solar Flares, but even so, this is insane. Stealing Superman’s energy and using it to give someone else powers I can follow, but giving that energy sentience is a step into the wacky territory that makes up this list. Denny was actually inspired by the equally strange Sand Superman and named after his creators, which is just as cool as he is weird.

4) Rogol Zaar

Genuinely, what is Rogol Zaar? He was vaguely called an experiment by Jor-El, but what is he? We have no clue, and that is made even more confusing because of how absurdly strong he is. He can knock out General Zod with a single blow, and it took the combined efforts of the House of El to bring him down. Yet, we never get an explanation for his incredible strength or how Jor-El created him. At least Doomsday has the excuse of Alpha Energy resurrecting him, but he was made by the combined efforts of dozens of the universe’s smartest minds. Rogol Zaar is way, way too strong to exist without explanation, but he does, and it makes so much less sense with what little information we have.

3) Mister Mxyzptlk

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Mister Mxyzptlk is a fifth-dimensional being who, when in the third dimension, can manipulate reality to a near-unstoppable degree. His powers, by his very design, make no sense. He can literally do anything he puts his mind to, and binds himself with rules and restrictions to keep himself entertained. He’s practically hopping into a painting to mess around with the characters by drawing over whatever he wants, which is as entertaining as it is nonsensical. He can change the rules of reality on a whim because he’s truly above them, and that will never make total sense, but it will be fun to watch.

2) Chemo

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Chemo debuted as a Metal Men villain, but he’s battled the Man of Steel plenty over the years. It’s a living man-shaped chemical container, accidentally given sentience by a random mix of byproducts. As if being a massive, living plastic container wasn’t bad enough, Chemo also has a whole bunch of other insane powers. It can reform from being blasted to smiterins. It can fuse with a living human to give that person control over its body. It can even replicate the powers of anyone who’s touched it. This is absolutely insane and is definitely not related to being filled with random chemicals, but my gosh, can Chemo do all of that and more.

1) Composite-Superman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Composite-Superman is one of the strangest supervillains of all. Joe Meach was an ordinary janitor, but one night, a bolt of lightning struck the display of Legion of Super-Heroes. They weren’t statues, but lifeless duplicates of every Legion member, and Joe was infused with all of their powers. I love everything about Composite-Superman, but his powers make positively zero sense. Everything about this origin is insane, and a single bolt of lightning shouldn’t transfer all of their powers to him for no reason. Heck, one lightning bolt shouldn’t even hit all the duplicates! Composite-Superman is the peak of weird, nonsensical comic book villain design, and it’s amazing.

What villains do you think make absolutely zero sense? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!