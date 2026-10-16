4 2020s Sci-fi Movies That Have Already Aged Like Milk, Including a Netflix Hit With Millions of Views

Sci-fi is consistently one of the most popular movie genres, especially in modern blockbusters, with sci-fi franchises like the MCU, the DCU, Star Wars, Avatar, and more dominating popular culture. Sci-fi films push the boundaries of what is possible to capture on camera, with the genre being at the cutting edge of visual effects and frequently featuring unique creature designs and high-concept storytelling. From critical successes like the Dune films to original ideas like Everything Everywhere All at Once and box office hits like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, sci-fi has proven that it is the defining genre of the 2020s.

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However, there are also plenty of 2020s sci-fi films that haven’t been nearly as historic. Since sci-fi frequently makes predictions about the future and features commentary about the present, some projects don’t age as well as others, and these four films have already aged like milk in the few years that they’ve been out.

4) Afraid

Generative AI has been one of the most controversial and prominent cultural issues of the decade, with creatives, politicians, scientists, and more debating its uses and potential harms. This technology is still incredibly new, which is why it’s so impressive that Blumhouse Productions released 2024’s Afraid when it did. The film tells the story of a family who bring home a digital assistant named AIA, which has the potential to improve their lives in significant ways. Rather than being a savior, though, AIA winds up being a terror, with it using technology to manipulate the main characters and others into a bloody nightmare.

Afraid wasn’t considered to be a very good film upon its release, which is why it has aged so poorly. The film could have been a revolutionary look forward if it had taken the material seriously and executed the story well, as it seemingly predicted many of the dangers of AI, including things like AI convincing people to do things they otherwise wouldn’t. However, the film’s depiction of AI psychosis is so poorly told that it is impossible to take the film seriously, which is a shame, as the issue has only become more serious with time. Afraid is more difficult to watch now than it was in 2024, as rather than being fun, it is a reminder of the real-world harms that this technology has brought to people we know.

3) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Although it often isn’t thought of as sci-fi, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the most popular sci-fi franchises of all time, as it features impossible inventions, aliens, the multiverse, and more. However, the MCU series most focused on science is Ant-Man. Most of the main characters are scientists, and it heavily focuses on elements like quantum mechanics. This is why Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was so exciting, as it was the first Ant-Man film that was primarily set in the Quantum Realm.

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However, Quantumania has wound up being one of the biggest missteps in MCU history. It features Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror as its main antagonist, setting up the intended overarching villain of the Multiverse Saga. However, the firing of Majors led to Marvel abandoning its Kang plans, something that retroactively made Quantumania a pointless film. The film wasn’t very good in the first place, with Kang being its only redeeming quality. So, since so much of Quantumania was dedicated to setting up Kang, now there is almost no reason to revisit it.

2) Don’t Look Up

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Netflix’s 2021 satirical sci-fi film Don’t Look Up was meant to be one of the streaming service’s biggest films, with it being directed by Adam McKay and starring massive names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, and more. The film tells the story of two astronomers who discover that a massive comet is on a path to destroy Earth, but while trying to warn the world, they learn that the government and the public mostly don’t care.

Don’t Look Up is a pretty on-the-nose metaphor for climate change, and it was divisive upon its release. However, the film’s legacy has changed significantly thanks to the release of 2026’s Digger. Digger feels like director Alejandro González Iñárritu’s poison-pen letter to Don’t Look Up, with the film’s theme exploring why satirical films like Don’t Look Up are actually detrimental when it comes to fighting for social change. While Digger sets its sights on all kinds of political satire, Don’t Look Up is the one that is most frequently cited, with many scenes in Digger playing out like a direct parody of the Netflix film.

1) Morbius

Morbius is one of the most notorious films to come out of Hollywood in the 2020s, and somehow, time has only made things worse. The film was the second series in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, a cinematic universe separate but similar to the MCU, focused on Spider-Man villains and side characters. Starring Jared Leto, the film reimagines the villainous Living Vampire as a superhero, existing in the same world as characters like Tom Hardy’s Venom.

Morbius is not a good film, but in hindsight, some elements have gotten much, much worse. For one, the post-credits scene in Morbius features Michael Keaton’s Vulture getting transported from the MCU and dropped into the SSU, setting up a greater connection between the two franchises. However, Sony has put an end to their series of villain-focused films, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day ignored this setup, making the scene absolutely pointless. On top of that, Leto’s real-world controversies have already made his bizarre performance even more uncomfortable, taking the already bad Morbius movie and making it an even harder watch.