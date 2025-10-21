Recasting Kang After Avengers: Secret Wars: 7 Perfect Actors for the Multiversal Villain

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is heading towards a “reset” after Avengers: Secret Wars, which creates the opportunity for Kang the Conqueror to officially be recast. Jonathan Majors debuted as Kang variant He Who Remains back in 2021 in the finale of Loki season 1, and he appeared as several other variants in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki season 2 in 2023, too. Majors’ arrest and conviction on two counts of harassment and assault in December 2023 led to him being fired by Marvel Studios, however, leaving Kang’s future in the MCU uncertain.

Many fans wanted Kang to be recast quickly after Majors’ firing from Marvel Studios, and the exploration of the multiverse should have made this easy. The fact that Majors played every variant of Kang, however, made it tough for Marvel to pull this off, so the villain has instead been replaced by Doctor Doom. Even so, the door is open for Kang to return in the MCU’s future, especially after Avengers: Secret Wars “resets” the MCU, and there are several fantastic actors who have the talent and range to take over the role from Majors.

7) John Boyega

English actor John Boyega first gained recognition for his role in Attack the Block, but has since become better known as Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Boyega’s acting ability and physical presence have made him a fan-favorite recasting choice for Kang, but the actor has vehemently denied even wanting the role on several occasions. Boyega has recently blown us away with stand-out roles in The Woman King, Small Axe, They Cloned Tyrone, and more, so it would be great to see him in the MCU, but he doesn’t seem interested in joining a superhero franchise at all.

6) Corey Hawkins

After mysteriously disappearing from The Walking Dead during the show’s seventh season, Corey Hawkins has gone on to bigger and better things. BlacKkKlansman, The Tragedy of Macbeth, The Color Purple, and Poker Face are just a few of the projects that prove just how talented Hawkins is, and his incredible range would be beneficial to playing several different variants of Kang the Conqueror in the MCU. Hawkins already has Marvel connections given his brief, unnamed role in Iron Man 3, so he may already have a foot in the door to portray Kang.

5) David Oyelowo

Speak about acting range and versatility, David Oyelowo has portrayed some of the most nuanced, complex, and formidable characters ever brought to the screen. He is perfectly primed to take over from Majors as Kang and his variants, especially given his background on stage, as he can bring a theatricality and charisma to Kang that few other actors could. Oyelowo has received huge acclaim for roles in Selma, Lincoln, Silo, The Butler, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and more, with the latter proving he would be perfect as a powerful, commanding, and physical character – perfect qualities for Kang.

4) John David Washington

With Denzel Washington about to join the MCU in Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther 3, it would be great to also see his son take center-stage in the franchise’s future. Following memorable performances in the likes of BlacKkKlansman, Tenet, Malcolm & Marie, The Creator, and more, John David Washington has become a fan-favorite recasting choice for Kang. His physical presence on-screen, charismatic and captivating performance style, theatricality and dramatic ability, and his versatility make him a fantastic choice for Kang and his variants, and Washington would be a huge get for Marvel Studios.

3) Ray Fisher

Ray Fisher tried his luck in a superhero franchise back in 2017, but his experience working on Justice League in the DC Extended Universe was anything but easy. Fisher could seek superhero franchise redemption by joining the MCU as a new iteration of Kang. Victor Stone’s Cyborg was Fisher’s feature film debut character, but proved Fisher is able to play complex and powerful characters. His recent appearances in The Piano Lesson – on-stage and on-screen, True Detective, Women of the Movement, and more have established Fisher as one of the best of his generation, so Marvel Studios should scoop him up.

2) Caleb McLaughlin

With Stranger Things coming to an end, it’s time the Netflix show’s cast branch out into new roles, and Caleb McLaughlin might have the perfect one set up in the MCU. The youngest actor on this list at 24-years-old, McLaughlin would be an inspired choice to bring a younger version of Kang into the MCU, perhaps even suiting up as Iron Lad – a founding member of Marvel Comics’ Young Avengers. McLaughlin has taken on many voice roles in recent years, but it’s time he takes on a new legendary live-action role after the finale of Stranger Things season 5.

1) Trevante Rhodes

After skyrocketing himself to stardom as the lead in Moonlight, Trevante Rhodes has continued to take on powerful, poignant, nuanced, and complex roles. He has starred in the likes of 12 Strong, Bird Box, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, and Mike, among others, but he is yet to assume a role in a superhero franchise. As a gifted athlete in his youth, Rhodes has the physique, screen presence, and stamina to take on a formidable role such as Kang, and taking on this role could bring the actor fully into the mainstream. We would love to see Kang recast after Avengers: Secret Wars, and Trevante Rhodes would be one of the best men for the job.

