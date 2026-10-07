4 Iconic 1990s Animated Movies That ’80s Kids Loved, But Are Virtually Unwatchable in 2026

There are some movies you remember better than you actually remember them. That’s especially true with animated movies. If you grew up renting VHS tapes, you probably have a few sitting somewhere in your memory that seemed amazing at the time. You remember the cover. You remember a character. Maybe you even remember watching it more than once. What you don’t remember is whether the movie was actually any good.

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That’s the dangerous part about nostalgia. Eventually, you go back. You put the movie on, expecting that old feeling to come rushing back, and instead you start noticing things. The animation looks different. The story takes forever. A character you thought was hilarious is suddenly very annoying. None of that changes what the movie meant to you as a kid. It just means you were a kid. These four animated movies are good examples of that particular kind of nostalgia.

4) The Nutcracker Prince (1990)

There was a good chance The Nutcracker Prince was going to be entertaining for you if you were a kid in the early ’90s. It had everything. A Nutcracker. A Mouse King. Magic. Tchaikovsky. You didn’t need much more than that. The movie follows Clara after she receives a Nutcracker doll and discovers that there is quite a bit more going on behind the Christmas story she thought she knew. It also has a surprisingly big voice cast, including Kiefer Sutherland, Megan Follows, Peter O’Toole, and Phyllis Diller. The problem is that the movie moves slowly. Really slowly.

That probably didn’t matter when you were eight and had nowhere else to be. In 2026, it’s a little harder to ignore. The animation also has a very different look from what audiences eventually got used to from the big animated movies of the ’90s. None of that makes The Nutcracker Prince worthless. In fact, that’s probably why it still works as a nostalgia piece. It feels like something you would find on a VHS shelf during the holidays. You’d grab it because you recognized the title. Then you’d watch it because you’d already paid to rent it.

3) Happily Ever After (1989)

Happily Ever After has a pretty funny title when you think about it. Snow White already had her happily ever after. Apparently, that wasn’t enough. Filmation’s movie brings her back for another adventure, this time involving Lord Maliss, the brother of the Evil Queen. There are talking animals, songs, magic, and plenty of characters running around doing things that probably seemed completely normal when you were watching it as a kid.

The movie actually came out in 1989, although it became part of the animated-movie pile that ’80s kids carried with them into the early ’90s. The cast is better than you might expect, too. Dom DeLuise, Phyllis Diller, Ed Asner, Carol Channing, and Tracey Ullman all lent their voices to the movie. Go back to it now, though, and the first thing you’ll probably notice is how it’s an odd retelling of Cinderella and Seven Dwarves. The Dwarves are all females, which isn’t a bad thing, but they lacked the charm of Disney’s animated bunch. The art style had that classic Filmation look that is arguably a lost art today, but it wasn’t enough to save this movie. The biggest challenge for this movie was having to live up to the standard set by Disney, and this story just wasn’t able to fully attain that.

2) The Fearless Four (1997)

If you remember The Fearless Four, there’s a decent chance you remember it from a VHS tape. That’s about the only explanation I have for how some of us ever found these movies. Released in 1997, the German animated film takes the Brothers Grimm’s Town Musicians of Bremen and turns it into a musical adventure about a donkey, dog, cat, and rooster who decide to become performers. They’re not exactly the most talented group of musicians, but that doesn’t stop them from doing what they want.

The movie was produced by Munich Animation and released through Warner Bros., yet somehow it has almost completely disappeared from the larger conversation about ’90s animation. Watching it now, you can understand why. The whole thing has the feeling of a movie that was expected to entertain you simply because it was animated. Scenes felt a bit more static and not as lively as you’d expect from an animation. The best way to approach The Fearless Four today is not to expect to rediscover a lost classic. Just enjoy the fact that you found something that most people forgot was ever there or simply never saw in the first place.

1) A Troll in Central Park (1994)

A Troll in Central Park is one of those movies where the title alone brings back a certain kind of childhood memory. Maybe you remember seeing the VHS. Maybe you remember the troll. Maybe you remember absolutely nothing except that you watched it. Stanley is a troll who can make flowers grow, which is a problem because Queen Gnorga doesn’t particularly enjoy happiness. She sends him away, and he eventually ends up in Central Park. That’s where the movie gets going. Don Bluth and Gary Goldman directed it, and the cast included Dom DeLuise and Cloris Leachman. On paper, that sounds pretty good.

The movie itself didn’t go quite as well. It was released by Warner Bros. in 1994 and made only $71,368 in North America. Critics weren’t exactly lining up to defend it, either. Still, A Troll in Central Park has survived in a strange way. People remember it. Maybe not because it’s secretly a masterpiece. Maybe because it is so completely of its time. The colors are loud. The characters are strange. The songs are there. Everything feels like somebody had an idea for a children’s movie and just kept adding things. If you loved it as a kid, you might want to leave it that way. Some childhood favorites are better left in the VHS player of your memory.

These movies are far from being the worst ever made. And there’s nothing wrong if you still enjoy them—that’s totally cool. There are plenty of 1990s movie that kids thought masterpieces and critics hated. If you don’t agree with these titles, tell us in the comments what you believe belongs on this list!