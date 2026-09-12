3 Classic Nickelodeon Cartoons That Should Be Rebooted With Adult Characters For All the ’90s Kids

If you grew up watching Nickelodeon in the ’90s, chances are some of its cartoon characters practically raised you. You also watched them go to school, get into trouble, fall in love, have ridiculous adventures. And somehow, they survived childhood one episode at a time. Just like you. But here’s the thing: you grew up. They didn’t.

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That feels like a missed opportunity. We’ve already seen what happens when some of these characters get older. So why not take it all the way? Imagine checking in on these familiar faces as adults, with jobs, and relationships. Now they make life choices and go through all the other glamorous parts of adulthood. The nostalgia would be instant, but the stories would feel completely new—in a fond and familiar way. These three Nickelodeon classics already have everything needed for an adult reboot. They just need to let their characters finally catch up with the rest of us.

3. Hey Arnold!

Paramount

Hey Arnold! followed a boy named—you guessed it—Arnold. He’s a kind-hearted kid living with his grandparents in a packed boarding house. He spends his days navigating school, friendships, neighborhood adventures and the occasional crisis. And somehow the nine-year-old turns out to be the most emotionally mature person in the room. Then there was Helga, who spent years pretending she couldn’t stand Arnold while secretly having a huge crush on him. Gerald was his best friend and the keeper of basically every neighborhood legend. It was funny, but the show also had a surprising amount of heart. Recently, rumors arose about a possible revival series with the original team at Paramount.

An adult reboot could pick up with everyone in their 30s and ask a pretty simple question: Where did all these kids end up? Arnold could have left the neighborhood, built a career and eventually returned home. Gerald might still be the friend who knows everybody and everything. Helga could have become a successful, intimidating professional who insists she has completely moved past her childhood crush. Or maybe she married Arnold somehow. The most important thing is that they’d all somehow have to still be together in the same old neighborhood—which could be almost a character itself. New characters would be welcome, too, of course. Same heart. Older problems. And yes, Arnold’s head is still shaped like a football.

2. Doug

Nickelodeon

Before social media, dating apps and everyone documenting their lives online, there was Doug Funnie. Doug followed a painfully relatable kid trying to survive school, friendships, bullies, embarrassing moments and his massive crush on Patti Mayonnaise. Whenever reality got too awkward, Doug could escape into his imagination as his superhero alter ego, Quailman. The show was funny, tender and honest about the insecurities that come with growing up. Doug wasn’t the coolest kid. He wasn’t the funniest. He was just trying to figure things out, like most of us.

That’s exactly why an adult Doug could work. Picture Doug in his 30s, still overthinking every major decision and keeping a personal vlog, not to mention occasionally retreating into his imagination when real life gets to be too much. Patti could be his wife. Skeeter could be the friend who somehow turned out to be doing way better than everyone else. Roger? Probably still some type of rival frenemy—or maybe he’s completely different now. The reboot could follow Doug as he tries to navigate modern adulthood, where every awkward moment can end up online and everyone seems to have their life figured out. And Quailman could return, too. Dare we say MCU adaptation? Best of all, series creator Jim Jenkins has already teased artwork based on adult Doug characters.

1. Rugrats

Paramount

Rugrats followed Tommy Pickles and his baby crew as they turned ordinary life into epic adventures. And they had one major obstacle—Angelica, the older kid who always messed with them. It was pure fun to see the babies experience the world completely differently from the grown-ups around them. Nickelodeon eventually made them grow up, too. The All Growed Up! movie special jumped the characters forward ten years, and it proved popular enough to become its own series, All Grown Up!, which ran from 2003 to 2008.

Another grown-up series would be the natural evolution. Give us the 30-something Rugrats. Tommy could still be the optimistic leader, only now he’s juggling a career and relationships. Chuckie is still anxious about everything, except now he has actual adult problems to worry about. Angelica could be wildly successful and just as insufferable. Phil and Lil? Raising twins of their own. The show could even bring in more kids, giving us a new generation of Rugrats while the original gang deals with parenthood, careers and trying to stay friends as life pulls them in different directions. Let’s see how the original babies handle adulthood.

’90s audiences grew up but the characters who were there for it never did. Maybe it’s time they caught up.