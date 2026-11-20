Robert Pattinson’s casting as James Bond has been the biggest story in entertainment news this week. It’s not just the fact that Pattinson is now playing James Bond and Batman at the same time: anyone who is a fan of cinema knows that Pattinson is currently on a generational run as an actor, with four of his films releasing this year alone (The Drama, The Odyssey, Primetime, Dune: Part Three). Pattinson has also become one of the most viral memes since his Bond casting was announced, with the common thread being that he may literally pop in any and every movie role there is, at this point.

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But while the internet may be joking about Robert Pattinson snatching up roles like Infinity Stones, we’re dead serious about these four particular big roles we think he’d be great for. Keeping with his track record, the roles are either big-star vehicles in established IPs – with one being a high-profile biopic role no one would see coming.

4. The Nutty Professor

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Robert Pattinson has cultivated a wide range of screen personas, and there’s no better showcase than a remake of The Nutty Professor. Two comedic greats (Jerry Lewis and Eddie Murphy) have starred in versions of The Nutty Professor (1963 and 1996, respectively); if Robert Pattinson wants to prove he has the comedy genre in the bag, this is a fast lane to do it.

Of course, Pattinson, being the actor that he is, we would expect that a modern flip on The Nutty Professor would be examining the character and themes from a deeper angle than Lewis and Murphy did. In the era of the “Manosphere,” where the entire idea of masculinity is a hot-button issue of the Culture Wars, Pattinson could truly embody both sides of the character by delivering a performance that’s both smart and funny.

3. Jack Sparrow

The real start of Robert Pattinson’s comeback run was in 2017, when he helped put brothers Josh and Benny Safdie on the map with their crime thriller Good Time. Pattinson shocked cinephiles with his performance as Constantine “Connie” Nikas, a small-time crook and bank robber trying to steal enough money to get his special-needs brother out bonded out of lock-up. Pattinson playing a ne’er-do-well captivated audiences, and that’s why he’s the perfect pick to help Disney revitalize the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The Jack Sparrow character is the heart of the PotC films, and so far Johnny Depp has had a stranglehold on that performance. However, Pattinson has made it known that he isn’t above swiping another actor’s job, and he may be the only one with the talent and charisma necessary to replace Depp. A formative prequel story about a younger Jack Sparrow would be great; Pattinson would be a perfect pick for a film where we see Jack go from being a meek, naive civilian to becoming the cunning, bold, tanned, jewel-adorned pirate in heavy makeup and a signature bandana we know and love.

2. Tom Brady

Only the most angular face in cinema can play the most angular face in professional sports – I said it, and I stand on it. Seeing Pattinson take on Chris Hansen Primetime opened up whole new career possibilities for him, at least in my mind: biopics done in artistically bold ways we don’t expect. Pattinson has overcome doubts about his physicality when playing Batman, and will face similar criticisms as he’s gearing up to play Bond. But if he overcomes the naysayers twice, then playing one of the greatest sports specimens ever will seem much more realistic. Every actor has that one role that demands an almost unthinkable physical transformation: the smart ones usually save it for a biopic that opens a door to awards like the Golden Globes and the Oscars. One photo of Pattinson having stacked and cut muscle to look like Tom Brady, and that biopic film becomes a mainstream discussion overnight.

However, the real intrigue of Pattinson playing Tom Brady wouldn’t be the sports action portion of the story (save that for stunt doubles). Pattinson has the offbeat manner necessary for playing up some of Brady’s deeper eccentricities, quirks, and vulnerabilities. Brady is notorious for having a diet, workout regimen, and general life view and disciplines that very few other human beings could; Pattinson is the type of actor who could dig into and display the actual man at the center of all the mythic life lore – comedically, dramatically, or a fine mix of both.

Brady has said in the past he wants Leo DiCaprio to play him, but we’re betting he’d be pretty satisfied with Pattinson, too.

1. Dracula

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Want to make all the money in the world? Then circle this whole thing back to when Pattinson first became an international star (and hearthrob) playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight Saga films. Only this time? Do it sexy, cool, and gnarly.

Dracula is one of the most enduring characters in both literature and cinema; Francis For Coppola’s 1992 film, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, was a testament to how gorgeous, enticing, and still horrifying and gory a true Gothic-horror-romance adaptation of the Dracula novel could be. That kind of range took a central performer with that same level of range: Coppola had Gary Oldman to pull it off; this generation has Robert Pattinson. From the suave gentleman seducing Mina Harker, to the decript ghoul Jonathan Harker is enslaved by, to the nightmarish creature who feeds on everyone in between, this performance would be Pattinson at max aura.

Going for all the ridicule over Edward to playing the fearsome and charismatic king of all vampires would be the ultimate culimation of this Robert Pattinson run. And all the smart ways he could (would?) troll the haters would be legendary.

Robert Pattinson will likely star as both Bond and Batman in 2028; but first, he’ll star as the villain of Dune: Part Three on December 18th. Any of these roles above sound good to you?