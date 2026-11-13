5 ’90s Superhero Movie Flops That Millennials Actually Know Are Classics

It seems hard to imagine these days because of how hugely successful they are, but there was a time when superhero movies tended to be misfires at the box office. Films like Iron Man, The Dark Knight, and even going back to The Incredibles in 2004 showed that the genre could work, though many point to X-Men, Spider-Man, and Blade as the movies that set the tone for superhero flicks becoming hits. That means the ’90s were riddled with superhero movies that were far from hits. The only major hero to find some big screen success in the ’90s was Batman.

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That said, this doesn’t mean that there weren’t good superhero films from the era. There was a slew of movies in the genre that millennials have fond memories of and that they consider to be legitimate classics. Alas, these aren’t opinions that are typically shared with people who grew up liking the projects, as they flopped hard at the global box office and several didn’t even receive positive reviews from critics. So, it’s up to those of us who grew up with these films to show them the love they deserve as nostalgic classics that we can watch over and over.

5) Mystery Men

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It feels like Mystery Men was a bit too ahead of its time. A comedic superhero movie about a group of people with relatively unimpressive special abilities is the kind of thing that would likely do well in an era where people are more willing to give films in the genre a chance. When it came out, audiences weren’t exactly ready for it and the box office showed that, with the film grossing just $33 million on a budget of $68 million.

However, those of us who grew up with this 1999 movie understand how much fun it is. Mystery Men benefits from a charismatic cast including Ben Stiller, Janeane Garofalo, William H. Macy, Hank Azaria, Kel Mitchell, Paul Reubens, and more. Based on Bob Burden’s Flaming Carrot Comics, the project expertly blends action with comedy and makes for a fun ride. It has become a cult classic over the years for a reason.

4) The Rocketeer

In 2011, director Joe Johnston was the man behind Captain America: The First Avenger but two decades prior, he helmed a totally different superhero film. 1991’s The Rocketeer is an underrated Disney movie based on the comic book series of the same name. It is set in the ’30s and follows a stunt pilot named Cliff Secord who uses a rocket pack to fly without needing an aircraft, which he uses to become the titular hero.

Upon its release, The Rocketeer didn’t perform well, only bringing in about $46 million on a budget of $40 million. People just didn’t come out to see it, although it wasn’t due to poor reviews. The Rocketeer actually sits at a solid 73% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and received positive acclaim early on. The film did manage to find new life on home video and attained cult status. In fact, in 2019, an animated series based on the movie was released, showing The Rocketeer is well remembered.

3) The Shadow

Although it has a stronger box office intake than some of the other entries on this list, The Shadow is likely the least famous of them all. This 1994 movie has an interesting origin, as it’s based on a character who was created by a mysterious radio narrator and developed into a literary character in the early 1930s. The Shadow might not be a household but he has appeared in comic strips, video games, serials, and several feature films.

This 1994 iteration starred Alec Baldwin in the lead role and followed the titular character as he took on a villain who holds the world ransom through an atomic bomb. Reviews weren’t great, yet this is the type of movie that people found later on through VHS releases or on cable. It has solid visual effects, a talented cast (Baldwin is joined by the likes of Ian McKellen and Tim Curry), and makes for a fun B-movie. It only grossed about $48 million on a $40 million, making it a flop.

2) The Iron Giant

It probably comes as a surprise to most people but 1999’s The Iron Giant was a commercial flop. The film is now seen as one of the best animated releases of the ’90s, which is high praise given the competition from that decade. However, The Iron Giant had a poor showing at the box office, raking in just $31 million on a budget of around $50 million. Thankfully, people found the movie in the years since, allowing it to get the admiration it deserves.

The Iron Giant is loosely based on the novel The Iron Man, and the story centers on a boy named Hogarth Hughes as he becomes friends with an extraterrestrial robot (voiced by Vin Diesel). Hogarth does everything he can to prevent the military from finding and exterminating the robot. Although it failed commercially, it was a huge hit with critics, receiving widespread critical acclaim and winning nine Annie Awards. It’s not your typical superhero movie, but it is one of the best in the genre’s history.

1) Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

As noted, the only major superhero to get a ton of shine on the big screen in the ’90s was Batman. Tim Burton’s sequel in 1992 was great, though the Joel Schumacher films missed the mark. In between those, we were treated to Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, the only theatrically released animated Batman movie at the time. It was based on Batman: The Animated Series, one of the most impressive and beloved superhero cartoons of all time.

The film sees Batman reignite an old romantic flame while dealing with a masked vigilante who is hell-bent on murdering crime bosses around Gotham City. Released to strong reviews in 1993, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm still struggled to the tune of a mere $5 million box office (on a $6 million budget), making it a flop. That said, the film is now held in high regard as a true great in the genre and remains one of the best Batman movies of all time.

Are there other underrated ’90s superhero movies we should show love to? Let us know in the comments!