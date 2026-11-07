5 ’90s Superhero Movies That I Wish I Could Watch for the First Time Again

Although it may pale in comparison to the current boom of comic book films, the 1990s were a great time for superheroes on screen. The films from this era are cinematic delights, from their costuming to their dialogue. The ‘90s gave us differing takes on favorite characters — particularly Batman, who had some but not all films of the decade make this list — while setting up an iconic franchise that would continue into the early aughts with Blade. Oh, what I would give to be able to watch them for the first time again.

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5. Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero

Coming out in 1998, Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero was an animated straight-to-video sequel — talk about nostalgia — on the heels of the very successful Batman: The Animated Series. With the iconic voice actors from the animated series reprising their roles, viewers returned to the tragic tale of Mr. Freeze, a man desperate for a cure to his wife’s terminal illness. In this film, Mr. Freeze concludes that Nora can only be saved by an organ transplant, with a perfect match found in the current Batgirl, Barbara Gordon.

The film was initially conceived as an animated tie-in to the current live-action Batman film Batman & Robin, given Mr. Freeze and Batgirl’s presence in Batman & Robin. The tie-in was later dropped due to the poor reception of Batman & Robin, and instead Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero became its own standalone. With the animation that fans of the Batman series love, the movie’s also worth a watch for a more optimistic ending for Nora Fries. Nora is usually presumed incurable and often resigned to cryostasis, but Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero subverts her usual fate for a chance at a new life.

4. The Mask

Who doesn’t love a good Jim Carrey comedy? The Mask, which came out in 1994, was based loosely on a 1991 comic book series of the same name. The film spawned a franchise with The Mask: Animated Series that spanned from 1995-1997 and a sequel film, Son of the Mask, in 2005. The main conceit of the film is that an enchanted mask transforms a timid bank teller into a trickster, suddenly able to change both himself and his surroundings at will. Talk about an excellent setup for shenanigans.

In an overarching plot similar to 2019’s Joker, The Mask follows a comical rampage by the main character, Stanley Ipkiss. Ipkiss gains confidence from the mask and gets revenge on all who tormented him when he was his timid self. Ipkiss gets with the girlfriend (Cameron Diaz) of a notable gangster in town, Tyrell, and even manages to get away with all acts done under the guise of the mask, successfully framing said gangster.

3. Blade (1998)

Similar to The Mask and iconic in its own right, Blade spawned a franchise of its own that carried into the early aughts with Blade II and Blade: Trinity. Wesley Snipes, the titular Blade, recently reprised his role in the 2024 Deadpool and Wolverine film, showing the impact of the film and just how iconic the character was.

Blade has a premise that cannot disappoint — Blade, who cannot be turned into a vampire, grows up and becomes a vampire hunter to get revenge on the vampires who killed his mom. On the way to achieving this goal, Blade uncovers a plot to raise the blood god La Magra, something that must be stopped. Until a new Blade movie actually comes to our screens, Blade is a movie to have on repeat and to show to those who haven’t seen it yet.

2. Batman: The Mask of the Phantasm

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Regarded as one of the best Batman films, Batman: The Mask of the Phantasm would be a delight to watch for the first time again. The film borrows plot and thematic beats from Batman: Year One and Batman: Year Two, asking if Bruce Wayne could ever stop being Batman, and more importantly, if he could ever be happy. The film concludes that, yes, Batman could be happy, but not without an intense feeling of guilt. To stop being Batman potentially means letting the memory of his parents down. Just because Bruce Wayne is happy and safe doesn’t mean that the rest of Gotham is.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm was the first film of the DC Animated Universe and the only one to receive a theatrical release. It featured the same voice actors from Batman: The Animated Series and is seen as in line with the show. While having familiar Batman plot beats, The Mask of the Phantasm finds a way to make them feel fresh and not overdone. It shows a more vulnerable version of Bruce and one capable of a different path, only to have him recommit even harder to being Batman.

1. Batman Forever

This is a controversial pick, I know, but this movie just oozes camp in the most comforting way. Additionally, the villain team-up between The Riddler and Two-Face makes sense, with goals that are actually compatible, unlike the villain team-up between Catwoman and the Penguin in Batman Returns. Batman Forever also saw Val Kilmer replace Michael Keaton and introduced the character of Dick Grayson, giving Batman a partner and a best friend.

Batman Forever is a better film than it gets credit for. Both of its villains have traceable motivations and reasons for acting against Batman / Bruce Wayne. The costume design for Riddler specifically is a treat for the eyes, especially in comparison to the drab garb the counterpart in the Reevesverse wears. The choice to incorporate Robin is not often made, but it’s almost always a highlight. It gives Batman the opportunity to be saved and to reinforce the ethos of the character. A good Batman is not about vengeance or becoming the night, but rather about hope and believing in the ability to make a difference.

Think Blade should be higher? Do you detest Joel Schumacher’s stint on Batman? Let us know in the comments below!