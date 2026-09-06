Vin Diesel’s Sci-Fi Movie is Quietly One of His Best (& He’s Never Even Seen In It)

Vin Diesel is still hyping up the final movie in the Fast & Furious franchise, but when looking back at the actor’s career, his best movie is one that he is never even seen in. Diesel has had an interesting career. When he first started out, he wanted to write and make his own movies, and he eventually decided to give up on that and try his hand at acting. This led to his breakout when he got a small role as a soldier in Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece war movie, Saving Private Ryan. This led a few years later to his 2000 horror movie Pitch Black and his major 2001 hit The Fast and the Furious.

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While both of those latter movies became huge franchises for Diesel and furthered his career, there was a movie he was in before either of them that remains the best movie he has ever appeared in. In 1999, Diesel voiced the title role in the Warner Bros. animated movie The Iron Giant.

Vin Diesel’s Best Movie Remains The Iron Giant

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

The Iron Giant is a movie based on The Iron Man: A Children’s Story in Five Nights by Ted Hughes. Brad Bird directed the film before making the move a few years later to Pixar, where he went on to direct animated movies like The Incredibles and Ratatouille. The story takes place during the Cold War in 1957, when a giant alien robot crash-lands in the United States. A young boy named Hogarth Hughes is the first to find the giant robot and befriend him. He soon learns the giant is gentle and curious with a childlike personality. However, things start to get dark when he learns the Iron Giant’s true purpose.

When the U.S. government deems the Iron Giant to be a national threat, it moves in to attempt to capture it. A federal agent then tries to convince the military to launch a nuclear attack against the robot, which could destroy everything around it, and it is up to the Iron Giant to save the day. The voice cast is impressive. On top of Vin Diesel taking on the voice role of the Iron Giant itself, Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore) voices the evil federal agent, Jennifer Aniston voices young Hogarth’s mother, Annie, and John Mahoney (Frasier) voices the military general stuck in the middle.

Despite incredible animation and an inspired, touching story, the movie was a box office bomb. The Iron Giant made $31.7 million on a budget of between $48 million and $50 million, despite a nearly perfect 96% Rotten Tomatoes score and 90% from the audience. Over 27 years after its release, The Iron Giant remains the highest-rated movie of Diesel’s career, two points higher than even Saving Private Ryan.

Vin Diesel Has Enjoyed Several Voice Acting Roles Since The Iron Giant

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

After The Iron Giant, Diesel mostly stuck to regular acting movie roles, and for good reason. Both Pitch Black and The Fast and the Furious helped launch franchises that Diesel ended up buying into. Diesel also took on a variety of action roles in movies like XXX and Babylon A.D., sliding into a career of action hero performances. Then, 15 years after he voiced The Iron Giant, Diesel returned to voice acting, but this time for a live-action movie franchise. Diesel voiced Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This was a shocking casting choice. Unlike Bradley Cooper voicing the sarcastic and smart-mouthed Rocket Raccoon, Groot only said three words for almost the entire time he was in the MCU. All Groot mostly said was “I am Groot,” although each instance of saying this had an actual meaning. There were a couple of moments where it changed, such as when he said “We are Groot” and then at the end when he said “I love you guys,” but mostly Diesel had three words to deliver throughout his entire MCU tenure. That made his performance as the Iron Giant much more nuanced, although the giant’s vocabulary was also limited.

Diesel ended up voicing the character for all three Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder, the I Am Groot series on Disney+, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. In 2019, Diesel also began voicing Dominic Toretto in Fast & Furious Spy Racers on Netflix, and in 2024, he voiced Santiago Da Costa on Ark: The Animated Series, which he also executive produced. Finally, Diesel also voiced characters in five video games over his career. While Groot remains his most popular voice role, The Iron Giant remains the superior movie.