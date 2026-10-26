5 Complex Movies Nobody Really Understands (But We Love Them Anyway)

Modern audiences don’t always want simple movies. While there will always be a market for big-budget blockbusters that allow you to check your brain at the door, there is also a demand for cinema that is thought-provoking and introspective, or that requires a little puzzling out to truly make sense. This means that there have always been movies so complicated that they border on being genuinely taxing, at least from the perspective of the amount of brainpower that they burn. There are many fans that enjoy the challenge that a complex movie can present, and they will often seek these films out.

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Sometimes, the pursuit of making a movie as intelligent or thought-provoking as possible comes down just a little too far over the line. In these cases, they stop being movies that are so smart they’re a challenge, and start becoming films that hardly make sense at all. Bizarrely, many of these incredibly complicated films still manage to make us love them in spite of the considerable cerebral acrobatics required to watch them. The following are all perfect examples of films so complex they barely make sense, but that we all still totally love anyway.

5) Inception (2010)

There are many complicated sci-fi movies out there, and a disproportionate number of them were directed by Christopher Nolan. Inception is among the most beloved movies in Nolan’s already esteemed career, following the dream-walking reverse heist by Leonardo DiCaprio’s Dom Cobb and his team as they attempt to plant an idea deep inside a man’s subconscious. The execution of that premise is every bit as complicated as it sounds, and more: dreams within dreams, mind-bending visual set pieces, and a deeply complex presentation of its core idea all make for an incredibly complicated movie. While much of Inception‘s plot can be puzzled out, the ambiguous ending combined with the many logical intricacies of its story has contributed to a reputation of being a little too complex. Even so, audiences around the world absolutely love Christopher Nolan’s dream heist movie regardless of how well they understand it, because it’s a breathtaking cinematic spectacle above all else.

4) Tenet (2020)

When people say that Christopher Nolan likes making complicated movies, they often point to Tenet as a prime example. The movie’s core idea is relatively easy to explain — certain objects can be influenced to move backwards through time instead of forwards — but the reality of depicting that on-screen makes for an incredibly mind-bending experience. Tenet refuses to hold its audience’s hand, either, with no real way to visually distinguish these objects other than through very careful observation. The result is one of the most complex movies in sci-fi history, particularly where Tenet‘s unique action sequences come in. Making total sense of the temporal confusion the movie depicts is almost impossible, and it has therefore developed a reputation as being incredibly complex. Regardless, Nolan’s unique vision and unparalleled filmmaking ability cement Tenet as a monument to his creative prowess, and even though it’s difficult to make sense of, it’s an absolute masterpiece of a sci-fi movie.

3) Primer (2004)

Some sci-fi movies don’t make sense no matter how much you rewatch them, and Primer is a perfect example of a movie too complex to ever really make sense. The 2004 film is a rare example of a time travel movie where the science actually works, with a purely logical application of the rules of the fictional technology it depicts. The movie’s complexity lies in the results of its characters’ time travel, as they set off a chain of events that sees them irrevocably damage the fabric of their reality. As each application of the time machine creates even more distortion to their timeline, Primer‘s story grows increasingly hard to understand as it goes, eventually making it all but impossible to truly grasp. However, it’s this that makes it such an exceptional sci-fi movie, because it perfectly conveys the mind-bending nature of time travel in a way that demonstrates what living in a paradox might look like. The whole point is that it’s too complex to properly follow, and that’s part of what makes it a great film.

2) Mulholland Drive (2001)

If Christopher Nolan is the king of making movies too logically complex to puzzle out, then David Lynch is his surrealist counterpart. Many of David Lynch’s movies are known for being more about atmosphere and aesthetic than easy-to-follow narratives, but few of his films exemplify this as well as Mulholland Drive. At its core, Mulholland Drive is a mystery movie that follows an aspiring actress who arrives in LA and befriends an amnesiac woman, as well as a Hollywood director beset by issues caused by his criminal connections while attempting to cast his latest movie. Mulholland Drive is too complex to make sense because of its many dreamlike qualities, including its non-linear narrative not written to follow any particular logical rules. While the movie’s story is incredibly hard to make sense of, Lynch’s direction and vision mean that it’s still an incredible piece of cinema, and despite not making sense to many, it’s still widely beloved by those who have seen it.

1) Donnie Darko (2001)

Across the genre’s history, there have been a handful of masterpiece sci-fi movies that don’t make sense. 2001’s Donnie Darko is a movie that’s deeply unsettling in many ways, not least because its story isn’t particularly easy to follow. After the titular character manages to narrowly escape death by sleepwalking out of his room shortly before a jet engine inexplicably crashes into his bedroom, he is plagued by visions of a man in a rabbit costume warning him of impending doom. Piece by piece, Donnie Darko teases out more details, eventually establishing a mind-bending narrative involving wormholes and alternate realities. The story itself isn’t too complicated, but the way the movie sets about delivering it makes it quite a challenge for some viewers. Thankfully, the movie manages not to alienate those who struggle to understand it, as its deeply psychological story is backed by a dark and unsettling atmosphere. While not everyone understood Donnie Darko, most people still loved it because its story manages to be engaging and emotional even when it feels borderline nonsensical.