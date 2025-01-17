The 7 David Lynch Projects Everyone Needs to See

One of cinema’s greatest geniuses has left us. David Lynch, Honorary Oscar winner, was always one of the greatest filmmakers to ever live, with his unique and unmistakable style, often described as “Lynchian.” His work was always marked by a mix of surrealist elements, non-linear narratives, and a deep dive into the human unconscious. He often blended the everyday with the bizarre, which made his work inimitable yet inspiring. The director was also a big fan of digital cinema, claiming that the technology gave him greater creative freedom and spontaneity. However, as time went on and he found himself away from film sets due to his emphysema, it became harder for new generations to experience his work.

All his projects are considered works of art, but there are still some that are truly special and should stay unforgettable, talked about, and revisited again and again.

Eraserhead

David Lynch’s film debut was Eraserhead (1977), a masterpiece of surrealism and psychological horror. With a claustrophobic atmosphere, disturbing sound design, and filmed in black and white, the narrative centers on Henry Spencer (Jack Nance), a man trying to survive in an oppressive industrial environment while dealing with his angry ex-girlfriend (Charlotte Stewart) and the unbearable cries of his mutant newborn. The film received recognition from a few small awards, but it only really made a name for itself after Lynch became a known figure in the film industry.

However, the production influenced several other filmmakers and artists, with Stanley Kubrick, for example, considering it his favorite film. The legendary director even screened it for the cast and crew during the filming of The Shining to help establish the desired mood for his project. Eraserhead is clearly a very specific work, one that demonstrated to the world what Lynch was capable of.

Blue Velvet

Despite the filmmaker’s style of non-linear structure, Lynch also has a very emblematic work, in a more chronological way, that mixes the everyday with the macabre. A neo-noir suspense and mystery film, Blue Velvet has a unique and interesting visual aesthetic in its portrayal of violence and desire. Exploring the duality of human nature, the plot follows Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan), a university student who returns to his hometown after his father’s hospitalization. Along the way, he finds a severed human ear, which leads him to investigate secrets lurking in his quiet town.

Awards like the Golden Globe and the Cannes Film Festival recognized the production, but the most interesting thing is that this film opened up a new audience to Lynch’s work, giving them a chance to understand his style. It’s certainly very accessible, especially for those looking for a psychological thriller. The movie is definitely one of David Lynch’s scariest.

Twin Peaks

Perhaps one of the best-known works when it comes to Lynch is Twin Peaks (1990), a favorite series for many drama and mystery fans, which he created with Mark Frost. To this day, it’s well remembered, even for inspiring more recent projects like Lost, The Sopranos, and Riverdale. With three seasons, the plot begins with the discovery of Laura Palmer’s (Sheryl Lee) body in the small town of Twin Peaks, Washington. FBI special agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) is assigned to investigate the murder, uncovering the secrets of the local inhabitants.

The series features a lot of supernatural elements, which is classic for Lynch. It also received several Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, winning some awards from the latter. To give an idea of Twin Peaks‘ popularity, the third season premiered in 2017, offering a chance to explore the universe again, along with spinoffs over time. It is undoubtedly Lynch’s most fully realized project.

The Elephant Man

It’s already clear that the “Lynchian” style involves elements that completely break away from commercial conventions, but The Elephant Man (1980) marked a significant shift in David Lynch’s career due to his ability to direct emotional narratives as well. The film also has a certain complexity, as it is based on the true story of Joseph Merrick, a man living in Victorian England who suffered from severe deformities due to a rare medical condition. The plot follows his (John Hurt) life being exploited as a circus attraction, until surgeon Frederick Treves (Anthony Hopkins) rescues him and takes him to a hospital in London.

Certain scenes even feel like they transcend reality, almost as if they carry a deeper meaning. The film received critical acclaim and was nominated for several awards, from the Golden Globe to the Oscar in eight categories. Aside from that, it is considered a masterpiece of biographical cinema and one of the most remarkable productions in Lynch’s filmography. It even served as inspiration for the recent A Different Man (2024).

Dune

It’s impossible to talk about the director without mentioning Dune. After all, before Denis Villeneuve’s acclaimed franchise, it was Lynch who decided to adapt the literary saga for the first time. His version (1984) wasn’t exactly a success (often considered quite the opposite), but it is still remembered by many. The sci-fi plot centers on the desert planet Arrakis, the only source of the spice Mélange, a substance vital for space travel and which grants psychic abilities. The story follows Paul Atreides (Kyle MacLachlan), who eventually takes control of the planet as heir to House Atreides, facing political intrigue and betrayal from House Harkonnen.

This is a cult movie, even though most of the reviews weren’t positive, and Lynch himself admitted that he didn’t like the work. In fact, given the genre, adapting the story to film could have been very difficult, especially with the budgetary constraints, but it was an ambitious attempt by the filmmaker.

Mulholland Drive

Considered by many to be Lynch’s best film, Mulholland Drive (2001) blends dream and reality to create a meditation on Hollywood and identity. The psychological thriller was originally written to become a series but soon had its format reconfigured. The story follows Betty Elms (Naomi Watts), an aspiring actress who arrives in Los Angeles and meets Rita (Laura Harring), an amnesiac woman who is the victim of a car accident on Mulholland Drive. Together, they try to uncover the truth behind the situation.

The film is often mentioned in lists of the best films of all time, largely because of its artistic depth. It even received some major nominations, including a Best Director statuette for Lynch at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. To this day, it remains one of his most significant works because it continues to be appreciated for its masterful ability to challenge the public’s perceptions.

Inland Empire

Lynch also sought to try something new and challenging when he made Inland Empire (2006), filmed entirely on standard definition video cameras, with a dreamlike and fragmented narrative that defies any traditional explanation. The horror and drama are psychological, with the plot following the life of Nikki Grace (Laura Dern), an actress who takes on the lead role in a film that, in turn, is an adaptation of an unfinished movie. As she delves deeper into her role, the boundaries between fiction and reality begin to blur, leading her into surreal, disturbing dreams and hallucinations.

The production took around two and a half years to complete, which clearly demonstrates Lynch’s commitment to his artistic vision and genius. This is a film that, in other words, chooses to explore subjectivity and perception in a more disconcerting way. It may not appeal to a wide audience, but it’s a brilliant production for those interested in experiencing something more daring and experimental.

