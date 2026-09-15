5 DC Heroes We Can’t Believe STILL Don’t Have Their Own Solo Movies (#1 Is A Legendary TV Hero)

The DC Universe is full of incredible heroes, but not all of them have been given the chance to shine that they deserve. While the likes of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman are undeniably DC’s most iconic heroes, they are surrounded by other characters that don’t get the same opportunities. Some of the more prominent members of the Justice League might have been given TV shows and movies over the years, but there are still plenty of heroes throughout the DC Universe that haven’t had a chance to show off their skills on the big screen, despite superhero movies being the dominant force in modern cinema.

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Some DC heroes seem to be perfect for the big screen, but for some reason, they haven’t had their own movies. A handful have appeared in movies focused on other heroes, or have featured in DC TV shows, but they have yet to star in their own blockbuster stories. Each of the following is a DC hero that could easily lead their own film, but for some reason, they’ve never been given the chance.

5) Booster Gold

Booster Gold is an interesting DC character, as he’s undergone a huge shift since his introduction. At first, he was a glory-seeking show-off from the future who uses futuristic technology to become a hero in the present. However, over the years, Booster Gold was slowly developed into a more introspective hero who is dragged down by personal tragedy and the weight of his own reputation. He has appeared in DC TV shows such as Smallville and Legends of Tomorrow, but has yet to star in his own movie.

The DCU is planning a Booster Gold TV show, but the hero deserves a major movie appearance. His flashy nature and his tragic character arc make for a compelling story, but crucially, one that’s a little different from the more established superhero tropes that moviegoers have grown accustomed to. The cinematic potential of Booster Gold is pretty obvious, and he’s a hero that really deserves an opportunity to cut loose on the big screen sooner rather than later.

4) Martian Manhunter

Over the years, there have been many DC characters the movies wasted, but few as blatantly as the Martian Manhunter. After appearing in live-action in both Smallville and the Arrowverse, J’onn J’onzz made brief appearances in the DCEU movie Zack Snyder’s Justice League, having been cut from the original release of the movie. Even then, he was little more than an afterthought, as the movie instead teased his role in later DCEU movies that ultimately never came to fruition.

The Martian Manhunter is one of the most powerful members of the Justice League and a tragic hero almost as compelling as Superman. He possesses an array of abilities that make him a formidable hero in almost every sense, and in the comics, he’s also a founding member of the Justice League. There are so many aspects of the Martian Manhunter’s story that outline why he’s a perfect hero for a solo movie, and that makes it genuinely baffling that he hasn’t yet been given the chance to lead a solo project.

3) Plastic Man

There are many DC heroes who deserve a solo movie, and Plastic Man ranks incredibly highly among them. He was one of the first comic book superheroes to adopt a more humorous approach, and his superhuman elasticity has been written to subtly establish him as one of the DC Universe’s most powerful heroes despite his comedic nature. Several attempts have been made over the years to give Plastic Man his own movie or TV show, but they have repeatedly stalled and failed to come to fruition.

With superhero cinema seemingly entering a new innovative era, the DC Universe could finally deliver a solo Plastic Man movie to rival Marvel’s Deadpool titles. With James Gunn serving as co-head of DC Studios, there has never been a better time for a Plastic Man movie, as the writer-director’s own style lines up perfectly with the character. Considering his power level, his comedic nature, and his continued popularity, it’s astounding that nobody has ever actually managed to make a solo Plastic Man project.

2) Nightwing

There are a handful of characters who need to be in James Gunn’s DCU, but one that most fans demand is Nightwing. Despite being a DC Comics mainstay, Dick Grayson has received a pretty raw deal when it comes to movies, having only appeared in the three most-maligned live-action Batman movies to date. More recent adaptations have steered clear of the character, and though Nightwing was heavily featured in the TV show Titans, it’s past time he starred in his own solo movie.

Fans have already set about suggesting several strong contenders for the role, offering up their hopeful picks in an optimistic attempt to force DC’s hand. As Batman’s first sidekick and later a well-established DC hero in his own right, Nightwing has many incredible stories that deserve to be told. Considering he’s an iconic character who has never been featured in a true solo project, a Nightwing movie has undeniably been a long time coming.

1) Green Arrow

Green Arrow was once little more than an oft-ridiculed B-list DC hero, but he has since become one of the most iconic TV superheroes of all time. After proving a breakout character in Smallville, Green Arrow went on to star in his own show, which in turn launched an entire DC continuity that was named after him. Even so, he has never had a live-action solo movie, and it’s a travesty.

The closest we came was the cancelled comic book movie Green Arrow: Escape from Super-Max, but ultimately, the Emerald Archer has been routinely overlooked in cinematic terms. At the risk of oversimplifying his appeal, he’s essentially a more comedic version of Batman, and he can easily work either in a gritty, realistic-style superhero movie or a more light-hearted DC romp. The possibilities are near endless, and Green Arrow’s massive popularity makes the fact that he’s never had a solo movie seem like absolute madness.