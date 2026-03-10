5 Great Justice League Members That Deserve a Comeback

From their first appearance in 1960, the Justice League has been the greatest superhero team in DC Comics. Although the original team only consisted of seven members, the League’s roster soon expanded exponentially. Many powerful and beloved heroes have joined the Justice League over the years. Now known as Justice League Unlimited, the League has reached its biggest roster to date, with dozens of heroes making up its ranks. Yet, even with so many superheroes now part of the team, there are several former Justice Leaguers who have yet to make a comeback. However, with their fascinating origins, personalities, designs, and storylines, some of these heroes should return as members of the Justice League.

The Justice League has one of the most expansive rosters in comic book history, with countless heroes joining and resigning from DC’s premier team. With such big names as Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, among others, some superheroes are unfortunately lost in the shuffle and left to collect dust on the shelf. Yet, even if they were forgotten, these Justice Leaguers should be given more prominent roles in future DC stories.

5) Element Woman

During Flashpoint, readers were introduced to an all-new female version of the hero Metamorpho, called Element Woman. Even when the Flashpoint Universe was undone, Element Woman still found herself in the rebooted New 52 universe. She joined the Justice League and later the Doom Patrol. On top of possessing the ability to morph into any element or compound she can imagine, Element Woman’s bubbly and insane personality made her a fun addition to the team. However, the elemental heroine soon found herself sidelined. Even when she made an appearance in 2025’s Metamorpho: The Element Man #5, complaining about how she was forgotten, DC yet again went back to acting like she never existed. With her fun powers and personality, Element Woman deserves more recognition.

4) Zauriel

Created by Grant Morrison to be a stand-in for Hawkman during his JLA series, the hero Zauriel is undoubtedly one of the most distinctive heroes to have ever joined the Justice League, thanks to his status as an angel. Once one of the Four Angel Hosts of Heaven, the noble Zauriel sacrificed his divinity so that he could live on Earth with the woman he loves. Upon joining the Justice League, Zauriel quickly became the team’s resident expert on all things supernatural. Zauriel even had his own miniseries. Yet, after the events of Flashpoint, Zauriel was quite literally put into comic book limbo, where forgotten characters seem to remain trapped forever. With his unique backstory and angelic abilities, Zauriel would be a fine candidate for teams like Justice League Dark.

3) Jarro

Despite his small size, Jarro is one of the most powerful heroes to have ever joined the Justice League. A small clone of the intergalactic villain Starro the Conqueror, Jarro shares his predecessor’s telepathic abilities but lacks his cruelty. Raised by Batman, the small alien starfish views the Dark Knight as his dad and dreams of being a Robin. His hilarious personality and heartfelt moments made him an instant fan favorite. Yet despite Jarro’s psychic abilities giving him quintessential roles during both the “Totality” and Dark Knights: Death Metal events, DC seems to have forgotten all about the little guy. While Jarro may be an unorthodox hero, he could bring lots of lighthearted comedy to the current Justice League Unlimited run.

2) Vibe

From his very first appearance, Vibe has been an underutilized member of the Justice League. Born with the ability to generate powerful seismic waves, Vibe joined the controversial Justice League Detroit and was soon killed off. However, the New 52 breathed new life into the character, both figuratively and literally, by making him a much more three-dimensional and comedic hero who got his own miniseries and served as a member of the U.S. Government-sponsored Justice League of America. Vibe also received a significant upgrade to his powers, when he gained the ability to create portals between realities. However, Vibe’s renewed popularity didn’t last long, and he has once again been ignored. With DC’s fondness for multiverse stories, it’s astonishing that Vibe hasn’t been used more often in current storylines.

1) Manitou Dawn

DC Comics has very few heroes of Native American origin, but Manitou Dawn was certainly one of its most interesting. A sorcerer hailing from 1000 BC, Dawn was an outcast in her tribe until she married another magic-user named Manitou Raven. When the Justice League was on a time-travelling mission, they recruited the couple and took them to the present. Dawn adapted to the present much better than her husband did. After Raven fell in battle, Dawn would embark on a character journey to feel worthy of carrying on her husband’s heroic legacy. However, despite this arc, DC soon abandoned Dawn and allowed her to fade into obscurity. With her mystical abilities, connection to Native American history, and captivating personality, Manitou Dawn deserves a second chance.

