7 DC Heroes That Need a Spider-Verse Style Movie

One of the most intriguing parts of James Gunn’s DC Universe is how it’s directly intertwining animated and live-action properties from the start. Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. first debuted in Creature Commandos, the very first DC Universe property, before appearing as a flesh-and-blood character in Superman. Meanwhile, Gunn’s also teased that 2028’s Dynamic Duo (which focuses on two different versions of Robin) could potentially be in the DC Universe continuity.

With the DC Universe set to expand into animated movies down the line, there are tons of possibilities for fun animated features anchored by DC heroes. These titles could exploit the kind of zany, stylized animated impulses of the acclaimed Spider-Verse movies to create new visual aesthetics that really let these DC comic book characters pop.

1) New Gods

Once set to become a live-action DC Extended Universe movie helmed by Ava DuVernay, Jack Kirby’s New Gods creation is now set to next be seen on-screen in a DC Studios Mister Miracle TV show. However, if DC Studios is still aching to bring Mister Miracle, Big Barda, and all the other cosmic heroes of Apokolips to the big screen, an animated film in the vein of Spider-Verse would be an ideal choice. In this medium, all of Kirby’s outlandish, colorful sets and costumes could be perfectly translated to the big screen. No need to ground everything in “reality”, animation would let the New Gods hit the big screen with vivid panache.

2) The Flash

Understandably, the DC Universe is taking its sweet time introducing Barry Allen/The Flash into its new continuity of superheroes. After all, 2023’s The Flash is still fresh in people’s minds as is the CW show headlined by Grant Gustin. If this franchise wants to differentiate a new big screen Flash property from those two endeavors, why not embrace an animated movie? That would immediately separate this version of the character from Ezra Miller and Gustin’s portrayals. Plus, animation could let this speedster’s powers materialize visually in such spectacular ways.

3) Detective Chimp

Both the DC Universe and pop culture in general need Detective Chimp. This DC Comics sleuth would be perfect for an animated movie and not just because he’s a talking animal. An animated movie would make it easier to drench Chimp’s world in film noir coloring and visual tropes.

4) Green Lantern

The DC Universe’s John Stewart and Hal Jordan will debut in 2026 in the HBO show Lanterns, which sounds like a very grounded take on the Green Lantern mythos focused on an Earthbound mystery. If DC Studios brass really want to let loose on the craziness of cosmic Green Lantern adventures, it’s time to embrace an animated movie. Taking cues from the Spider-Verse animation style would be perfect for the limitless possibilities of both those Green Lantern rings and outer space adventures. Plus, it’d be a great palette cleanser from the forthcoming “realistic” HBO show adaptations.

5) Hoppy the Marvel Bunny

If DC Studios is looking for a creative angle to incorporate the Shazam!/Captain Marvel lore into the DC Universe, an animated film focused on Hoppy the Marvel/Shazam Bunny would be a great option. After all, animated films about talking animals are omnipresent; Hoppy would fit right into this cultural landscape. Plus, stylized Spider-Verse-style animation could also let the visuals and plot be as ludicrous as the notion of a rabbit getting the powers of the gods.

6) Gotham City Sirens

Debuting Harley Quinn in animation back in the days of Batman: The Animated Series worked out like gangbusters. Why not make her proper DC Universe debut in animation as well? To boot, having her headline an animated Gotham City Sirens movie adaptation, which would pair Quinn up with Selina Kyle/Catwoman and Poison Ivy, could be an endlessly exciting proposition. For starters, animation would make it easier to reflect the wildly varying interior worlds of these three figures. For another, it would immediately differentiate this version of Catwoman from the one headlining the various The Batman adventures.

7) Batman Beyond

There was actually a pitch for a new animated Batman Beyond movie adaptation from one of the Spider-Verse producers, but it’s unlikely the project is going forward at this time. That’s a crying shame, and not just because the concept art released for the proposed production looks amazing. A Spider-Verse-style animated movie would be a natural evolution for a character that thrived in animated television decades ago. Plus, the innately futuristic world of Batman Beyond would be easier to realize in animation. The benefits of this project becoming a reality are truly limitless.