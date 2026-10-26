Lanterns Season 2 Should Follow the Blueprint of the Other HBO Show That More Influenced It

When DC Comics fans everywhere learned that a show was coming to HBO about the Green Lanterns, they expected something a bit off the wall. James Gunn is known for that kind of thing and with him running DC these days, it felt like an obvious call. We would likely watch members of the Green Lantern Corps on various adventures throughout space. Of course, that would be a relatively expensive show, so it’s understandable why DC decided to go a different route for Lanterns. However, fans didn’t think the show would follow in the footsteps of another HBO hit, True Detective.

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Instead of a wacky space show, 95% of the story of Lanterns took place in rural Nebraska. That’s about as far away as you can get from a sci-fi series set in space. It ultimately worked, as Lanterns was both a critical and ratings hit. Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre were great together as they solved a case in Nebraska and their chemistry played a big part in the show’s success. If Lanterns does get a Season 2, it would be smart for the show to adopt the format that True Detective has utilized over the years, which keeps things fresh.

Lanterns Should Use The True Detective Format

For those who have never seen True Detective, the vibes are similar to Lanterns, just without superheroes. The premise typically follows a pair of law enforcers who work together to figure out a seemingly unsolvable case. Although the show is grounded, it doesn’t shy away from getting weird and creepy. The relationship between Chandler’s Hal Jordan and Pierre’s John Stewart reminded a lot of people of the bonds between the protagonists of various seasons of True Detective, with the most notable being the excellent premiere season.

Season 1 of True Detective follows Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as homicide detectives in Louisiana, which is why the vibe is similar to Lanterns. That was their only season though, as True Detective tells a different story each time around. There are new characters, locations, and mysteries to solve. While there are small connections and references that tie the seasons together, each story stands on its own. Lanterns could do well to follow that formula, especially given the sheer size of the Green Lantern Corps.

At the end of Lanterns Season 1, Hal Jordan is dead, John Stewart has taken over as the Green Lantern for Earth, and Guy Gardner covers the rest of the sector. While there are plenty of stories that can be told regarding Stewart’s time as Earth’s Green Lantern, the show could opt to cover someone else. Stewart could stay in the DCU through cameo appearances in other shows or films, opening the door for stories about newer characters.

A New Format Opens Up The Possibilities For Lanterns

Even though reviews for Lanterns were strong, there were many longtime comic book fans who were disappointed by the tone. They wanted a show set in space and featuring the cosmic elements that make the Green Lanterns so fun on the page. Rural Nebraska wasn’t exactly an ideal setting for the show in their eyes, so going a True Detective route would open things up. Season 2 could center on a Green Lantern who has to cover a sector of alien planets. Without being relegated to Earth, the show could come up with creative looking planets of their own, or base them on worlds from the comics.

The show is also simply titled Lanterns, meaning the color doesn’t have to be green. They can expand to focus on Orange, Red, or any of the other major colors. That sets the stage for the likes of Kyle Rayner, Saint Walker, and drill sergeant Kilowog, among others. Changes like this would mean that the tone of each season would be vastly different, which isn’t in line with True Detective. However, it means that Lanterns could appeal to even more fans and give comic lovers what they wanted from the start.

One season could also put Sinestro at the center, which is an intriguing concept. Sinestro appeared in Lanterns Season 1 and has a complicated history with Hal Jordan. His status is up in the air as of now, but a season about him would be interesting. It could pick up where we last saw him while also flashing back to his early days. A Sinestro season would also allow Kyle Chandler to return as Hal Jordan in some capacity. A True Detective-style framework per season means the possibilities for Lanterns are almost endless.

Would you like to see standalone seasons for Lanterns or would you rather have the same characters back for later seasons? Let us know in the comments!