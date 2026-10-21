Man of Tomorrow Actress Just Stoked Wonder Woman Casting Speculation (Again)

James Gunn shared a celebratory post on social media concerning Wonder Woman’s 85th anniversary. While his post had a lot of praise for what he loves about the character, a Man of Tomorrow actress reposted it, and now fans are talking about her rumored casting as Wonder Woman in that movie. This happened thanks to Adria Arjona reposting Gunn’s original post, which was then reshared, with many fans chiming in on what this could mean. While Arjona has been cast in Man of Tomorrow, her role has not been revealed, and Gunn has refused to spoil it, at least for now.

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In his original post, Gunn talked about how Wonder Woman was a hero whose most important strength was to see the humanity in people who have forgotten to see it in themselves. With that said, Arjona’s sharing of the post has many fans believing that the rumors are true and she will end up playing Wonder Woman in the DCU.

Adria Arjona’s DCU Rumor Timeline Keeps Heating Up

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When Adria Arjona was announced to join the Man of Tomorrow cast, her look alone made people believe she was playing Wonder Woman. She perfectly looks the part, and her performance in this year’s Onslaught shows she has the chops for action scenes too. However, Gunn wouldn’t bite on the rumors and left it up to fans to speculate, with some thinking that she could be playing the alien queen Maxima instead.

This led to an interesting moment earlier this month when actor Frank Grillo shared a poster with most of the announced heroes in the Man of Tomorrow cast, and one of the spots included a shot of Arjona as Wonder Woman. However, this was a fan-made poster, and Gunn quickly jumped in to say that it wasn’t official and joked that Grillo only shared it because he saw himself in the poster. Grillo himself just said he thought the poster looked cool and that is why he shared it. Once again, Gunn emphasized that people shouldn’t take rumors as fact until either he or Warner Bros. announces something.

Even so, there are plenty of people who are already convinced that Arjona is playing Wonder Woman, as evidenced by the comments after her recent social media share. One X user wrote, “I know this has been speculated about for awhile but it’s such a good pick.”

I know this has been speculated about for awhile but it’s such a good pick. — blake (@bbqbaseball62) October 21, 2026

There were other commenters who said that this was one of the worst-kept secrets in movies, with some comparing it to the Marvel Cinematic Universe adding Sadie Sink to Spider-Man: Brand New Day as Jean Grey, and then keeping quiet about it until the movie came out and it was proven to be true.

Worst kept secret since Sadie — JEST0Z (@JEST0Z) October 21, 2026

There was also one person who mocked the post and said that “Michael Rosenbaum also liked it; he must be Wonder Woman.”

Micheal Rosenbaum also liked it, he must be Wonder Woman — B0IBENNE ꗞ (@B0IBENNE) October 21, 2026

Whether Adria Arjona plays Wonder Woman or not likely won’t be revealed until Man of Tomorrow comes out, and James Gunn and the DCU will just use the MCU’s playbook of ignoring all the rumors and comments so as not to spoil fans who don’t pay attention to the rumor mill online. Besides, there is always the chance she shows up as someone like Lena Luthor, and that would ruin everyone’s fan casting.

Who do you think Adria Arjona is playing in Man of Tomorrow? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.