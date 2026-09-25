5 Great Movies and TV Shows to Stream on Netflix (Before They Leave Next Month)

We’re coming to the end of the week and while, for many, that means time to sit down and get caught up on streaming the shows and movies they’ve missed over the week or just having some relaxation time with some favorites, this weekend is different. It’s also the last weekend of the month of September and that means we’re right around the corner from the various streaming platforms updating their offerings for the month ahead. Every month, there are television series and movies that depart streaming to make way for new offerings but in the shift of We’re coming to the end of the week and while, for many, that means time to sit down and get caught up on streaming the shows and movies they’ve missed over the week or just having some relaxation time with some favorites, this weekend is different. It’s also the last weekend of the month of September and that means we’re right around the corner from the various streaming platforms updating their offerings for the month ahead. Every month, there are television series and movies that depart streaming to make way for new offerings but in the shift of schedules there are some great watches that you might miss out on — particularly on Netflix.

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Fortunately, there’s still time to stream some great movie and television series gems on Netflix before they depart at the end of the month. We’ve compiled a list of five options that you might not realize are streaming on the platform or might not know are leaving so soon. They’re movies and shows that you might not want to miss out on so make your weekend plans accordingly and check out our list below.

5) Halo

Starting out strong with one of the best and most underrated 2-season sci-fi series in recent years with Halo. Based on the video game of the same name, Halo first debuted on Paramount+ in 2022 and while there are some valid criticisms that the two seasons the series got were largely build up for a larger story that never got to be told before it was cancelled — and right as the series hit its stride — the show turned out to be a huge hit when it arrived on Netflix. While that streaming popularity hasn’t exactly translated to the series getting a second chance with a new season, the series remains a really strong one — and comments at Xbox Showcase earlier this year have given fans hope that there could be bigger things in Halo’s future. For now, don’t miss your opportunity to stream this series. It will be leaving Netflix on October 1st.

4) Ghostbusters

Who you gonna call for a perfect nostalgic stream just as we head into spooky season? The answer better be Ghostbusters, but its days on Netflix are numbered. There really isn’t much we can say about Ghostbusters that you probably don’t already know. It’s an absolutely iconic sci-fi movie from the 1980s and has endured as a fan favorite for decades with its story of three parapsychologists who start a ghost-catching business in NYC. As 1980s movies go, few are more iconic. But what makes watching this one now so important (other than the fact that it’s almost October) is that Ghostbusters: Night Shift is headed to Netflix next year. That series is an animated project that is set in 1994 with a scrappy young crew of untrained folks having to face not just their own fears but some ghosts, too. Watch the original while you still can to get ready for the next entry in the franchise. Ghostbusters leaves Netflix on October 1st.

3) Spider-Man: Homecoming

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Okay, you probably don’t actually need to watch Spider-Man: Homecoming, but don’t you want to? Spider-Man: Homecoming marked the iconic hero’s major return to the big screen back in 2017 and kicked off one of the best franchises within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tom Holland fully made Peter Parker his own and in the years since we’ve gotten three additional Spider-Man movies that have all been great — including Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is not only the biggest Spider-Man film to date, but is currently the highest-grossing film of 2026 and the third highest-grossing film of all time. And, with Avengers: Doomsday heading to theaters in December, while Homecoming doesn’t necessarily have any bearing on that film, now’s not a bad time to get the Marvel vibes going to get ready. The movie leaves Netflix on October 1st.

2) The Fifth Element

Ready your Multipass and a truly bonkers sci-fi masterpiece before it departs Netflix. The Fifth Element follows Korben Dallas, who ends up entangled with an alien, Leeloo, who falls into his cab (literally) and ends up having to team up with her to find four mystical stones that are necessary to defend Earth against an attack from a great cosmic evil. It is as bonkers as it sounds, but it’s honestly great. It’s campy, it’s fun, it has lots of action, and it’s just wild. It’s one of those movies that you really need to see at least once and to make that even better, it has a fantastic cast including Bruce Willis, Milla Jovovich, Gary Oldman, Ian Holm, and Chris Tucker. It really is just a truly good time and you don’t want to delay because The Fifth Element is also departing Netflix on October 1st.

1) The Last Witch Hunter

While we really have no clear idea of what is actually going on with the next and final installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, what we do know is that time is running out to stream Vin Diesel’s mostly forgotten fantasy, The Last Witch Hunter. Now, while we did call this list “great” movies and television shows to stream before they leave Netflix, we aren’t going to pretend that The Last Witch Hunter went over well with critics. The film, which was released in 2015, has a dismal 17% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, but part of what makes The Last Witch Hunter great is that yes, it’s a bad movie but it’s also extremely entertaining with a surprisingly good cast and Diesel is actually quite enjoyable Kaulder, an immortal witch-hunter who is on a mission to stop a deadly plague from destroying the world. A sequel is reportedly in the works, but it might be a while before we get that so stream this before it leaves Netflix on October 1st.there are some great watches that you might miss out on — particularly on Netflix.