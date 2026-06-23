Halo TV Show’s Return Gets Exciting Official Update, 2 Years After Cancellation

Two years ago, the Halo TV show was cancelled; but it may have a future after all. For most gamers, Halo is synonymous with the Xbox. Combat Evolved was the flagship, an amazing shooter-game with a gripping plot; it set the standard for everything that came after it. Finally, after years in development hell, a Halo TV show came to Paramount+ in 2022. It lasted two seasons, both of which were mainly setup for the real story; and then, frustratingly, it was cancelled. The dream of a Halo TV series had ended in disappointment.

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But it seems Halo is not dead yet. Speaking at the Xbox Showcase (via EW), Xbox’s executive vice president and chief content offficer Matt Booty spoke excitedly about the franchise’s future. “Halo, first and foremost, is one of our biggest franchises,” Booty insisted when asked about whether we could see Halo return. “It’s iconic to Xbox and we’re certainly going to invest going forward.”

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Asha Sharma, Xbox’s new CEO, has big plans for the future. Sharma and Booty want to transform Xbox into something more than a gaming company; rather, they hope to transition into a full-scale entertainment company, which means adaptations are going to be very important indeed. After decades of Hollywood stumbles, we appear to be entertaining a period of peak game-inspired films and TV shows; just look at the success of A Minecraft Movie and Fallout. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is currently 2026’s best performer (although Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s box office looks set to easily beat it).

Halo fans were left devastated by the Paramount+ TV show’s failure. Part of the problem was that it drew too heavily on lore from the wider expanded universe, meaning the story focused on subplots people weren’t quite as engaged in. It took Halo two seasons to get to the ring, making the entire show feel like a prologue – a promise that was never fulfilled, because of the cancellation. As someone who grew up on Combat Evolved, I was gutted; I’m familiar with the wider franchise, have all the books, but even I knew this wasn’t really the story I wanted to see.

Halo was better, as a show, than many of its critics recall. The series shot to the top of the charts when Netflix picked up its streaming distribution, showing just how much interest there still is in the franchise. But the show spent a little too much time on character arcs, not all of which were compelling enough to be worthwhile, and it often lacked the signature “feel” of the games. Pablo Schreiber’s Master Chief spent most of the time unmasked in an attempt to give Spartan-117 a bit more emotion; the timing was rather amusing, coinciding with a boom in popularity for The Mandalorian, a franchise that rarely unmasked Pedro Pascal.

Booty’s comment is pretty vague, and doesn’t give us any idea what Xbox’s plans really are. At the same time, though, it’s enough to offer hope after the disappointment of Halo‘s cancellation. Two years on, game adaptations are finally receiving the attention they deserve, and it would be thrilling to see the Master Chief return at last.

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