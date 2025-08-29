7 Best Sci-fi Movies Coming To Streaming In September

A new month means new shows and movies made available across a plethora of streaming services. In other words, fans are about to get a slew of new content to watch, with streaming services set to release new seasons of hit shows. That said, we shouldn’t let the brand-new content overshadow classic films and series returning to our favorite streaming giants. September is shaping up to be a solid month for sci-fi fans, as a few popular films are coming up in rotation, making them easier than ever to watch. It’s sometimes easy to miss these updates among the news and mass uploads, and these movies are worth making note of.

Sci-fi is the perfect escape from the world, and with Autumn and Halloween just around the corner, many of us are craving some sci-fi with a slightly spooky element. These films fit the bill, but they have also withstood the test of time, telling stories that we keep wanting to come back to, time and time again.

7) World War Z (2013)

World War Z is a post-apocalyptic horror film based on Max Brooks’ famous novel of the same name. If zombie survival stories are your cup of tea, World War Z is the film to check out. Since Paramount just announced its intention to (finally) follow up with a World War Z sequel, now is the perfect time to get caught up in this story.

The story follows Gerald “Gerry” Lane, a former United Nations investigator who has taken a step back to appreciate time with his family. Unfortunately, the zombie apocalypse waits for no man, so Gerry has been pulled back into the field. If he wants to create a world safe for his family, he’s going to have to get to the bottom of this, and fast.

World War Z stars Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Ian Bryce. If you like the story and want more, be sure to check out the novel version, as the source material is shockingly different from the movie.

World War Z will be available to stream on Hulu, Paramount+, and Tubi on September 1st.

6) A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Image courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures

A.I. Artificial Intelligence is a heavy-hitting sci-fi from 2001, and yet it still lives rent-free in many minds. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the story is set in a futuristic society, but not everything is happy sunshine. Global warming has destroyed many coastal cities, and populations are on the decline. Despite these concerns, technology is still on the rise, including the creation of humanoid robots.

Enter Henry and Monica Swinton, parents who have had to watch their child go into suspended animation. They take in a mecha child, David, to help cope, activating his imprinting protocol. One can imagine how things would quickly go south once their biological child is cured and awoken. We won’t spoil what follows, but we will say that some of the scenes are heavily referenced in pop culture.

A.I. Artificial Intelligence does not pull punches, telling a deeply emotional tale. It’s a formative film for modern sci-fi, so it should be viewed at least once. It stars Haley Joel Osment, Jude Law, Frances O’Connor, Brendan Gleeson, and William Hurt.

A.I. Artificial Intelligence will be available to stream on Paramount+ on September 1st.

5) The Thing (1982)

The Thing (1982) perfectly blends sci-fi and horror to create one film. This movie is based on John W. Campbell Jr.’s novella, Who Goes There? Notably, there is also a 2011 version of The Thing, which will also be available on Peacock. So if you want to watch both and make comparisons, now is the time to do so.

The story begins with a group of researchers in Antarctica. This wouldn’t be much of a horror story if everything went smoothly, so of course, these experts encounter extraterrestrial life-forms. To make matters worse, this life-form can assimilate and imitate other organisms. It doesn’t take long for the scientists to learn that they cannot trust anyone, especially not each other. Any one of them could be the infamous Thing.

The Thing (1982) is a cult classic for a reason, and it’s also pretty impactful on the sci-fi genre as a whole. The film stars Kurt Russell, T.K. Carter, David Clennon, Keith David, Richard Dysart, and Wilford Brimley.

The Thing (1982) will be available to stream on Peacock on September 1st.

4) Children of Men (2006)

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

Children of Men is a dystopian thriller based on P.D. James’ novel of the same name. The story is set in the year 2027 (a terrifying thought, now), a time in which total human infertility has been an ongoing problem for two decades. In other words, humanity is dying, and they know it. This has led to a global depression, pushing society in all forms to the brink of collapse.

However, there is one small light of hope. Theo, a former activist, has been tasked with protecting perhaps the only pregnant woman on the planet. He has to get her through all the chaos and danger to a safe point. Humanity’s only hope rests on her safety.

Children of Men is a haunting sci-fi film that takes a close look at a potential end to humanity. It stars Clive Owen, Julianne Moore, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Pam Ferris, Charlie Hunnam, and Michael Caine.

Children of Men will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on September 1st.

3) E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Image courtesy of Amblin Entertainment

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, also known as E.T., is a classic sci-fi film that many, if not all, sci-fi fans have seen at least once. Directed by Steven Spielberg, this film is considered a classic, and many of its highlights have made their way into pop culture memory.

The story revolves around a young boy, Elliott, who accidentally stumbles across an extraterrestrial. In classic childhood fashion, he becomes best friends with the alien, naming him E.T. Elliott’s friends and family rally to help protect E.T. and aid him on his journey back home.

It probably goes without saying that there are a whole lot of memes about E.T., so if you haven’t seen this film, now is a good time to sit down and give it a watch. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial stars Dee Wallace, Peter Coyote, Henry Thomas, Robert MacNaughton, and Drew Barrymore.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial will be available to stream on Netflix on September 1st.

2) Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Edge of Tomorrow, sometimes referred to as Live, Die, Repeat, is a sci-fi action film that came out in 2014. It’s loosely based on Hiroshi Sakurazaka’s light novel, All You Need Is Kill. It’s set in a futuristic world in which the human race is embroiled in a battle for its very survival. The antagonist is an alien race called the Mimics, though there isn’t much known about them.

Major William Cage was a public relations officer meant to inspire the troops and rally new forces. That is, right up until he refused an order. Now he’s on the frontlines, and that should have spelled his doom. However, a strange experience put him in a central position to potentially help win the war and save the human race.

Edge of Tomorrow is a time-looping film full of action, drama, and a bit of humor. It’s a great action movie to watch when you need a distraction, to say the least. Admittedly, Edge of Tomorrow didn’t hit its goals at the box office, but it has since grown in popularity, thanks largely to streaming platforms making the film more accessible. Edge of Tomorrow stars Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton, and Brendan Gleeson.

Edge of Tomorrow will be available to stream on Netflix on September 1st.

1) The Fifth Element (1997)

The Fifth Element is a fantastical sci-fi adventure that honestly doesn’t get the attention it deserves. This cult-classic is full of heart and a surprisingly dense cast, making it more worth watching now than ever. The story is set in the 23rd century, and while the human race is still living on Earth, they have also taken to the stars. They’ve also come into contact with aliens, and everything has since normalized, mostly.

Enter Korben Dallas, he’s ex-special forces, current taxi driver. He happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, with his cab accidentally catching an alien on the run. He could have turned Leeloo in, but instead listened to her pleas to help. Now he’s wrapped up in a quest to protect the galaxy.

The Fifth Element was successful at the box office and got solid reviews. It has since gained more traction in popularity, largely thanks to some of the more memorable scenes in the film (that are very meme-worthy). In other words, the film may be a bit campy, but it’s all in good fun as far as its fans are concerned. The Fifth Element stars Bruce Willis, Milla Jovovich, Gary Oldman, Ian Holm, and Chris Tucker.

The Fifth Element will be available to stream on Tubi on September 1st.