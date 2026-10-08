5 Great Tom Holland Performances Outside of Spider-Man, & 1 is a 10/10 Fantasy Film

No matter what Tom Holland appears in, it will be a long time before fans see him as anything more than just Spider-Man. He is the highest-grossing actor in history thanks to his role as Spider-Man in both his four solo movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his supporting roles in other films like Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. However, while his Spider-Man movies are what made him famous, they are not the only roles that prove he is one of the most talented young stars in Hollywood. Holland actually got his start as a child actor, and he has appeared in a variety of genre movies, from disaster movies and video game adaptations to psychological dramas and animated voice roles.

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Tom Holland is defined by his role as Peter Parker, but his roles in other movies have brought in awards, massive box office takes, and critical acclaim. One of his non-Spider-Man roles is arguably bigger than his MCU role, as it comes in a 10-out-of-10 fantasy epic.

5) Uncharted

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After proving himself in a superhero movie, Tom Holland took on a video game adaptation role as well. Directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland), Uncharted sees Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg play the video game’s main characters, Nathan Drake and Victor “Sully” Sullivan. Nathan is a bartender who sets out with treasure hunter Sully to find the lost treasure of the Magellan expedition across Barcelona and the Philippines. Antonio Banderas also plays the scene-stealing villain Santiago Moncada.

The movie came out two years after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theaters. By this time, it was still tough to get people to come out to the reopened theaters, but it was a monster box office success, making $407.1 million. However, in reviews, critics praised Holland’s performance, saying he carried this movie to a higher level than it otherwise would have reached if Wahlberg had teamed up with someone else. It has since become a streaming success, a treasure-hunt adventure with a solid buddy dynamic between the leads.

4) The Impossible

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At the age of 14, Tom Holland made the entire world take notice when he co-starred in the disaster movie The Impossible. Directed by J.A. Bayona, the movie follows a vacationing family caught in the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami in Thailand. They are separated by the wave and struggle to find each other. Holland plays the young son, who is trapped with his injured mother (Naomi Watts), while Ewan McGregor plays his father, who is desperately trying to find his family.

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Watts earned an Oscar nomination for her performance, and Holland won Best Performance in a Feature Film – Leading Young Actor at the Young Artist Awards. The most impressive thing is that this was Holland’s feature film acting debut. The movie was a box office success, and it was the highest-grossing Spanish film ever at the time of its release. This is a harrowing survival drama that offered a look at a star on the rise.

3) Onward

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In 2020, Tom Holland joined fellow MCU alumnus Chris Pratt in a Pixar movie. Sadly, the movie ended up as a disappointment because it was released before the COVID-19 pandemic closed theaters, and its time at the box office was cut short. Onward takes place in a suburban world where fantastic creatures live, but magic has faded away. Holland voices Ian Lightfoot, and Pratt voices his brother Barley. Their father died before Ian was born, and he and his brother have struggled to move on without him.

This is a tender story that has everything that Pixar does well, taking fantastical characters and putting them into a story where they face personal and family drama. When their dad is brought back with a magical spell, they race to find a gem to finish the spell before they lose him forever. Onward was nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. While Onward is not remembered well by fans, it is an emotional fantasy adventure that equals Pixar’s other original output.

2) The Devil All the Time

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The Devil All the Time is a Netflix original movie directed by Antonio Campos. In this drama, Holland plays Arvin Russell, a young man who finds his father’s body after he dies by suicide. He grows up in a small town and crosses paths with a predatory preacher, played by Robert Pattinson. Along the way, he also has to deal with two serial killers who come to town and a corrupt sheriff (Sebastian Stan) who would rather cover up wrongdoing than do the right thing.

The movie received mixed reviews, but this is a dark story that follows people who are all morally living in shades of gray. Both Holland and Pattinson are great in their roles as the film’s protagonist and antagonist, and they helped elevate the material into something interesting. This remains one of Holland’s darkest roles. It proved that he was much more than the wide-eyed Spider-Man, and he thrived in the Southern Gothic thriller.

1) The Odyssey

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While Tom Holland remains known as Spider-Man, and it is the MCU movies that made him the box office king, he also saw a lot of success in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. In the retelling of Homer’s epic poem, Holland plays Telemachus, the son of Odysseus (Matt Damon), a young man who never gives up hope that his father will one day return home. Holland is great in his role as the young prince who is completely overwhelmed by the suitors wanting to marry his mother and who still fights to stand up to them.

The Odyssey was a monster success, and while it fell short of Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s box office totals, it still finished with $1.768 billion worldwide, setting the box office record for R-rated movies. Coming out the same month as Spider-Man: Brand New Day, this helped show Holland in two strikingly different roles and proved that he is one of the top actors of his generation. Brand New Day is a box office juggernaut, but The Odyssey is a 10-out-of-10 movie that stands up well against anything else Tom Holland has done.

What are your thoughts on Tom Holland’s non-Spider-Man performances? Let us know your favorite of his movies in the comments below.