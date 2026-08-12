Obsession Officially Dethroned as Top-Rated Horror Movie of 2026

Not since last year’s KPop Demon Hunters has the movie world been rocked by a phenomenon like Obsession, which became a hit in the world of horror while also becoming a massive hit on the mainstream scale. Obsession rocked the box office and also resonated with both critics and fans, but the film has now been dethroned as the top-rated horror movie of 2026 by a new entry in the genre.

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Obsession boasts an impressive 94% critics’ score with 314 reviews, while also holding an equally impressive 94% audience score with over 10,000 ratings. That gave Obsession the crown of the top-rated horror movie of 2026, but now a new challenger known as Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma has taken that crown thanks to an almost perfect 98% critics’ score. That’s incredibly impressive, though it is worth noting that Obsession still wins handily in the audience score, as Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma has a 79% audience score at the moment.

Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma Is Following Obsession’s Playbook

While Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma and Obsession are very different films, Camp Miasma follows a bit of Obsession’s blueprint in terms of how it’s resonating with audiences. The marketing campaign has helped build a general level of awareness, as did a celebrated debut at Cannes, and now it’s the fans who are helping to spread the word far and wide.

The same was true of Obsession, which did receive a marketing push but was mostly praised by critics and fans and benefited from outstanding word of mouth. The mix of intense moments, creative scenarios, and star-making performance by Inde Navarrette was all highlighted in reviews and audience reactions, and looking at Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, there’s a lot of similar praise and buzz building around it the more people see it.

Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson have earned rave reviews for their fantastic performances and their chemistry onscreen, while director Jane Schoenbrun has scored praise for the film’s homage to classic slashers with a meta twist, all while dissecting classic elements of the horror genre as a whole. Few films are as unique, exhilarating, or off the wall as Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, and it’s winning over fans left and right.

It remains to be seen what Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma can do at the box office over its run. Obsession brought in over $488 million worldwide against an incredibly small budget of around $750,000. That’s no easy feat, but neither is overtaking Obsession as the top-rated horror film, so we aren’t counting it out of the fight just yet.

Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma is in theaters now.