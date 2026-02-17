The Cult Classic ‘90s Horror Movie You Forgot About Just Started Streaming on Paramount+

The 1980s were the golden age of horror, but the ‘90s didn’t fail to deliver a wave of cult classic movies that revitalized the genre. From Scream to Tremors, The Silence of the Lambs to The Blair Witch Project, and more, the decade was a uniquely rich, transformative period for the genre that brought about plenty of high-quality, rewatchable classics. Horror fans looking for a blast from the past can now rediscover a cult classic ‘90s horror movie they probably forgot about after it joined Paramount+ in February.

That movie is Vampire in Brooklyn, Wes Craven’s 1995 vampire horror comedy starring Eddie Murphy as the smooth-talking Maximilian, the lone survivor of a race of vampires who travels to New York City to find a dhampir—a half-vampire, half-human—to serve as his mate and continue his bloodline. The film started streaming on Paramount+ on February 1st. In addition to Murphy, who also portrays the alcoholic preacher Pauly and the foul-mouthed Italian-American mobster Guido, Vampire in Brooklyn also stars Angela Bassett, Allen Payne, Kadeem Hardison, John Witherspoon, Zakes Mokae, and Joanna Cassidy.

Wes Craven and Eddie Murphy’s Team-Up in Vampire in Brooklyn Is Pure Campy, Underrated Fun

We’ll get this out of the air right at the start: Vampire in Brooklyn was far from a hit. In fact, the movie for decades was largely considered Murphy’s worst movie ever, and it had dreadful Rotten Tomatoes scores to go along with it (rotten 14% critic and 31% audience, to be exact). However, the movie has thankfully transitioned from a critically panned box-office disappointment into a recognized cult classic that is, simply put, a bloody good time and one definitely worth watching.

Although the film’s blend of Craven’s horror directing with Murphy’s unique, multi-character comedic style was initially viewed as a tonal mess, that mix of comedy, horror, and romance is really pure cult classic material. Vampire in Brooklyn is spooky, it’s funny, and it’s a 90s nostalgia ride that is better than its original reputation suggests. Murphy delivers a surprisingly menacing, suave performance as the vampire Maximillian and is equally as great in the more comedic roles of Guido and Pauly. Craven, meanwhile, delivers on the horror element with effective, and at times disgusting, ‘90s-era practical effects and a great storyline that infuses the vampire mythos with West Indian and Caribbean folklore. The movie is just overall a bizarre and fun 90s throwback that is highly entertaining even all of these years later.

