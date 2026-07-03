5 Most Iconic Fourth of July Movies (And Where to Watch Them)

It’s no secret that July 4th serves as the cornerstone of the American summer. Not only is it a crucial holiday that celebrates the birth of a nation after gaining its independence from colonial powers, but it also embodies the spirit of America. Like with any other holiday, July 4th is subject to many traditions, most of which are distinctly different in different places and for different people. However, few activities bring family and friends together as easily as watching a movie, especially when the chosen film perfectly fits the occasion. Of course, the choice of movie must be catered to your chosen audience, too, but when July 4th is concerned, there’s plenty of great options.

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Some of the best movies to watch on July 4th revolve around the Declaration of Independence, while others are focused more directly on the modern celebration of the holiday. Others still simply tap into the spirit of America, evoking the land of the free in its depiction of other American traditions or pastimes. Each of the following has become an iconic Fourth of July movie, and we’ve compiled a list of where they can be streamed this holiday weekend.

5) Jaws (1975)

Over the years, there have been many Jaws movies, but none of the sequels have ever been able to improve upon — or even live up to — the original. Steven Spielberg’s 1975 film tells the story of a fictional New England beach town when its status as a popular summer resort is threatened by the emergence of a shark preying on beachgoers. With the iconic core trio of Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss, and Robert Shaw setting out to hunt the great white shark, they seek to avenge the creature’s rampage during the town’s Fourth of July weekend celebration.

Naturally, being set around July 4th is a key factor in making Jaws perfect viewing for the holiday. However, it’s also the film’s depiction of a classic American summer turned violent by unexpected natural forces that has seen audiences consistently flock to it on the Fourth of July. Those wishing to experience Spielberg’s 1975 classic this July 4th can stream Jaws on Starz.

4) The Sandlot (1993)

The Sandlot might be remembered as an iconic ’90s kids’ movie, but its appeal runs far deeper than that description suggests. The 1993 coming-of-age sports comedy follows a diverse group of young baseball players during the summer of 1962, chronicling the addition of a new player to their ranks. The Sandlot is a family classic, and also one of the greatest kid-friendly sports movies of all time. It’s also a perfect movie to watch on the Fourth of July.

The Sandlot‘s depiction of America’s pastime is a major factor in its July 4th credentials, but its appeal is far greater than that. The movie tells how sport can bring people — especially young people — together, serving up a touching piece of human drama alongside a healthy dose of old-fashioned Americana. It’s a movie that’s relatable to audiences of all ages around the world, and its scene depicting a game played on the night of the Fourth of July is a perfect depiction of the holiday. The Sandlot is currently available to stream on Hulu.

3) National Treasure (2004)

There have been so many great Nicolas Cage movies over the years that it’s easy to overlook even some of the actor’s most successful cinematic outings. 2004’s National Treasure remains a beloved action-adventure heist movie that also manages to blend a history lesson of sorts into its treasure-hunting premise. Made famous for Nicolas Cage’s line about stealing the Declaration of Independence, National Treasure is an iconic movie that’s secretly perfect for viewing on the Fourth of July.

From Nic Cage’s protagonist having the admittedly ridiculous name of Benjamin Franklin Gates to the secrets hidden by the Freemasons who hid a map on the back of the Declaration of Independence, National Treasure taps into a defining moment in American history to make its compelling story. All through its treasure-hunting narrative, the movie features iconic American landmarks of historical importance and repeatedly references the Founding Fathers, making it a great choice to entertain the family on July 4. Currently, National Treasure is available to stream on Hulu.

2) The Patriot (2000)

Those who don’t consider The Patriot one of the best war movies of all time either haven’t seen it or are innately un-American in their sensibilities. Its story, which follows Mel Gibson’s Benjamin Martin as he reluctantly joins the fight against the British Army in 1776 alongside his son in order to avenge the death of his other son, who was killed by the ruthless British Colonel William Tavington. An epic historical war movie, The Patriot chronicles a fictional account of some of the violence that ultimately led to the founding of the United States.

Despite being largely fictional in nature, The Patriot‘s basis in reasonable historic accuracy is a key part of its appeal. It’s an incredible depiction of the Revolutionary War that paints a bloody picture of the hard-fought freedom America was built upon. It’s precisely that which makes The Patriot such an iconic movie to watch on July 4th, with its exceptional cast and production values only sweetening the deal. The Patriot is available to rent on both Prime Video and Apple TV.

1) Independence Day (1996)

Considered one of Will Smith’s best sci-fi movies and by far Roland Emmerich’s best disaster movie, 1996’s Independence Day shares its name with the July 4th celebration on account of being set during that summer holiday period. Its story is not one that directly connects to the founding of the USA or any quintessentially American activities, but instead follows the American resistance against an invading alien force. Remembered by many for its iconic shot of a colossal spaceship destroying the White House, Independence Day is a sci-fi classic.

Of course, it’s primarily the movie’s name that has made it an iconic Fourth of July movie. It only connects tangentially to the spirit of the nation, and its premise is one that concerns the entire world rather than just the US. Even so, it has become traditional July 4th viewing for many over the years, and some audiences look forward to watching its eye-catching disaster spectacle every summer. For those who wish to watch Independence Day this July 4, it can be streamed on Hulu.

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