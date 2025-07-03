10 Best Movies to Watch on July 4th (And Where to Stream Them)

One of the highlights of the American summer is July 4th. Fireworks, parades, and barbecues are all staples of the celebration that marks the day on which America first declared its independence. As the birthday of the USA, July 4th is a time-honored American holiday, and with any such occasion there usually comes traditions. Much as there are many great Christmas movies that have become standard viewing in December each year, there are also similar movies that seem especially fitting to watch around the Fourth of July. When the fireworks are done and the barbecue is digesting, there are certain movies that seem to be enhanced by the inherent patriotism of the day.

Unlike other holidays, there are few movies that have been established as traditional Fourth of July watches. However, the spirit of Independence Day can be captured in many ways, with inspiring historical dramas, patriotic action, and even movies that explore elements of US history all seeming to fit the nature of the holiday. With that in mind, here are 10 of the best movies to watch on July 4th, and where they can currently be streamed.

1) Red Dawn (1984)

It may not be considered among the best action movies of all time, but 1984’s Red Dawn is a unique and widely beloved entry into the genre. Though there was a remake in 2012, it failed to live up to the original, which remains the more respected of the two movies. Red Dawn‘s story follows a group of teens who resist a Soviet-led invasion of their Colorado hometown.

Featuring a star-studded ’80s cast including Patrick Swayze, Charlie Sheen, C. Thomas Howell, Lea Thompson, Jennifer Grey, and Harry Dean Stanton, Red Dawn has become something of a classic despite its initial mixed reviews. Its gung-ho nationalism might be somewhat problematic when viewed through a more critical lens, but its generally patriotic premise makes it a great choice for July 4th viewing. Red Dawn is currently streaming on Max.

2) Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

The movies of the MCU have introduced many heroes into live-action, but none are as inherently patriotic as Captain America. The hero’s first MCU outing came in 2011 with the release of Captain America: The First Avenger, marking Chris Evans debut in the now iconic role. Its World War II-set story sees young Steve Rogers selected as the recipient of the super soldier serum, transforming him into the ultimate human hero as he sets out to combat the villainous organization known as Hydra and turn the tide of the war.

Though it may not be the most obvious July 4th choice, there are many reasons why Captain America: The First Avenger is fitting. Its focus on superhero tropes makes it suitable for viewing with the whole family, and the hopeful story of a young man becoming a hero in defense of his country is something that gels well with the spirit of the holiday. Captain America: The First Avenger is streaming on Disney+ alongside a wealth of other Marvel movies and TV shows.

3) The Hunger Games (2012)

Though the Hunger Games franchise might not be the most obvious choice for July 4th viewing, it’s subtly perfect for the holiday. The first movie introduced Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen to audiences as she was forced to take part in the brutal Hunger Games in the dystopian country of Panem. The annual Games pits teens from each of Panem’s 12 districts against one another in a fight to the death, with just a single survivor able to return home.

The story of the Hunger Games franchise is famously one of rebellion. Following the story of Katniss as she helps pioneer a revolution against the dictatorial rule of President Coriolanus Snow and the entire society of Panem’s Capitol makes for a perfect July 4th watch, as it taps into themes of independence and fighting for radical political change. The Hunger Games is currently available to stream on Max.

4) Top Gun (1986)

Once accused of being little more than propaganda for the US Navy, Top Gun has since come to be considered a classic of the 1980s. Following Tom Cruise’s hot-headed Pete “Maverick” Mitchell as he competes with Val Kilmer’s Iceman to become the best pilot of his class in the US Navy’s Fighter Weapons School, colloquially known as Top Gun. Top Gun offers high-octane action, human drama, and an insight into the grit required to become a top naval pilot.

The basis of Top Gun‘s story in the US military is part of what makes it a great movie to watch on July 4th. It’s also a classic piece of American movie history, and it examines the bonds of brotherhood that form between those who put their lives on the line for their country. Top Gun is able to inspire a sense of patriotism through its engaging and emotional story, and is currently available to stream on Paramount+.

5) National Treasure (2004)

Though National Treasure‘s premise has been mocked by some, it still stands out as one of Nicolas Cage’s most successful and widely appealing movies. Cage stars as Benjamin Franklin Gates, a prominent historian, cryptographer, and treasure hunter. National Treasure‘s story sees him steal the Declaration of Independence, marking the first step on an historical treasure hunt that sees him explore the very foundations upon which the USA was built.

National Treasure is a great movie to watch with the whole family, as its exploration into the roots of the USA is accessible for audiences of all ages. For all its history, it also features memorable action sequences and cryptic puzzles for its characters to solve, giving it great entertainment value as well as a lesson about various historical locations and figures. National Treasure is currently available to stream on Disney+.

6) The Patriot (2000)

While Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ seems to be designed as an Easter movie, he has also featured in movies perfect for other holidays. The Patriot stars Gibson as Benjamin Martin, an American colonist who is drawn into the Revolutionary War after one of his sons is brutally murdered by a British officer. Alongside Gibson, The Patriot features a noteworthy cast comprised of Heath Ledger, Jason Isaacs, Joely Richardson, Chris Cooper, and Rene Auberjonois.

Set during the Revolutionary War, it’s easy to see why The Patriot makes for a great July 4th movie. It features a violent examination of the frustrations of American colonists with British rule, and tells an inspiring and emotional tale of the men and women who fought valiantly for freedom. Its status as a deeply patriotic historical epic makes it perfect to watch on Independence Day. The Patriot can currently be streamed on Paramount+ in the US.

7) Hamilton (2020)

There are many great stories to come out of the Revolutionary War, but few are as entertaining and celebrated as Hamilton. Lin Manuel Miranda’s musical was met with near-universal acclaim from its opening, with a Broadway performance later filmed and released as a movie in 2020. Following the life of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and his role in the American Revolution, Hamilton‘s use of hip hop, R&B, soul, and pop inspirations in its music make it a unique examination of American history.

Hamilton has become known for its catchy musical numbers and intricately crafted depiction of a key moment in world history, and it is, at its core, a story about the American Revolution and the Founding Fathers. This makes it a perfect watch for July 4th, as it directly correlates to the history behind the holiday, while also offering an entertaining and enjoyable musical experience. The 2020 release of the Broadway production is available to stream on Disney+.

8) Grown Ups (2010)

Among the long list of Adam Sandler’s movies, Grown Ups is most often cited as evidence that he largely uses his success as a means of spending time with his friends. Regardless of that criticism, it’s a light-hearted comedy that follows a group of childhood friends reconnecting over a Fourth of July weekend trip after the death of their childhood basketball coach. Starring Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Kevin James, David Spade, Rob Schneider, Salma Hayek, Maya Rudolph, and Maria Bello, Grown Ups is an impressively star-studded comedy.

Its Fourth of July setting makes it a perfect watch for the holiday, but its suitability runs deeper. Its story touches on themes of family, nostalgia, and friendship, all while serving up uncomplicated laughs that help it feel like the perfect movie to watch to unwind. For those seeking more laid-back July 4th viewing, Grown Ups is almost certainly the best and funniest choice. It is currently available to stream on Hulu and NEtflix in the US

9) Glory (1989)

When it comes to selecting a movie to watch on July 4th, the most obvious candidates might be movies about the Revolutionary War. However, many other conflicts in American history have proven to be equally pivotal in modern US society, with the Civil War ranking highly among them. 1989’s Glory follows the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, one of the Union army’s first Black regiments in the American Civil War. Starring Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, and Cary Elwes, Glory‘s star-studded cast speaks for itself.

Glory chronicles one of the bloodiest and most defining periods in US history, as told through the lens of some of the most underappreciated heroes of the time. Its powerful story and impressive performances saw Denzel Washington win his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, and Glory earned numerous accolades as well as critical acclaim. It’s a movie that establishes the rich and hard-fought history of the USA, and is currently available to stream on MGM+ and Paramount+.

10) Independence Day (1996)

Perhaps the most obvious choice for July 4th viewing is none other than 1996’s Independence Day. Directed by Roland Emmerich and featuring an all-star cast of Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman, Mary McDonnell, Judd Hirsch, and Randy Quaid, Independence Day has gone down in history as one of the greatest disaster movies of all time. As well as its memorable sci-fi premise and legendary destructive set pieces, it just so happens to be set on the eponymous holiday.

On the surface, there’s not a huge amount that connects the movie’s story to the holiday it’s named after. Thematically, however, it shows the resilience of humanity and their willingness to fight for freedom, which is ultimately in the spirit of the founding of the United States of America. Should the desire to stream Independence Day strike this July 4th, it’s available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.