5 Notoriously Hated ‘00s Movies That Are Actually Worth Watching (Including A Severely Underrated Fantasy Epic)

The beginning of the 21st century gave us many incredible movies, but it also gave us a few that were not quite so popular. The 2000s proved to be a formative decade for modern cinema, with various subgenres seeming to come to the fore and emerging as box office powerhouses. Many of the best movies of the ’00s are fondly remembered by fans around the world, but there are also many films released in the ten-year span that have earned particular notoriety for being terrible. These infamous movies are often the butt of jokes or dismissed entirely, but those who blindly buy into that reputation without watching them for themselves are actually missing out.

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While they might not qualify as criminally underrated ’00s movies, the following films have more to offer than their reputations suggest. While they’ve largely been remembered for all the wrong reasons, these movies actually aren’t devoid of entertainment value. They may not be masterpieces, but these hated 2000s movies are genuinely worth watching at least once.

5) Speed Racer (2008)

It’s no secret that live-action adaptations of anime rarely impress fans, but 2008’s Speed Racer went down in history as a notable box office bomb. Initial mixed reviews certainly didn’t help, ultimately contributing to the movie’s terrible reputation and its status as a widely hated movie shortly after its release. The years since have actually seen it be more favorably reappraised, with critics and filmmakers praising it as a live-action cartoon that brilliantly captures the colorful, action-packed style of the anime without attempting to pursue any unnecessary realism. While there are several things about Speed Racer that certainly aren’t for everyone, the movie itself is a fun, visually distinct adventure that tries to capture the spirit of the source material. It’s an incredibly unique film, and while that was largely the reason it earned such a terrible reputation, it’s also one of the biggest elements that works in Speed Racer‘s favor.

4) Rollerball (2002)

The original Rollerball remains an underrated ’70s movie that deserves more love, but the 2002 version is widely considered one of the worst remakes of all time. It fails to recapture the intelligence and subtlety of the original, as something was clearly lost in translation when trying to update its story and visuals to better match the culture of the 2000s. Unfavorable comparisons to the original film did the remake no favors, and it is now remembered almost universally as a terrible film. While that’s probably true in an objective sense, that doesn’t mean that 2002’s Rollerball doesn’t have something to offer. It serves as a sort of time capsule for the forced edginess of the early 2000s, tapping into a vein of pop culture that makes it feel bizarrely nostalgic. It’s undeniably cheesy and narratively chaotic, but 2002’s Rollerball is still an entertaining movie, even if it is generally lacking in overall quality.

3) The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

The 2000s were fraught with numerous comic book movie failures, and 2003’s The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen has gone down in history as one of them. The adaptation of Alan Moore and Kevin O’Neill’s comic series of the same name attempted to make a team of classic literary characters the cast of a blockbuster action fantasy film, and the results were pretty disastrous. Despite reasonable financial success, negative reviews marred the film’s reputation, and its chaotic narrative and lack of adherence to the source material only further contributed to its terrible reputation. However, even though it is remembered as a pretty terrible movie from the 2000s, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen is still worth watching. It’s a fun, if relatively uninspired, fantasy action flick that delivers a Victorian-era crossover that combines elements of early science fiction stories with modern action tropes. Above all else, it’s a movie that feels distinctly unique, and it packs a considerable amount of cliched entertainment into its story, so it’s worth watching despite its poor reputation.

2) The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

After proving the breakout star of 2000’s Pitch Black, Vin Diesel’s Riddick returned in a solo sequel spin-off that put him at the very heart of the franchise. The Chronicles of Riddick seemed set to deliver on Pitch Black‘s most promising character, but the result was not as successful as many had hoped. Critics did not appreciate the movie, and many fans also criticized its pacing, writing, and thrown-together mash of sci-fi tropes and ideas. This contributed to disappointing financial performance, ultimately leading to The Chronicles of Riddick being remembered as one of the biggest sci-fi movie flops of the 2000s. In reality, that reputation is pretty harsh, as the movie has many great ideas. In terms of its sci-fi worldbuilding, it establishes Riddick as an intriguing character with huge cinematic potential, and expands the franchise far beyond the parameters set by Pitch Black. It has its faults, sure, but The Chronicles of Riddick is a 2000s sci-fi film still well worth checking out.

1) King Arthur (2004)

There are many movies from the 2000s that are rightly remembered as being poor, but King Arthur doesn’t deserve its reputation. Upon release, critics disliked various aspects of the film, leading to a mixed to negative reception. King Arthur blended the typical aspects of the fantastical Arthurian legend with elements of historical war epics, professing to explore the true history behind the legend. Its mix of the genres sat somewhere between the two, and that led to many dismissing it as neither a solid historical film nor an outright medieval fantasy. However, it’s one of those movies from the 2000s that everybody forgets is awesome: it puts a unique spin on a familiar story, delivers epic action scenes, and boasts a staggeringly talented cast. If you can put its apparent genre identity crisis aside, King Arthur is a great movie that has become severely underrated, and its poor reputation has only made people miss out on an incredibly entertaining and unique film.