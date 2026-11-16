5 Notoriously Hated ‘90s Movies That Are Actually Worth Watching, Including 1 That Killed A Superhero Franchise

With the sheer number of movies released each calendar year, it’s clear that not every film can be universally beloved. For every truly great movie, there is always one or two that aren’t particularly good — that is to say, that they don’t really strike a chord with critics or audiences. While even the worst movies can earn big at the box office, there’s also a chance for entertaining movies to develop terrible reputations. Negative critical reception or poor box office performance usually leads to a movie being dismissed by general audiences, regardless of its actual quality or entertainment factor.

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To put it plainly, even notoriously hated movies can be worth watching. Recently, we looked at specific examples of this particular phenomenon from the 2000s, but the decade before also featured many such movies. While each of the following films has gone down in history as a major disaster and a movie that deserves to be forgotten, they’re all still worth watching for one reason or another, proving to be enjoyable in their own unique ways.

5) Waterworld (1995)

Waterworld is one of the most notorious box office disappointments of all time, and that unfortunate accolade has contributed to a pretty poor reputation. The 1995 movie stars Kevin Costner as the Mariner, a nameless antihero who sails the Earth of the far future, which has been devastated by the melting of the polar ice caps, covering almost its entire surface with water. As well as being unable to recoup its massive budget, Waterworld was nominated for multiple Golden Raspberry Awards, which did nothing to help its reputation. Not only did the movie not deserve its Worst Picture Razzie nomination, but Waterworld has been severely underrated ever since its release. There’s no denying that the movie has some issues, but the sheer scope and ambition of the film remain impressive, and its story delivers fun post-apocalyptic action. Its reputation as a disappointing movie confuses financial performance with its ability to entertain, and despite being widely despised, Waterworld is actually well worth seeing at least once.

4) Cutthroat Island (1995)

Cutthroat Island is widely remembered for only one reason. Having gone down in history as one of the biggest box office bombs of all time, the movie is infamous for having caused its studio, Carolco Pictures, to cease operations. The 1995 movie is a swashbuckling action adventure whose massive budget and troubled production ultimately set it up to fail. Starring Geena Davis and Matthew Modine, the movie’s story of a female pirate chasing after a legendary treasure sounds like the plot of a potentially epic adventure movie. For all of its issues, Cutthroat Island is just what it appears to be: a throwback to an era of action-adventure films that has been all but forgotten, with many impressive practical effects that have seen it age remarkably well. It’s another film whose financial performance has negatively affected its reputation, but this does Cutthroat Island no justice whatsoever. Generally speaking, the movie is only hated because of its reputation, as it’s actually an incredibly enjoyable piece of mid-’90s cinema that truly deserves more love.

3) The Postman (1997)

While there are some examples of movies from the 1990s that are unfairly hated, The Postman is not one of them. With a runtime just short of three hours, The Postman tried to deliver a post-apocalyptic epic, but the absurdity of its premise got in the way. It follows Kevin Costner as a nomad who discovers a United States Postal Service uniform and begins to deliver mail across the ravaged society of its imagined future. The problem with The Postman is that it tried so hard to deliver an earnest tale of hope and restoration, but the sheer ridiculousness of its central idea made it impossible. It lacks the lingering sense of realism that runs through all the best post-apocalyptic movies, instead abandoning them in favor of a premise that is practically laughable. Despite being widely hated for its self-seriousness, The Postman is still worth watching for fans of apocalyptic movies, albeit with one simple caveat: be willing to laugh at the movie, rather than with it. It’s not a funny film, but its desire to be treated seriously is inherently comedic, making it well worth watching despite its many shortcomings.

2) Batman & Robin (1997)

1997’s Batman & Robin was the second of Joel Schumacher’s Batman movies, and also proved to be not just the director’s last attempt at a Batman movie, but the hero’s final big-screen outing for nearly a decade. Batman Forever took the DC movie franchise in a new, more family-friendly direction, and Batman & Robin went even further. The result was a campy superhero flick that seemed to suffer from a bizarre identity crisis, resulting in a reputation that it still has yet to recover from. The film’s many ideas about adapting Batman and his supporting characters were widely ridiculed, but some of its reputation is undeserved. It may be the worst Batman movie out there, but it’s still a passable superhero film. Its campy elements and terrible one-liners make it a deliciously cheesy popcorn flick, and while many claim to hate it, it continues to pop up in conversations about the Dark Knight’s cinematic history. When it comes to superhero cinema, Batman & Robin is a true guilty pleasure movie that, while not a particularly good film, still deserves to be treated a little better than it usually is.

1) Judge Dredd (1995)

There are a handful of 1990s comic book movies that are widely considered some of the worst in the genre’s history, and 1995’s Judge Dredd is often listed among them. Starring Sylvester Stallone as the iconic eponymous lawman, the adaptation of the 2000 AD character was underwhelming in many ways, to say the least. It played fast and loose with many important aspects of the character from the source material, alienating many fans in the process. This, combined with negative reviews and an underwhelming box office take, led to Judge Dredd going down in history as a widely hated ’90s movie. However, even as a fan of the comics, there are elements of the 1995 film that deserve more praise. The worldbuilding and tone of the film were closer to the source material than they get credit for, and Stallone’s apparent lack of self-awareness in the role felt bizarrely apt in many ways. Judge Dredd is, by no stretch of the imagination, a good film, but despite being widely hated by many, it’s still worth watching as another ’90s guilty pleasure movie.