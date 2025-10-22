5 Underrated 1990s Superhero Movies Nobody Talks About

The superhero movie genre is undeniably one of the biggest and most successful in modern cinema. The 21st century so far has seen superhero movies dominate the box office, delivering blockbuster adaptations of comic book stories and original tales of good versus evil. The movies of the MCU, in particular, have proven the widespread appeal of the genre to global audiences of all ages, and there have also been several DC adaptations that have garnered considerable critical acclaim. This success has only seen the superhero genre continue to grow, with more titles released each year. However, the genre’s success isn’t confined to its 21st-century releases.

The 1990s might not have seen the superhero genre proliferate as it has in more recent years, but the decade did feature some great releases. Where there have been many overrated superhero movies in recent years, the ’90s boast a slew of movies that can be considered the opposite. Several ’90s superhero movies have been unfairly overlooked and underrated, and are still well worth rediscovering among the genre’s newfound success.

5) The Shadow (1994)

The Shadow is not a movie with a great reputation. The 1994 film was based on the pulp fiction character of the same name, and starred Alec Baldwin in the title role as a wealthy playboy turned vigilante. Despite its solid cast and interesting premise, The Shadow earned only mixed reviews from critics and has become remembered as little more than a superhero movie that was a box office flop.

The Shadow is truly a gorgeous movie. Its noir aesthetic and impressive visual effects make it an eye-catching superhero movie, especially for the 1990s. It also possesses a certain B-movie charm and manages to evoke the era from which its main character originated, all while delivering an entertaining superhero story. Though The Shadow is not a movie that has been fondly remembered, it’s a ’90s superhero flick with a lot of charm and visual flair, and an underrated entry into the genre.

4) RoboCop 3 (1993)

RoboCop 3 is the least profitable film in the franchise, marking it as a superhero movie that broke a box office record in an unfortunate way. The RoboCop franchise is widely considered to be made up of movies of declining quality, with each sequel supposedly less impressive than the movie that preceded it. This has led to RoboCop 3 becoming severely underrated in the years since its release.

When considered purely on its own merit instead of compared to its predecessors, RoboCop 3 is an enjoyable movie. It’s a sci-fi action flick that entertains throughout, leaning into the sillier elements of the franchise’s story and stepping away a little from the darker and more violent aspects of the original movie. It may not be a superhero movie masterpiece, but it’s a solid entry into the franchise that has been unfairly underrated since its release.

3) Darkman (1990)

The ’90s aren’t a decade remembered for the release of great non-comic book superhero movies, but that isn’t to say it didn’t serve up one or two truly original entries into the genre. One of the first superhero movies of the decade, 1990’s Darkman combined the creative talents of Sam Raimi with the acting skills of Liam Neeson and Frances McDormand. While it boasts a cult following, Darkman gets nowhere near the recognition it deserves.

Despite not being based on a comic book, Darkman was praised for its ability to capture the rhythm and style of comics in a live-action movie. Its dark visuals and tone, combined with elements of both horror and comedy, make Darkman a truly unique piece of superhero cinema. While it’s fondly remembered by its fans, it’s a movie that simply deserves far greater attention and popularity than it receives.

2) Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995)

There are very few franchises that evoke the ’90s as strongly as Power Rangers. The American adaptation of the Japanese sensation Super Sentai proved wildly successful, and the success of the TV show Mighty Morphin Power Rangers prompted a big-screen adaptation. The 1995 film, simply titled Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie, is one of the decade’s best superhero films.

Its story, which took place in a different continuity from the TV show, brought the heroes together and saw them gain new ninja powers to battle the villain Ivan Ooze. The movie firmly cemented the total dominance of the Power Rangers franchise among younger audiences, delivering a solid superhero spectacle in the process. While it’s fondly remembered, it’s a movie whose quality is too often understated, and it continues to stand out as one of the greatest superhero movies of the 1990s.

1) The Phantom (1996)

There are many great superhero movies that aren’t Marvel or DC, and 1996’s The Phantom has earned a place among them. Based on the 1930s comic strip of the same name, The Phantom stars Billy Zane as the titular hero, incorporating the original pulp stories with slightly more fantastical elements. Though The Phantom is a relatively memorable movie, it’s still severely underrated.

As well as a star-studded cast and engaging story, The Phantom is simply a lot of fun. It’s a superhero movie that doesn’t take itself too seriously, leaning into the tropes of the genre while also paying homage to the pulp heroes of the 1930s. The result is an entertaining piece of superhero cinema that helped to develop the genre in the modern era, making The Shadow a movie that deserves more recognition.

