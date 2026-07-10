7 Dream Avengers: Doomsday Moments That Would Rival Endgame’s Biggest Scenes & Send Marvel Fans Wild

Avengers: Doomsday is gearing up for its big theatrical debut, and everything is riding on how well it does. The Marvel Cinematic Universe brand has taken a sharp nosedive since Avengers: Endgame was in theaters, back in 2019. The entire “Multiverse Saga” has been something of a bust, as the various MCU projects released in Phases 4, 5, and 6, never felt as exciting or interconnected as the Infinity Saga was. But Avengers: Doomsday has the chance to reverse the bad trend and at least end The Multiverse Saga on a strong note. But to do that, the film will have to deliver moments that surpass what Endgame achieved.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below you’ll find a list of 7 moments we (and a lot of fans) dream of seeing in Avengers: Doomsday. Not only are they seven moments that will hopefully become new classics for the MCU, but also seven moments that would directly improve on what happened in Endgame.

7. The Multiversal Avengers Assemble

Marvel Comics

MCU fans are still watching replays of the moment in Avengers: Endgame when the biggest Avengers squad ever seen rides in as the cavalry to stand with Captain America in the final battle against Thanos. Avengers: Doomsday has several ways to improve upon the “Avengers Assemble” moment from Endgame. And one surefire way to do it would be to bring together a team of Avengers from across the multiverse. Rumor has it the film will do just that, although the roster of the team is highly debated. Some think we could see characters like the three Spider-Men of No Way Home teaming up with other characters from 2000s Marvel movies (or later), like both versions of the Fox Fantastic Four films, various X-Men movie characters, or even standalones like Nic Cage’s Ghost Rider, Ben Affleck’s Daredevil, Wesley Snipes’ Blade, and others.

More ambitious theories claim that we could see a moment where fan-casting favorites actually get a chance to step into some iconic Avengers roles. That list includes the likes of Tom Cruise’s Iron Man, Downey doing an Iron Man variant (like “Superior” Iron Man), Emily Blunt’s Black Widow, Alexander Skarsgård’s Thor, or maybe a famous actor stepping into the role of T’Challa/Black Panther. No matter who is on the team, giving MCU fans a moment where heroes from different realities band together as Avengers would be more epic than Endgame.

6. Rally Cry vs. Rally Cry

The climactic moment of Endgame where Captain America finally utters the words “Avengers… Assemble,” has become one of the most iconic scenes in the MCU (and maybe cinema as a whole). Topping it is going to be no small feat, but Doomsday is in a rare position to pull it off. We already know that a big part of Avengers: Doomsday’s story will see the Avengers of the MCU doing battle wth the X-Men of the Fox movie universe, and there’s only one way that “Avengers vs. X-Men” battle should kick off.

Sam Wilson/Captian America (Anthony Mackie) has absolutely earned the right to deliver his own big “Avengers Assemble!” moment (bringing together his Avengers squad and the Thunderbolts/New Avengerz); however, Doomsday can immediately step on that moment by finally having Sir Patrick Stewart’s Professor X utter his iconic rally cry: “To me, my X-Men!”

Fans love those iconic lines, and getting two of the most iconic ones back-to-back would be far above and beyond what Endgame did.

5. Captain Axeman

Marvel Studios

This one is a pretty straightforward one-to-one example. Avengers: Endgame paid off teases going all the way back to Avengers: Age of Ultron by having Captain America finally lift Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, and wield it in battle against Thanos. That sequence has become a beloved part of MCU lore, but Doomsday can equal (if not surpass) it by having Captain America take hold of Thor’s other weapon, the giant mythical axe known as “Stormbreaker.” Doom has that thick armor to get through, with hints that everything from his signature “Doombots” to X-Men’s giant robot Sentinels could be at his command. That’s a lot of heavy metal to defend against, and if Cap is one of the last men standing (again), a hammer won’t be enough to get the job done.

4. Face to Face Again

marvel Studios

When MCU fans met Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America in Phase I, they couldn’t wait to see the two charismatic actors onscreen together. Since that first Avengers movie, Cap and Iron Man have had several iconic moments onscreen together (most notably the climax of Captain America: Civil War), including Avengers: Endgame, which culminated their often-tenuous partnership. Avengers: Doomsday will bring Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans face-to-face again, but this time, the context will be vastly different.

There are going to be a lot of MCU fans who come to see Avengers: Doomsday just to see RDJ and Evans back onscreen together again. The moment that Cap sees the face under Doom’s mask, he’ll have to not only reconcile the fact that it’s the face of his dead teammate, but also (as rumor has it) that his life with Peggy Carter at the end of Endgame started the multiverse’s collapse, and inspired Doom’s vengeance in the first place.

3. “Back to Me”

Marvel Ent.

There have been many rumors about how the final battle of Avengers: Doomsday will play out, but one thing that has popped up numerous times in the fan chat threads is that there is a significant hope that the MCU’s previous big bad will be making an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. After all, roads often tend to lead… back to him.

Power ranking has become a major part of fandom universes, and it feels like one way for Doomsday to illustrate the level of threat Doom presents is to bring back Thanos and show that he was a threat well beneath the one the heroes now face. With the multiverse in play, any variant of Thanos could be pulled into the plot of Doomsday, even if its just a cameo. The “King Thanos” variant already exists as a character in Marvel attractions at Disney theme parks, so cementing him on film makes sense.

2. An End to Old Universes

Fox

Marvel fans have always known that there is going to be a meta element to Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios and Disney seem to be clearing the board of old versions of the franchise, in an effort to finally create a completely unified Marvel brand in film and on TV. It’s long been suspected that both Deadpool & Wolverine and Avengers: Doomsday are unofficial send-offs for Marvel movie stars (or, in the case of Channing Tatum’s Gambit, potential stars), and that after this film and Avengers: Secret Wars, we’ll close the door on those older franchises (and their stars) for good.

Doomsday is rumored to be a run-and-gun race against multiversal incursions that are systematically wiping out every Marvel movie reality – and rumors say the film will establish massive stakes in its opening by killing off one iconic Marvel movie franchise universe for good. If that happens several times over during the film, it will be far more impactful than Endgame‘s vision of a world where half of all life is gone. Marvel movies of the 2000s set the bar for the entire superhero movie phenomenon that came behind them; Doomsday could cause the pain of making us literally watch our childhoods die.

1. Big Stars Get Extinguished

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday is not just expected to end many previous Marvel movie franchises: it’s expected to end some long-running Marvel movie careers. Certain stars like Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, or Tom Hiddleston’s Loki have been beloved staples of the franchise and genre for so long that it almost seems as though Marvel can’t do without them. But eventually, all runs must come to an end.

Avengers: Endgame took out some major MCU stars, including Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man. The body count for Doomsday is almost guaranteed to be much bigger, and far more sweeping in its permanence. This will very well be the final time we see many actors in their Marvel roles, and we expect each of those endings to be fittingly, tragically, epic.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18th. Discuss your hopes and expectations with us on the ComicBook Forum!