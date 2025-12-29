5 Fantasy Movies You Can Watch on Prime Video Right Now (Dec ’25)

Amazon loves to celebrate its victories. Earlier this year, when the company acquired the rights to James Bond, the whole world knew about it. There were press releases after press releases, all revealing just how excited the powers that be were about getting their chance to leave a mark on one of Hollywood’s most storied franchises. But Amazon also has its own franchises to talk up. The Boys, Eric Kripke’s satirical superhero show, is gearing up to air its final season on the Prime Video streaming service, and Robert Kirkman’s hit animated series Invincible won’t be far behind it, with Season 4 dropping early next year.

All that is in the future, though, meaning it might be some time before Prime Video subscribers feel motivated to get their money’s worth. However, there’s no reason to skip over the platform during daily surfing. Here are five fantasy movies on Prime Video you didn’t know were streaming in December 2025.

5) The Last Witch Hunter

Of course, Vin Diesel is best known for being the engine that keeps the Fast & Furious franchise running. He has plenty of other projects, though, and one of them happens to meet the criteria for this list. The Last Witch Hunter follows Diesel’s Kaulder, an immortal witch-hunter who spends his days trying to rid the world of evil. While, at the time of its release, the movie was torn apart by critics, the years have been kind to it, with many embracing its absurd action. With a sequel in the works, there’s never been a better time to watch Kaulder’s battle against the Witch Queen.

4) Jabberwocky

Comedy and fantasy can seem like a strange combination, as the latter typically likes to take itself more seriously. However, director Terry Gilliam always finds the perfect balance between the two in his films. Jabberwocky sends a lowly apprentice after the most dangerous creature in the land, a dragon. The jokes write themselves as the movie pushes on, blending absurdist humor with a layered story.

3) Wicked

In the streaming world, a movie can be well-known, but that doesn’t mean people know where to find it. John Chu’s Wicked: For Good took the box office by storm in 2025, breaking records as it brought Elphaba and Glinda’s stories to a close. Anyone itching to go back to the start can do so by visiting Prime Video, where the first Wicked is streaming. Discover how the two most important witches in Oz meet and what ends up tearing them apart.

2) Sorceress

Nearly every fantasy movie features at least one character making a choice that affects the entire world. In Sorceress, an evil wizard attempts to give his firstborn child to a god in order to keep his power, but his wife won’t tell him which of his twin girls was born first. The girls grow up to become mighty warriors and fight back against their father. Being the last film ever directed by Jack Hill makes Sorceress a fascinating footnote in cinema history.

1) Season of the Witch

The first genre that comes to mind when thinking of Nicolas Cage isn’t fantasy. He has appeared in his fair share of great dramas and a couple of superhero movies. However, Season of the Witch remains an underrated section of his résumé. Alongside Ron Perlman, Cage stars as a Teutonic Knight tasked with transporting a girl accused of witchcraft. The situation is much more complicated than it seems, though, as the knights find themselves in the middle of a dark conflict.

