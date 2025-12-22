Prime Users Just Got All 15 Seasons of One of the Best Dark Fantasy Shows of the 21st Century

Prime Video subscribers have plenty of new streaming options this December, including a can’t-miss dark fantasy show that just joined the platform. Amazon’s streaming service has spent the past several weeks growing its content offerings with great titles like The Phoenician Scheme, A Minecraft Movie, and even Season 2 of its hit show Fallout. This week brought another great addition when all 15 seasons of one of the best horror dramas of the 21st century started streaming on the platform – and it’s not the only new streaming home for the hit show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Prime Video subscribers can now stream all 15 seasons and 327 episodes of Supernatural after the series joined the platform on December 22nd, the same day the series also started streaming on Peacock. The two platforms nabbed the show following its exit from Netflix earlier this month after 13 years. Created by Eric Kripke, the long-running series starred Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles as Sam and Dean Winchester, two brothers who travel across America in their ’67 Impala to hunt the supernatural. The fan-favorite series originally aired on The WB, later The CW, from 2005 until 2020.

Supernatural Is One of the Best Fantasy Shows Ever

Play video

Supernatural isn’t just one of the best fantasy shows of the 21st century, it’s truly one of the better shows to come out of the genre of all time, making its longevity no surprise. The series rooted its deep, overarching lore and world-building of angels, demons, and other creatures from urban legends and folklore in the complex, co-dependent relationship between Sam and Dean, transforming the standard monster-of-the-week format into a compelling character-driven drama that is just as much about family as it is monsters. Beyond the leads, Supernatural also featured numerous iconic characters like Castiel and Crowley and managed to successfully blend horror, dark comedy, heartfelt drama, and adventure.

The series earned an average 93% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes throughout its 15-season run, scoring perfect 100% ratings for over half of those seasons, including during its sophomore run and its final season, and is the longest-running American live-action fantasy series. With 15 seasons under its belt and now streaming on both Prime Video and Peacock (no word on if it will return to its former streaming home of Netflix sometime in the future), Supernatural is an easy and ridiculously fun show to binge-watch. Now is also the perfect time to revisit the series ahead of the upcoming major Supernatural reunion set to take place in The Boys, Kripke’s Amazon original that will see Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins all sharing scenes in its final season.

What’s New on Prime Video?

December has been a great month for streaming at Prime Video. The Amazon streamer kicked off the month with the arrival of titles like Four Weddings and a Funeral, Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978), several Madagascar movies, and Zombieland on December 1st and has continued rolling out additions throughout the month, including everything from Bullet Train to The Phoenician Scheme. Prime is set to make a few more additions before the month ends, including Sinners set to drop on December 26th, The Naked Gun on December 29th, and more than a dozen films arriving on December 30th.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!