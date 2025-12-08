7 Great Romantasy Books We’re Desperate to See Turn Into a Movie or TV Show

When it comes to genre fiction, there is one that seems to be pretty unstoppable right now: romantasy. A blend of romance and fantasy, the genre has been on a hot streak thanks to some very popular books from authors such as Sara J. Maas, Rebecca Yarros, Callie Hart, and many, many more as well as BookTok which really helped propel the genre to the explosive popularity it’s been enjoying in recent years. And its popularity that’s well-earned, with stories featuring everything from magic to apocalypses to vampires to dragons to faeries and so much more. These are books and series full of romance, intrigue, and adventure that knows few bounds or limits and offer truly something for everyone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As is the case with any popular form of media, romantasy has been a hot one when it comes to adaptations for both the big and small screen and while some projects haven’t quite made it out of development, others — such as a series based on Yarros’s Emperyean novels including Fourth Wing — are still in the works. But there are still so many more stories that need to be taken from page to screen, and we have some ideas. Here are seven books (or, in some cases, series) that we are absolutely desperate to see turned into a television series or a movie.

7) The Blood and Ash series by Jennifer L. Armentrout

Spanning six books to date (From Blood and Ash, A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire, The Crown of Gilded Bones, The War of Two Queens, A Soul of Ash and Blood, The Primal of Blood and Bone) and with one more yet to come, Jennifer L. Armentrout’s Blood and Ash series brings vampires — or rather, vampire-like creatures — into the romantasy realm. The chosen Maiden who is meant to live in solitude without affection until the time of the powerful Ascension ritual, Poppy is questioning everything thanks to a budding relationship with a guard, Hawke. Did we mention that the kingdom pretty much rests on Poppy’s shoulders so this crisis of faith — as she could well be found unworthy by the gods — is a big problem?

The Blood and Ash series is one that we might actually get to see adapted — Sony actually acquired rights to From Blood and Ash so here’s to hoping — but we really want to see this one come to life because it’s a little unique in the romantasy space. Not only the vampire creatures in the series fresh and different than what readers might expect, but this is a darker, more adult fantasy. The series has the potential to be the next Game of Thrones. Get this on the screen ASAP.

6) The Red Queen series by Victoria Aveyard

While it was announced back in 2021 that Aveyard’s Red Queen series — which consists of Red Queen, Glass Sword, King’s Cage, and War Storm — was being developed by Peacock with former Arrow writer and showrunner Beth Schwartz co-writing the pilot with Aveyard, there have been no additional updates. That’s a shame because this is a series we’d love to see come to life.

Set in a dystopian, alternate America divided into Red-blooded commoners and Silver-blooded elite, there is a lot of interesting social commentary in Red Queen. In the books, the Silver-blooded elite have supernatural gifts and rule over the Reds in tyranny but when Mare Barrow, a poor thief, is brought to Silver court she finds that she also has power and that destroys the narrative that Reds are inferior. It makes Mare the face of a revolution — and the center of a mystery about how she got powers in the first place. There is just so much rich story to dig into here.

5) The Assassin’s Blade by Sarah J. Maas

While the reading order for Maas’s Throne of Glass series may be controversial there is at least one thing we can all agree on: The Assassin’s Blade is a fantastic book with a great story and if any of the books in that series is going to get an adaptation it needs to be this one. A prequel told over five novellas, The Assassin’s Blade chronicles the early life of assassin Celaena Sardothien. It’s got romance, complex relationships, heartbreak, adventure, and it punches you in the gut, all as it leads you up to why she’s imprisoned and sets the stage for the events of the main series.

While it’s an origin story and would make a great anchor to start a full television series or even a movie franchise, it’s also a complete story of its own in a very real way. With so many individual stories to pull from thanks to it being comprised of five novellas, this particular book is rich for adaptation and c’mon… who doesn’t love a good story about an assassin?

4) As Many Souls as Stars by Natasha Siegel

Perhaps the newest book on this list having just been released in November 2025, As Many Souls as Stars may not have the fanbase but trust me — give it time. The story follows two women — a witch and an immortal demon — who end up drawn into a cat and mouse chase across multiple lifetimes after making a Faustian bargain. It’s a gorgeous, expansive, and gut-wrenching loves story that challenges every notion the reader has about love and what lengths we will go to to protect it and ourselves.

The book is expansive, both in terms of the timeline and the love story it tells and while it’s set in the “real” world (as much as any romantasy book can be) Siegel’s world building is so good that you can visualize the story as you’re reading it which makes the idea of it getting a live-action adaptation all the more tantalizing. We’d love to see this one as a feature film.

3) The Shepherd King duology by Rebecca Gillig

A two-book series (One Dark Window and Two Twisted Crowns), the Shepherd King duology follows Elspeth, a young woman who lives in a kingdom where there are two types of magic, one controlled through twelve Providence cards and the other that is forbidden, unpredictable and stemming from a fever which can only be cured by uniting the Providence deck. Elspeth is on a quest to save her kingdom by doing just that but there’s a challenge: she has a monster in her mind, an ancient spirit known as the Nightmare. Things get even further complicated when she encounters a mysterious highwayman who turns out to be on a quest of his own.

The magic system that Gillig has created for The Shepherd King series alone makes this one perfect an adaptation. It’s something fresh and honestly unlike anything we’ve really ever seen before and would be incredible to see on screen. The series also has a very gothic feel which could lend well in terms of drawing in a diverse audience so this one just feels like the next big thing.

2) The Bridge Kingdom series by Danielle L. Jensen

There are five current books in Jensen’s The Bridge Kingdom series (The Bridge Kingdom, The Traitor King, The Inadequate Heir, The Endless War, and The Twisted Throne, a sixth, The Tempest Blade, is due out in 2026) and it’s a series that would fit in perfectly for fans of series like Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. The series follows Lara, a warrior princess who believes that King Aren of the Bridge Kingdom is her enemy and that she is the one to bring him down. She is sent to the Bridge Kingdom under the guise of peace but is actually a spy except she starts to question things. And then she develops feelings for King Aren.

The Bridge Series is a complicated tale of romance, intrigue, and is full of action. It’s expansive and has plenty of political elements for its world and a bit of spice as well. As the series is largely structured as basically three duologies rather than one long series, there is actually a lot that can be adapted here and a ton of great stories to tell. This is a rich world to get lost in and it would be brilliant on the screen.

1) A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

A Court of Thorns and Roses was supposed to get a television adaptation. It was announced back in 2021 that Hulu was developing the wildly popular series, but earlier this year it was reported that the streamer was officially shelving the highly anticipated adaptation, thus crushing the dreams of fans of the magical realm of Prythian everywhere. But with Disney’s option having expired this summer, we still have hope that an adaptation could still happen.

A Court of Thorns and Roses is a five-book series (a sixth is in the works) that follows Feyre Archeron, a young woman who accidentally kills a faerie wolf and finds herself drawn into the dangerous and seductive world of the fae. Many credit the popularity of A Court of Thorn and Roses, which was originally published in 2015, with the rise in the popularity of the romantasy genre and with the series having a pretty expansive world and lots of intriguing characters — and a bit of Game of Thrones style intrigue, this is a series that really needs to come to live-action. We’re going to keep holding out hope.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!