A Court of Thorns and Roses Adaptation Dead at Hulu (But Could Another Network Revive It?)

The magical realm of Prythian won’t be materializing on Hulu after all. The highly anticipated television adaptation of Sarah J. Maas’s bestselling fantasy series A Court of Thorns and Roses has officially been shelved at the streaming platform, crushing the hopes of millions of devoted fans who have waited nearly three years for the project to come to fruition. The series, which has been in development at Disney‘s 20th Television since March 2021 with Outlander creator Ronald D. Moore attached to co-write alongside Maas, faced numerous setbacks, including delays from the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that halted most scripted productions across the industry.

According to Variety, though the project technically remained in development until recently, sources confirm it is no longer moving forward at Hulu. However, a glimmer of hope remains for fans of the beloved romantasy series, as Maas is reportedly planning to shop the television rights to other studios and platforms once Disney’s option expires in late summer 2025.

The series’ development history at Hulu has been marked by long periods of silence, with few updates emerging since the initial announcement in 2021. While the industry-wide strikes of 2023 contributed to these delays, the lack of concrete progress even before the labor disputes suggests deeper challenges in bringing Maas’s intricate fantasy world to the screen.

The original novel, published in 2015, follows 19-year-old huntress Feyre Archeron, who finds herself drawn into the dangerous and seductive world of the fae after killing a faerie wolf. The series spans five books, including A Court of Mist and Fury, A Court of Wings and Ruin, A Court of Frost and Starlight, and A Court of Silver Flames, with a sixth installment planned but not yet scheduled for release. The franchise’s dedicated fanbase and blend of romance and fantasy elements make it an attractive property for adaptation, particularly given the success of similar series across various platforms.

There are several potential homes for the adaptation, with streaming giants like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and HBO Max emerging as likely candidates. Amazon’s track record with fantasy adaptations like The Wheel of Time and Netflix’s success with Shadow and Bone demonstrate an ongoing appetite for genre content with built-in audiences.

The decision to abandon the project at Hulu appears to align with broader industry trends, as streaming platforms reassess their investments in fantasy adaptations and prioritize content with guaranteed mass appeal and profitability. This shift in strategy reflects a more cautious approach to high-budget genre productions, particularly in an increasingly competitive streaming landscape.

While representatives for Maas have not responded to press requests for comment, and both 20th Television and Hulu have declined to comment on the situation, the project’s fate illustrates the increasingly challenging landscape of streaming content development, where even properties with passionate followings must navigate numerous hurdles on their path to adaptation. As the streaming wars continue to evolve and platforms become more selective with their investments, the future of A Court of Thorns and Roses may depend on finding a partner willing to commit the necessary resources to realize its ambitious scope.

