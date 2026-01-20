10 Most Powerful Psychics In Marvel Comics

Marvel often has lower power levels than their distinguished competition, but one place where the House of Ideas win is in the mental powers department. This began with the first appearance of the X-Men, as the book introduced two of the most powerful telepaths in the world. Since then, the publisher has introduced more and more psychic talents, a full spectrum of heroes and villains with numerous mental powers. Mental skills have become much more important in the Marvel Universe because of this, and readers have gotten to witness some amazing feats of power from those whose brains are their strongest attribute.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Power-scaling has become a huge part of superhero comics, especially Marvel it seems, so we’ve constantly gotten more and more powerful psychics. We’ve also seen the ones that have always been powerful get even more power to fight against their foes. These ten psychics are the most powerful in the Marvel Universe, their powers allowing them to take on all comers.

10) Psylocke

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

So, there are two different Psylockes, and confusingly enough, they both used the same body for a long time. Betsy Braddock is the first, and created the name. She was body swapped with the ninja assassin Kwannon, and both of them have since gone back to their own bodies. Of the two of them, Kwannon is almost certainly more powerful. Her body has shown the ability to manifest telekinesis, something Betsy was able to access several times, and Kwannon has been shown flying under her own power. She was trained from childhood to be a killer, and her skill with her telepathy has always been a cut above the rest.

9) Emma Frost

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The X-Men have always had powerful women, so when Emma Frost joined the team, she fit right in. Emma’s power levels aren’t nearly as high as they seem, but the thing about her is that she’s mastered her powers to the extent that she can pull off mental feats that other more powerful psychics can. She’s become one of the premiere members of the X-Men over the last 25 years (time flies, folks), and has only gotten more skilled as the years have gone. She can stand with the heavy hitters, despite being weaker than them, which is honestly very impressive.

8) Quentin Quire

Image Courtesy of Marvel COmics

Quentin Quire’s basically the opposite of Emma Frost. He’s one of the more powerful Omega-level mutants, but he’s also young. He has an amazing power level, but he’s not as well trained as he could be. One of the interesting things about Quentin is that he was rarely a member of an X-team with a high-level telepath to train him, so he mostly just tries to brute strength everyone he fights. It’s been pretty successful over the years, but readers have also seen future versions of the young mutant with even more power and skill than he has in the present. Technically, he should probably be higher on the list because of his sheer potential, but his lower skill level means that weaker psychics can beat him.

7) Franklin Richards

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Franklin Richards is basically a god. The son of Reed and Sue Richards, Franklin developed his powers at a younger age than most mutants, and can tap into reality altering energies that are basically limitless. He used his powers to rebuild the multiverse after the Incursions and has always been known for having extremely powerful telepathic abilities. An argument can be made that he should be higher on the list, but Franklin often holds himself back on purpose. He sets limits on his powers so that he can have something of a normal life. He also isn’t the most well-trained psychic, so less powerful but more skilled telepaths can beat him. However, most of the time, very few people decide to attack him telepathically, just in case.

6) Xemnu

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Xemnu first appeared in 1960, before the Marvel Universe as we now know it truly began. He starred in the old school monster comics, and then was used as a villain in the superhero comics that came after Fantastic Four #1. He’s mountain of muscle, able to punch it out with the strongest foes imaginable, but his most useful abilities are his psychic ones. Xemnu has amazing mind control powers, to the extent that he can control the minds of numerous people at once, completely able to rewrite memories. In fact, he’s so powerful he can do it on a wide scale — The Immortal Hulk showed him able to control minds through his appearances on TV (that weren’t always live), which isn’t something readers had really seen before. Xemnu is one of Marvel’s greatest psychics, but he never gets the credit he deserves for his mental feats.

5) X-Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

“Age of Apocalypse” is a legendary story, and it introduced readers to one of the most powerful psychics ever: Nate Grey. Grey was created from the DNA of Cyclops and Jean Grey by Mister Sinister as an “in case you’re trying to kill Apocalypse, break glass” contingency plan. However, he escaped and was able to get out of the AoA universe. Nate was the Cable of his world without the techno-organic virus, meaning he can use the full extent of his powers. He has high level telepathy and telekinesis, and has even been able to create an entirely new universe (with the help of Legion). He has the mental powers of a god, which isn’t always the best thing when you’re a genetically-engineered psychic weapon raised in a monstrous dystopia.

4) Legion

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Legion is the son of Charles Xavier, and he has the power level to prove it. David Haller developed DID after his father left his mother Gabrielle, and eventually manifested mutant powers. He basically has every kind of mental power you can imagine. When he was younger, his various alters would each have a different power, but as he’s learned to deal with his mental condition, he’s taken control of all of his powers. Legion can basically do whatever he wants to mentally, and has shown the power to alter the universe to his liking. His skill level is lower than the top three, but he’s still superlatively powerful.

3) Shadow King

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Shadow King is one of the most powerful telepathic beings in existence. It’s existed for millennia, taking human hosts and doing its best to take over the minds of every being in existence. The Shadow King is most powerful in the Astral Realm, and has been able to defeat some of the most powerful telepaths in history, like Professor X, there. However, his powers in the physical realm aren’t nearly as powerful, mostly because he can use his powers to control the make-up of the Astral Realm, but not the real world. Shadow King has beaten numerous times, but he’s always come back ready for another try.

2) Professor X

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Professor X has changed a lot over the years, but one that hasn’t changed is his power level. When readers were introduced to Xavier, we were told that he was the most powerful telepath on Earth, beginning psychic power-scaling into the mix.. He’s an Omega-level mutant and is powerful enough to reach into every mind on the planet at once. During the Krakoa Era, he was able to constantly use his powers to copy the memories of thousands of mutants, all while doing other stuff with his powers. He’s one of the most skilled telepaths ever, so even on the rare occasions that he faces someone stronger than him, he’s able to defeat them. He’s the ultimate mental talent in the Marvel Universe.

1) Jean Grey

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Jean Grey has become a Marvel legend, and is one of the most important mutants in the publisher’s history. She’s usually considered to be the second most powerful telepath on Earth, but that all changed when it was revealed that she is bond with the Phoenix Force, giving her access to cosmic power-level telepathy. She worked with Xavier and was constantly training, which makes her even more powerful. She’s a master of mental combat, and with the Phoenix Force backing up her power, there are few people out there who can beat her, let alone stand with her when it comes to power level.

Who’s your favorite Marvel psychic? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!