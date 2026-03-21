7 Upcoming Movies Starring The Original Harry Potter Stars

The stars of the Harry Potter movie series have gone on to become some of the most well-known actors in the current film industry, as is proven by the fact that they will star in these seven upcoming movies. Although actors like Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson were unknowns before the release of the first film, the main Harry Potter trio and more have gone on to work with incredibly talented directors and appeared in some of the biggest film franchises ever.

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Many of the stars of the Harry Potter movies are still finding much success over a decade after the conclusion of the movie series. So, here are seven upcoming movies that you’ll be able to find Harry Potter stars in, and why you should be excited to watch them.

7) Daniel Radcliffe in Trust the Man

Image via Warner Bros.

According to Deadline, Harry Potter himself Daniel Radcliffe is set to star in an upcoming film titled Trust the Man. The film is set to be directed by A League of Their Own creator Will Graham, and Radcliffe will star alongside Manchester by the Sea‘s Lucas Hedges. The film will be set in the Vietnam War, following an Army Intelligence officer who is tasked with looking into the past of a decorated soldier.

6) Rupert Grint in Ebeneezer: A Christmas Carol

Image via Warner Bros.

A Christmas Carol is one of the most iconic Christmas stories of all time, and Rupert Grint will be joining an upcoming adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens novel. Ebeneezer: A Christmas Carol is Paramount’s 2026 take, with it starring Johnny Depp as the titular Scrooge. Grint will star alongside Andrea Riseborough, Tramell Tillman, Ian McKellen, and Daisy Ridley.

In Ebeneezer: A Christmas Carol, Grint will play Bob Cratchit, a character from the original story. Cratchit is the underpaid employee of Scrooge and the father of Tiny Tim.

5) Ralph Fiennes in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

Ralph Fiennes has been in all kinds of iconic franchises, like Harry Potter, 28 Days Later, James Bond, and The Kingsmen, and he is about to get another one under his belt: The Hunger Games. Feinnes is set to appear in the second prequel film, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The film comes from director Francis Lawrence and tells the story of the 50th Hunger Games and one of its contestants, Haymitch Abernathy.

Fiennes will portray a younger version of President Snow in the film, who was previously played by Donald Sutherland in the original movie series and Tom Blyth in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

4) Domhnall Gleeson in Night Boat to Tangier

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Domhnall Gleeson, who plays Bill Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, is set to star in the adaptation of Kevin Barry’s 2019 novel Night Boat to Tangier. The film will follow two aging Irish criminals who are awaiting the arrival of one of their daughters at a port in southern Spain. The film will be directed by The Theory of Everything director James Marsh and will also star Michael Fassbender and Ruth Negga.

3) Helena Bonham Carter in Enola Holmes 3

The Enola Holmes franchise is one of Netflix’s most popular movie series, and Helena Bonham Carter will be appearing in the upcoming third movie, Enola Holmes 3. The actress previously played Eudoria Holmes in the first two films, and she will be reprising the character in the 2026 sequel. Enola Holmes 3 will be directed by Philip Barantini and she will star alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, and Henry Cavill.

2) Jason Isaacs in Eleven Days

Jason Isaacs, who plays Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, will be starring in the upcoming thriller film Eleven Days. The movie is based on the real-life story of the 1974 Huntsville Prison siege, in which a drug dealer’s attempt at a prison escape turned into a hostage situation that lasted eleven days. Isaacs will play Father Joseph O’Brien, and will star alongside Taylor Kitsch and Diego Luna. Eleven Days will be directed by Peter Landesman, who previously directed 2015’s Concussion.

1) David Thewliss in Littlemouth

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David Thewlis played Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter franchise, and he will next be appearing in the upcoming film Littlemouth. The sci-fi mystery tells the story of a computer scientist who is recruited by a tech billionaire to work on a project that could change humanity forever. The film will be directed by The Padre‘s Jonathan Sobol and will star Dennis Quaid, Isabelle Fuhrman, Josh Hutcherson, and Kiera Allen alongside Thewlis.