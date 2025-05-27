HBO’s Harry Potter TV Series Casts Harry, Ron, and Hermione

HBO has finally cast the three actors who will play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger for the upcoming Harry Potter TV series. There are few books as iconic and well-known as Harry Potter, especially following the massively successful film franchise that went on to rack up billions of dollars at the box office. Although those films were highly praised, there are some who want more faithful adaptations of the books. With TV now taking on bigger budget projects like The Last of Us and Game of Thrones, the ground has been laid for a proper Harry Potter TV series that can take its time with each book’s story across multiple seasons of television.

With that said, casting for the Harry Potter TV series has been ongoing for some time now. Nick Frost is set to play Hagrid, John Lithgow will be Dumbledore, and a number of other highly successful actors have been cast to play some of the various professors. With that said, many have been wondering who will play the three main characters. Now, HBO has confirmed that Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout will play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley respectively. Dominic McLaughlin in particular looks like a dead ringer for Harry Potter and should make for a great fit for one of the most iconic roles in literature.

Hermione granger (arabella stanton), harry potter (dominic mclaughlin), and ron weasley (alastair stout)

“After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron,” said executive producers Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod in a joint statement. “The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

As of right now, we still don’t know who will be playing Voldemort amongst some other key characters from the world of Harry Potter. We’ll likely hear more in the coming weeks as sets for the Harry Potter TV series are currently being built with production expected to begin sometime this summer. It’s likely the Harry Potter series will begin airing sometime in 2026 or 2027. It’s unclear if they plan to release a new season every year in order to make sure the kids don’t age out of the roles too much, but hopefully we won’t be waiting 2 – 3 years for new seasons like some other blockbuster shows.

